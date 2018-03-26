Bears Got Nothing On Heineken

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Millennial Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

This is my first ever Seeking Alpha article about one of my favorite companies, Heineken N.V. ADR (OTCQX:HEINY). Most of you will probably know the company or at least one of the brands it owns. In the U.S., Heineken sells brands like Heineken, Dos Equis, Strongbow and Tecate. The company has over 300 brands under its umbrella and grows all of them with its wide distribution channel. In this article I will first dive into the fundamentals of the company, followed by important information about the 2017 financial statement, and end with more specific information about Heineken's China business and the introduction of its new alcohol-free flagship.

Fundamentals and the Amazon Threat

Source: Financial information 2013-17

Before starting to discuss the fundamentals, I would like to point out that Heineken is a Dutch company and thus reports its earnings in euros. Currently, the EUR/dollar exchange rate swings between 1.20 and 1.25. You should realize that by investing in Heineken as a U.S. investor, you are exposed to (unwanted) exchange rate wins or losses.

Investopedia gives the following definition of consumer staples: "Consumer staples are essential products, such as food, beverages, tobacco and household items." Even though beer is a beverage, many would argue that beer is not essential to stay alive. Heineken is a holding in the SPDR S&P International Consumer Staples Sector ETF; therefore, I have put Heineken in my consumer staples category.

When buying a consumer staple, I always look for a growing top line and a growing bottom line. In Heineken's case, I can check both of these boxes. The company has grown its revenue by 3% in the last five years and it has grown its net profit by an average 7%. In 2017 the EPS grew 7% to 3.94 euro per share, driven by growth in every regional segment. It seems as if the company is not accelerating nor decelerating its growth. For my profit growth calculations and EPS, I used the net profit (BEIA), because this excludes exceptional items and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. The company often has little influence on those items, while they can negatively impact the company's fundamentals. For example, in 2016 there were asset impairment in the Democratic Republic of Congo for an amount of €286 million, which heavily decreased the net profit.

Most investors buy consumer staples for their dividend yield. Heineken is currently sitting on a yield of 1.7%, with a payout ratio below 40%. Heineken's dividend yield is significantly lower than its biggest competitor Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), which has a yield of 3.6%. A high dividend yield is always a bonus, but it's not a deal breaker for me personally since I am a millennial investor who has time to grow the dividend.

Last year, I was happily taking the increase in the dividend of 9.7%. Especially in Heineken's case, I don't care too much about the relatively low yield since the payout is quite low, which makes the dividend extremely secure. It's also nice to know that management will keep around 60% of the profit to reinvest into the company (for example, in the promotion of its flagship alcohol-free beer brand Heineken® 0.0) or to pay down debt in this rising interest rate environment.

Source: Heineken 2017 annual report, U.S. segment.

According to Yahoo Finance, Heineken currently has a P/E ratio of 25.17. This is lower than Anheuser-Busch InBev, which has a P/E ratio of 27.74. The iShares S&P 500 Consumer Staples Sector UCITS ETF has a P/E ratio of 21.28. Even though Heineken has a higher P/E ratio than the average consumer staples sector, I would not be too worried about this. One possible explanation is Amazon (AMZN) disrupting the U.S. food market, thereby slashing down the P/E ratios of the S&P 500 retailers.

A lot of investors, in the consumer staples section of their portfolio, have too much exposure to Amazon and its Whole Foods subsidiary. Heineken certainly does have some exposure to Amazon, but it's very limited. As you can see in the diagram above, only 30.4% of Heineken's profit comes from the U.S. This lower exposure to the U.S. market reduces the risk of Amazon starting a pricing war. Therefore, I would recommend buying Heineken, especially for U.S. investors.

Source: Beverage buying behavior.

Furthermore, research shows that consumers are often loyal to their favorite beer brand. You can see in the diagram above that around 50% of the consumer's purchases only one to three different beer brands a year. The brand loyalty makes it easier to predict cash flows and makes the stock recession-proof.

Asia Market

Source: Heineken 2017 annual report, Asia-Pacific segment.

Heineken is well positioned in most countries in Asia-Pacific. The diagram above shows that the company is only getting 13.3% of its total revenue from Asia-Pacific, while getting a nice 24.6% of its operating profit. One can conclude that the margins are quite high there. Because of this high-margin environment, every increase in top line will have a significant effect in the bottom line. In 2017 the revenue grew with 3.5%. It is important to note that Heineken's flagship product Heineken is not shining in every country in Asia-Pacific, as volume is under pressure especially in China and Vietnam. Heineken keeps struggling in China, while in Vietnam its brand "Tiger" compensates for a lot of the losses of Heineken with double-digit growth.

Source: Heineken.

Reuters announced on March 8 that China Resources Beer (holdings) is considering buying Heineken's beer business in China for $1 billion. Heineken has struggled to set up a strong distribution network in China. The deal would include three breweries, Heineken's distribution channel, and its brands in China. It's important to note that both parties did not confirm the news, but the deal would make sense, knowing that Heineken only had a market share of 0.5% in 2016. Heineken also stated in its 2017 annual report (clicking on this link will download the PDF) that "Heineken volume was under pressure in China and Vietnam," which confirms that Heineken is still having difficulties in the world's biggest beer market.

The company has entered the Chinese market in 1983 and is still lagging behind competitors like AB InBev. The deal could be a great opportunity to leave the Chinese market after 35 years of struggling. The market reacted positively to the news and Heineken's shares rose 3%. Even though Heineken is struggling in China, I personally don't think the deal is as good as the market prices it. Leaving a country with the biggest population would be too much of a loss. The one-time payment of $1 billion would be a warm welcome, but in the long run I think it's better to have exposure to the country with the world's biggest population.

Key Risks

In the above sections, I have mentioned the strong brand loyalty and the China deal. Both of those positive-looking activities can also be negative for Heineken. You can find a lot of information about declining brand loyalty by googling, for example, "brand loyalty decline." Disappearing brand loyalty can be a threat for Heineken, knowing that the company promotes itself as a premium beer brand.

Furthermore, there is the threat of the China deal actually going through. As I mentioned above, leaving China will come at the cost of leaving the world's biggest beer market. While the markets prices the deal as positive, I can only see the heavy loss of potential future cash flows.

Additional Growth Markets

Heineken reported in their 2017 annual report strong results of its non-alcoholic flagship brand Heineken 0.0 brand. Having launched the brand successfully in 2017 (already 5.6% of Heineken's total volume) in only 16 markets, they plan to introduce it to additional markets in 2018. While the annual report did not specifically state in which markets Heineken is planning to introduce Heineken 0.0, I assume that the countries that are on the watch list are those in which it's prohibited to consume alcohol by either law or religion. After a successful 2017, I can only see the growth accelerating by Heineken using its worldwide distribution system.

Conclusion

Heineken is a great addition to the consumer staples sector in your portfolio. The company's brand loyalty and only 30% exposure to the U.S. makes the stock a great way to add a consumer staple stock to your portfolio, without having the threat of Amazon slicing down its margins. The company has enough growth possibilities and seems to be ahead of the trend with its premium, non-alcoholic Heineken 0.0 product.

I do not expect Heineken to sell its China business. I think the cost of leaving the world's biggest beer market is higher than the one-time $1 billion gain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEINY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.