Criteo: A Lesser Known Player In The Digital Advertising Space

The outlook of the company looks positive, making it an attractive opportunity at the current price.

In the last 6 months, the stock price plummeted due to concerns about the implementation of Apple ITP, but Q4 results weren't affected.

Criteo competes in the very competitive online advertising space, but this didn't prevent the company from making constant profits and being cash flow positive for the last 5 years.

Facebook (FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) are the biggest players in the digital advertising space, but other players managed to find a nice niche for them and the most interesting one is Criteo (CRTO).

In the digital advertising space, it is difficult to be just competitors, that's why Criteo established partnerships with all the main players:

How can Criteo be able to operate (and thrive) in this space with such powerful frenemies?

That's what I would like to show in this article.

Business Model

Criteo bases its business model on retargeting. When you visit an e-commerce website, a tracking system (done mostly using cookies) will register your actions.

Later you will see on other websites ads related to the purchase you recently made or the one you just dropped.

In order to make the retargeting even more accurate, Criteo needs a big amount of high-quality data and an algorithm able to process them and transform them in relevant recommendation (and ads) for the users.

Let's start from the first point: Criteo has 12 years of operational experience during which it collected different data, and only in 2017, they matched an estimated 1.2 billion individual users.

That's not all: According to their 10-K, they have a "flexible and scalable high-performance computing infrastructure, made of two Hadoop clusters hosting 76,000 processing cores with a total storage capacity of 240,000 terabytes and 530 terabytes of random-access memory. Every day, our platform can process 250 terabytes of additional compressed data. We own approximately 25,500 servers through a global network of eight data centers."

In a nutshell, Criteo has plenty of space to store users' data and the ability to process them.

With the data part covered, we can move on to the algorithm that should get the best out of them, and this is Criteo's strongest point.

Criteo is using multiple machine learning algorithms to tailor personalized ads and here "machine learning" is not just a buzzword.

Currently, Criteo employs more than 700 engineers in R&D, an area where they are heavily investing while reducing the other less strategic expenses.

Moreover, Criteo is on top of the game in another (usually underplayed) dimension: company culture and attractiveness for new potential employees.

Software engineers are more in demand, and a key challenge for the tech companies is being able to attract and retain smart people.

That's not an easy feature, especially when you compete against all the FAANG and a lot of nimble (and sexy) start-ups.

One reliable indicator to see if a company is appreciated by its employee is checking Glassdoor, and Criteo has stellar reviews, with an average of 4.3 out of 5.

Criteo's HR is aware that the competition is fierce, and in this interview with Olivier Giovanni, HR business partner for product and R&D global functions, we can see some of their strategies, such as recruiting people outside of Silicon Valley and having strong relationships with local tech universities (especially in France).

As a cherry on the top, Criteo gives the chance to its employees to spend 10% of their time working on side projects focused on digital advertising (a different twist than Google's "20% policy" which has a broader scope).

Products

Before 2017, Criteo's main products were Criteo Dynamic Retargeting and Criteo Sponsored Products. The first one targets users who have already expressed a shopping intent, while the second one targets users searching for a specific product and they haven't made any purchase action.

But now Criteo wants to cover all of the customer's journey.

That's why they launched two new products, Criteo Customer Acquisition and Criteo Audience Match, which focus respectively on acquiring new customers and on retargeting effectively existing customers.

Even when adding new products, Criteo's focus remains intact: driving post-click sales.

Moreover, the sector where Criteo operates is growing.

According to eMarketer: "Digital marketers spent $185 billion on Paid Search Advertising and Display Advertising combined in 2017, with this combined spend, defined as Digital Marketing, expected to grow at a 10.3% CAGR to $249 billion in 2020. Display Advertising involves placing images, video or advertisements that incorporate animation, sound and/or interactivity, alongside website and mobile application content. According to eMarketer, Display Advertising, including on social media, represented 52% of the Digital Marketing market, or $97 billion in 2017, and is projected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to $137 billion in 2020."

Financial Numbers

Criteo has been growing significantly in the last year. Their clients' base more than doubled in 3 years, and they managed to do so while keeping a 90% retention rate.

The retention rate is unlikely to drop anytime soon, because of the payment model Criteo uses. They charge only when users engage with an advertisement, usually by clicking on it (pay-per-click) instead of paying per impression (just how many times the ad is displayed).

This is a double win: Criteo gets better data, and the clients pay only for the users who really engaged with their message.

Adding more clients translated into more revenues in 2017: at 277 million, a +20% compared to 2016, and more earnings with a +36% on Adjusted EBITDA.

It's not only about revenues and earnings. Criteo had a positive operational cash flow in the last 5 years, and the free cash flow followed the trend accordingly.

Last but not least, Criteo has basically no debt. That's an ideal situation that will give the management plenty of room for action in case the conditions in the online marketing space should change for the worse.

What caused the price to drop?

If Criteo is so good and the outlook for the sector is so optimistic, how is it possible that the price dropped significantly during the last year?

The main reason was the implementation of the Intelligent Tracking Prevention ("ITP") from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on its Safari Browser.

The ITP is a feature of the Safari browser added in September 2017, which blocks some third-party cookies by default on mobile and desktop and therefore makes it more difficult for providers like Criteo to access data about Safari users.

Although this looks like a serious issue (especially considering that most of the advertising revenues are coming from mobile devices and Safari users are 35% of the total), so far it has not been a problem.

The ITP does not block ads, it simply prevents websites from being able to track users' browsing habits without their permission. So, as long as a user clicks on a consent form to access a specific site, he will give his permission to be tracked, and I don't think people will stop browsing their favorite websites because of it.

As a second thing, ITP blocks third-party cookies, preventing them to track users' behavior. So, Criteo decided to implement a workaround: a "privacy-friendly solution, which is reliant on a [non-cookie] identifier that allows the transfer of information between websites and our servers" (words from Eric Eichmann, CEO of Criteo).

So far, this solution has worked.

If it should stop doing so in the future, there is a good chance that Criteo will come up with something else, considering their strong investments in R&D and skilled software engineers.

What are the risks Criteo may face in the future?

There are few challenges that can make Criteo to suffer in the next months.

The first one is the negative impact of the recent scandal of Cambridge Analityca harvesting Facebook data. Even if selling and utilizing data of users is what makes the internet free of charge, now people are becoming more and more conscious of this issue and can ask for more protective laws to keep their data safe, undermining Criteo's business model.

In this regard, it will be interesting to see the impact of the implementation in the EU of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), due in May 2018.

The GDPR is a regulation that requires businesses to protect the personal data and the privacy of EU citizens during transactions that occur within EU member states.

According to this new EU law, companies must provide a “reasonable” level of protection for personal data, but it does not define what constitutes “reasonable.”

Moreover, these are the most sensitive data that will be protected:

Basic identity information such as name, address and ID numbers

Web data such as location, IP address, cookie data and RFID tags

Health and genetic data

Biometric data

Racial or ethnic data

Political opinions

Sexual orientation

As you can see, the only cluster of data that could be monetized is the location, while all the rest is something of little or no value for marketers.

Moreover, Criteo is fully aware of GDPR and its implications.

In this article on their own website, Criteo explained in detail which measures they took to be compliant.

The last potential issue is the usage of adblocking devices on laptop and mobile devices.

Before starting my analysis, this was the point, which was worrying me the most. If there is a chance to get an internet ad-free version for free, why not go for it?

Turns out that I was wrong on this one.

As highlighted in this interesting report, the current ad-blockers for mobile are not working very well: they can block ads on the browser, but not on installed apps. Moreover, half of the users are not even aware that they can install one on their phone.

It's true that there are some browsers with ad-blockers embedded, but people are creatures of habit and so far they stuck with the solutions they already use (Safari and Chrome).

That's not all. When it comes to the current usage, around 80% of the people over 35 (the ones who have the biggest spending capability) don't use it, so there is a high chance that they will still be affected by ads.

A possible target price

From this analysis, it looks like Criteo was heavily oversold on the news of ITP implementation, and the results of Q4 and the outlook should justify a higher price.

The guidance provided during the last call is positive: According to Criteo's CFO "We expect Q1, 2018 revenue ex-TAC to be between $230 million and $235 million. This implies constant currency growth of 3% to 5%. We assume that year-over-year Forex Exchanges will have a positive impact of approximately 640 basis points as the reported growth in Q1. And we expect Q1, 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be between $60 million and $65 million.

On full year 2018, we expect revenue ex-TAC to grow between 3% and 8% at constant currency. We assume that Forex exchanges we will have a positive impact of approximately 120 basis points on our reported growth for 2018. And we expect our adjusted EBITDA margin for 2018 to be between 28% and 30% of revenue ex-TAC."

Considering all of this, I agree with KeyBank's recommendation, which updated Criteo's target price at 50, a 57% upside from the level at the time of writing.

