Your 90 Top S&P 400/500/600 Wall St. Star Equities For March

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five March S&P Wall-Star dividend dogs showed 9.24% less gains than from $5k put in all ten. The big dogs led March S&P Wall-Star top ten.

Wall Street believes in picking probable prices for every equity. My articles include Broker 1yr. Targets for top yielding dividend stocks. This broker favorite series was suggested by reader, Minnesota72.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimate 24.2% To 62.3% Net Gains For Ten Top S&P Wall-Star Stocks By Yield To March 2019

Two of ten top S&P Wall-Star Favorites by target upside were among the top ten gainers by yield for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the yield chart listing below and untinted in the gain chart above). So, the yield-based forecast for these S&P Wall-Stars, as graded by brokers was 20% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March, 2019 were:

CoreCivic (CXW) was projected to net $622.89, based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

The GEO Group (GEO) was projected to net $507.68, based on a single target estimate from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

L Brands (LB) netted $363.63 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

Whitestone (WSR) was projected to net $357.47, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Government Properties IT (GOV) was projected to net $340.98, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Iron Mountain (IRM) was projected to net $283.01, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% under the market as a whole.

Senior Housing Properties (SNH) was projected to net $271.72 based on target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% less than the market as a whole.

Oritani Financial (ORIT) was projected to net $262.39 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from fifteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) was projected to net $249.01, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

PPL Corporation (PPL) was projected to net $242.07, based on a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 35% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 9% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

90 Top Wall St. S&P Star Stocks ByTargets

90 Top Wall St. S&P Star Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top S&P 400/500/600 Wall-Star Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten S&P Wall-Star Dividend stocks selected 3/23/18 by yield represented one Morningstar sectors, Real Estate. They were: Government Properties Investment Trust (GOV) [1]; Global Net Lease (GNL) [2]; Whitestone (WSR) [3]; Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) [4]; Senior Housing Properties (SNH) [5]; Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) [6]; Omega Healthcare (OHI) [7]; The GEO Group (GEO) [8]; Lexington Realty (LXP) [9]; CoreCivic (CXW) [10]. Those are the the S&P Wall-Star top ten for March.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten S&P Wall-Star Dividends Showed 18.92% To 55.46% Upsides To March, 2019; (22) No Downsides Were Seen.

These analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became a reliable tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 9.24% Disdvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P Wall-Star Stocks To March 2019

Ten top S&P Wall-Star Dividends were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten S&P Wall-

Star Dividend stocks selected 3/23/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented one of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme (Real Estate).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Wall St. Favored S&P Dividend Stocks (23) Delivering 23.86% Vs. (24) 26.29% Net Gains by All Ten By March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten S&P Wall-Star Dividend collection by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 9.24% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced Wall St. S&P Wall-Star top yielder, CoreCivic (CXW), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 62.29%.

The five lowest-priced top yield S&P Wal-Star stocks as of March 23 were: Lexington Realty (LXP); Whitestone (WSR); Government Properties Iinvestment Trust (GOV); Senior Housing Properties (SNH); Global Net Lease (GNL), with prices ranging from $7.72 to $16.25.

Five higher-priced S&P Wall-Star stocks for March 23 were: Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR); Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI); CoreCivic (CXW); The GEO Group (GEO); Omega Healthcare (OHI), whose prices ranged from $16.27 to $26.13.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Wall St. Favored Dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: desertcart.ae

