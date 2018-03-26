Illumina: Sequencing Profits

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Joseph Armao as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Technology Background

Illumina (ILMN) is a biotech company founded around genomic sequencing. What exactly is genomic sequencing and why is it important? A brief introduction goes as follows: DNA is constructed from four nucleobases (Adenine, Guanine, Thymine, and Cytosine), which are arranged in a specific order. In all, there are around 3 billion base pairs in a human cell. Segments of DNA constitute specific genes that are responsible for encoding the formation of proteins which carry out cellular functions such as metabolism. DNA itself is rather nonfunctional, instead it is used to store information and instructions for use by the cell. Sequencing technologies endeavor to "read" this genetic code, the sequence of nucleobases in DNA. Sequencing technologies vary by company and result in differences in the performance of competing systems.

The Illumina sequencing technology is based on what is called sequencing by synthesis (SBS) technology. Essentially, the genome is broken up into smaller pieces which are then attached to a surface inside of the sequencer's flow cell. Cycles of DNA synthesis are then performed on the template strands incorporating fluorescently labeled nucleotides. As the nucleotides are incorporated into the newly formed strand, they give off a weak fluorescence signal which is recorded. This process is repeated both forwards and backwards until the fragment sequence can be deduced with high accuracy. Importantly, this process can be performed on millions of fragments simultaneously, and then the genome reconstructed from fragment segments that overlap in sequence.

The applications of this technology are varied and will continue to develop. It's an indispensable tool for researchers, both in the academic and industrial setting, and might be applied to analyze the DNA sequence of any organism. Clinically, it is becoming increasingly important to understand the impact of genetic variation on the prevalence and outcome of certain diseases, such as cancer. Additionally, an emerging market is the personal genomics category.

Illumina's Positioning in the Sequencing Market

Illumina is the clear leader in the sequencing market, having maintained a majority share for years. Competitors include Thermo Fisher (TMO), Pacific Biosciences (PACB), and Oxford Nanopore. The ability to maintain leadership position is a clear testament to the robustness of its sequencing technology as well as the ability to continue to innovate, which is critical in a sector where the technology is rapidly improving year to year.

Illumina's product line can be broken down into sequencing machines (capital purchases), consumables, which are required to prepare samples for each sequencing run, as well as services. The full sequencing machine product line is presented in the figure and runs from about $20k for the iSeq benchtop machine all the way to $985k for the NovaSeq production-scale sequencer. The HiSeq sequencers are being phased out and customers being transitioned to the NovaSeq platform, which presents shorter sequencing times and increased output -- critical for high-throughput academic and industrial sequencing centers. Source: Illumina.com

The company's most recent Q4 2017 results showed that instrumentation accounted for 18% of the total revenue of the company coming in at $139 million, a 22% increase year over year. Consumables accounted for the largest share of the revenue at 66% for a total of $514 million, a 26% increase year over year. The rest of the revenue was derived from service businesses including genotyping services, sequencing services, and instrument maintenance contracts. Total revenue for the service business in Q4 was $119 million, a 27% year-over-year increase. These strong results were further highlighted by a few key points.

First, around one-third of NovaSeq customers are from either new to Illumina or previously benchtop customers. Second, only around 15% of the approximately 850 HiSeq customers have ordered their first NovaSeq, while there are plans to transition the rest of the customers over a multi-year time frame. Third, clinical customers continue to be a source of growth, with oncology testing shipments up 40% in 2017. These all point to continued strong growth for the company in the near term.

Additionally, Illumina has spun off several companies aimed to take advantage of the emerging personal genomics market. Illumina retains significant shares in these companies. One of these companies is Helix, which is raising $200 million in its latest round of financing. It offers an online marketplace for genomic testing where people can elect to have different tests performed by third-party vedors. Grail is another spin-off company that has raised a billion dollars to develop blood screening tests for the early detection of cancer.

Financials

Illumina's stock price is up over 47% over the past year at the time of writing, compared with a 12.8% appreciation over the same period for the S&P 500. Since starting trading in 2000, the stock price has appreciated a total of 1,078% compared with 89% for the S&P 500.

The most recent results financial results highlight strong performance in 2017. Gross margins are at 70.9%, an increase of 140 bp year over year. Meanwhile, earnings per share for Q4 was $1.44, an increase of 69% year over year and 30% quarter to quarter. Free cash flow was $218 million, up by $38 million and the company is sitting on a pile of $2.1 billion in cash. Additionally, there was a share repurchase of 368 thousand shares. For 2018, the company is forecasting 13%-14% increase in revenue with an expected 330 to 350 NovaSeq systems to be shipped.

Conclusion

Illumina has an enviable stronghold on the sequencing market. Future growth will no doubt come from the expansion of the sequencing market, especially with the growing importance of sequencing to clinical care as well as the advent of the personal genomics space. There is no compelling reason to expect Illumina to lose significant market share in the near-term future. However, with such a technologically driven sector, there always exists the possibility of a competitor developing a technological advantage -- which highlights the importance of staying up to date with the technology and industry trends.

While the growth prospects continue to look solid for Illumina, one needs to look at the valuation of the stock. With a current P/E (TTM) ratio of around 50 and a PEG ratio of 3.42 it may seem richly valued. Additionally, the stock is sitting near its 52-week high and has recently hit the average analyst price target of $250.59. However, the five-year average P/E ratio is 68 and the Life Science Tools and Services sector has an average P/E of 48. From this standpoint, the stock doesn't appear to be overvalued, especially if you consider that you are buying into an industry leader in a rapidly expanding market. Overall, I am bullish on the stock and expect further price appreciation. I would hold the stock if you already own it and a pullback in the price should present a good buying opportunity.

