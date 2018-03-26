Adversity Is A Great Teacher: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

At last, students of the market have an opportunity to learn! The past two weeks have been somewhat frightening for shareholders, and time will tell whether or not they mark the beginning of the next big crash. It was just as the recent plunge got underway that I published a podcast called “What Bear Stearns and Barron’s Can Teach Us About Amazon.” In my summary of that article, I wrote as follows:

Borders too had its heyday as a killer firm, until Amazon killed it. In due course, Amazon will meet its match.”

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock fell over 6% since the publication of that article. I claim no clairvoyance since my point was purely rhetorical. I did not predict nor expect nor even think about Amazon’s prospects, but chose it as an example because it is today’s exemplar of a universally esteemed company whose future is widely assumed to be bright. As I write, stocks are surging and the past two weeks may prove to have been a false dawn for the feared bear market.

But investors should view the terror that has gripped the market commentariat and the eager calls to sell – even to the point of liquidating entire equity portfolios – as a drill ahead of the real fall, whenever it ultimately occurs. The importance of this sustained, if you will, market fall is that it makes certain issues more vivid.

For example, in discussions of sequence of returns risk and the importance of new retirees having some dry powder as they begin making portfolio withdrawals, we frequently find commenters who argue that it is a waste to allocate a portion of one’s portfolio to non-risk-based investments, since over the long term, they outperform dry-powder investments such as cash or short-term Treasuries.

That is easy to say if your stock market experience consists of stocks only going up, but once they begin to go down, even a prior decade’s worth of gains do not blunt the psychological blow investors feel. A portfolio that goes from $100,000 to $1,200,000 and then falls by $200,000 has gone up tenfold. But in our quirky mental accounting, it is felt like a 20% loss, since people tend to book their paper gains.

After two weeks of slippage, Amazon shares are recovering nicely today. Its FAANG cousin Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), however, continues its slide, coming close to a 20% loss over the past two weeks – as a result of the trillions of dollars the firm stands to lose in fines over its sharing of users’ personal data with the Trump campaign’s data analysis firm, Cambridge Analytica. A Facebook that is broken over this breach of trust is just the type of event, were it to occur, that could change the market psychology for its peer stocks, all of which are generally seen as bearing rich valuations.

For one thing, misbehavior of this sort not infrequently occurs across companies. Top execs accept generous compensation packages at peer firms, and bring their bag of tricks with them. The improperly high leverage we saw at Bear Stearns turned out to be commonplace throughout the financial industry.

And lest you think your own risk tolerance is strong enough to overcome a bear market, bear in mind that it’s not simply a matter of mental toughness. Your pension may be in tatters when you need it. Your job may be lost when you need it. For those and similar reasons, it is prudent to prepare for any eventuality, with allocations to cash and real estate and not just stocks.

Adversity is a great teacher, but until recently, we’ve had a paucity of opportunities to learn from it. Now is a great time to review its lessons and prepare.

Please share your thoughts on this issue in our comments section. Meanwhile, below please find links to other advisor-related content on today's Seeking Alpha. Also, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire –from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.

Jeff Miller: Don’t make big asset allocation decisions just because others are selling their stocks.

Jeff Miller: A China that stops buying Treasuries would not devastate such a deep and liquid market.

Neuberger Berman considers portfolio strategy when volatility and correlations are both on the rise.

AllianceBernstein: Do your target-date funds measure up to rising rates?

For more content geared to FAs, visit the Financial Advisor Center.