Cellcom Israel's (CEL) CEO Nir Sztern on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Ehud Helft - GK Investor Relations

Nir Sztern - Chief Executive Officer

Shlomi Fruhling - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Tavy Rosner - Barclays

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Cellcom’s Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. All participants are present in listen-only mode. Following management’s formal presentation, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

You should have all received by now the Company’s press release. If you have not received it, please contact Cellcom’s Investor Relations team at GK Investor & Public Relations at 1-646-688-3559 or view it in the News section of the Company’s website, www.cellcom.co.il.

I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Ehud Helft of GK Investor Relations. Mr. Helft, would you like to begin?

Ehud Helft

Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome all of you to Cellcom Israel's fourth quarter and full year 2017 conference call, and I would like to thank management for hosting this call.

With us here are Mr. Nir Sztern, the CEO; and Mr. Shlomi Fruhling, the CFO. Nir will open by providing a summary of the main highlights of the results, followed by Shlomi, who will review Cellcom Israel’s financial performance in further detail.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Sztern, I would like to remind our listeners that this -- that in this call management’s prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in respect to your questions.

Therefore, the Company claims protection of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in the Israeli Securities Law of 1968.

I note that actual results may differ from those discussed today, and therefore we refer you to a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Risk Factors in the Company’s annual report for the year ended December 31st, 2017, filed under the Form 20-F, which was filed today, March 26, 2018 with the SEC.

In addition, any projections as to the Company’s future performance represent management estimates as of today. Cellcom Israel assumes no obligation to update these projections in the future as market conditions change.

I would now like to handover the call to Mr. Nir Sztern. Nir?

Nir Sztern

Thank you, Ehud. Good day to all of you and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings conference call. 2017 was an important year for Cellcom, particularly from a strategic perspective. Looking back over the year we saw a number of positive developments in our investment over the past two years are clearly bearing fruit. Specifically, our diversified activities as a Telecommunications Group, particularly in the fixed line segment are performing and growing nicely, partially compensating for the ongoing competition which continues in the cellular segment.

We continue to witness the erosion in revenues from our subscriber in the cellular segment delivered a lower rate than in the past. The transfer of subscribers among the companies is still at a high rate, however there have been no substantial changes in both market share of the companies. At this point, it is still difficult to assess the impact of the expected interest of the fixed player on the market and on the intensity of the competition.

As you will see from our financial results, our solid growth in the fixed-line segment demonstrate we are successfully executing our long-term strategy to provide a full comprehensive and broad range of end-to-end communication services for all our customers and having them stay with us over the long term.

In terms of our financials, looking first at the fourth quarter, our revenue for the quarter was NIS975 million, less than 1% below that of last year. Our fourth quarter EBITDA was NIS189 million, 9% increase over the fourth quarter of last year. For the year, revenues were NIS3.9 billion, 4% below that of last year and EBITDA was NIS863 million, less than 1% below that of last year.

If you look at the breakout of our services revenues during 2017, while our Cellular Services revenue declined by 11% in 2017, our fixed line service revenues actually grew by 9%. The successful diversification of our activities into the fixed line segment are clearly bearing fruit and in 2017, partially compensated for the ongoing intense competition which continued in the cellular segment.

I would like to take a deeper look at some of the important events of 2017 as well as the performance of our growth strategies and some of the initiatives we look forward to in 2018. Early in 2017, we signed a 10-year network sharing Network Sharing Agreement with Golan, which will pay us over NIS200 million on average annually. As of the end of the year, we had 222,000 customers in the landline wholesale market, adding approximately 16,000 [ph] new customers in the fourth quarter. As of the end of 2017, we held an approximate 40% landline market share. It is clear that our activities in the field have continue to be successful, and we're clearly the market leader in the landline wholesale market.

Part of our attractiveness is our triple and quadruple play packages. At the beginning of 2017, we launched the first quadruple package in Israel. A full range of communication services in one package, which includes television, cellular lines, internet both connective and infrastructure and a landline telephone at a very attractive price to the customer. This has been received well by our customers. We're seeing solid growth in subscribers to triple and quadruple-play packages and as part of the reason for our success in the fixed line segment. We're also very proud of the strong and ongoing recruitment of subscribers to our TV service, which has become an important market destructor in the Israeli TV market.

We added approximately 16,000 net new households to our TV service in the fourth quarter. As of the end of the year, we have a total of 170,000 household subscribers. And as of today, we already reached 183,000 households. This represents a market share of around 11% and considering the short amount of time that we've been in the market, this is a great achievement we are very proud of.

Furthermore, in 2017 Cellcom TV began to positively contribute to our profitability. Two years after entering this market and creating a new and innovative way for Israeli customers to consume TV, other telecom players have seen our success and have launched their own similar over the top TV services. Our first mover advantage leading OTT market share, variety of content and experience in this field positions us very well against the competition. Broad market acceptance of this new model for TV consumption combined with our appealing triple and quadro packages is continuing to bring a solid subscriber recruitment in each and every quarter.

Cellcom Israel is always looking to the future and how we can better serve our customers. Fiber to the home is today's solution for running ultrafast interest to the home, enable ultra-high definition TV and movie streaming. We have recently started expanding our own fiber infrastructure to residential areas.

By owning a fast-fixed line optic fiber communications infrastructure up to the home, it will over the long-term provide cost savings for us. It would reduce our dependency on the existing fixed line infrastructure of Bezeq or HOT we’re providing a much faster and higher quality communication services.

We’ve been holding negotiations with partner communications for long-term corporation for the deployment of fiber infrastructure by both companies whereby each company will be entitled to purchase a right of use in the fiber optic infrastructure deployed by the other in residential areas throughout Israel. This will allow both companies to avoid duplicated future deployments as well as allowed for reduced cost.

We’ve also advanced our assessment of investing in Israel Broadband Company or IBC and remain in discussion with them. Again, there are no assurances that these processes will conclude with an agreement or that such as agreement if reached will be approved and executed.

IOT is another growth engine for Cellcom and while still early days, we believe this could contribute to our results in the coming years. We’ve seen some initial success this year, winning two key IOT tenders, one of which is for smart connected city projects for major cities in Israel and the other for outfitting public shelters with connectivity solutions. Overall, we look forward to continuing to grow this portion of our business in 2018 and beyond.

In summary, 2017 was year in which we continue to work hard and our success demonstrates that we remain a leading telecommunications group in Israel.

Looking forward to 2018, we intend to continuously look to provide our customers with additional value-added services. Our growth engines, that of Cellcom TV, as well as our activities in the wholesale landline market continue to gain traction and succeed. And beyond that we have other avenues for longer term growth such as fiber-to-the-home which will continue to absorb an IOT connectivity which is very exciting for us over the long-term.

And with that, I’d like to turn the call over to CFO Mr. Shlomi Fruhling for a review of our financial. Shlomi?

Shlomi Fruhling

Thank you Nir and good day to all of you. I will provide you summary of our results, the details can be found in the press release we issued earlier today. Note that as of the first quarter of 2017, we’ve started applying international financial reports standard 15 or what we call IFRS 15 which capitalize part of the salary expenses and the commission related to customer acquisition cost.

The application of this standout is having a material positive effect on our financial results for 2017. The effect of the adoption of this standout of the first quarter expense totaled SEK21 million and SEK93 million on 2017 expense. I also note that the net of sharing agreement with Golan came into force earlier this year. According to the agreement, part of the consideration is recognized as revenues as part of that recognized as reduction of operation cost.

In addition, revenues from the agreement are divided between cellular segment and fixed line segment. The revenues for 2017 totaled SEK3.87 billion, a 3.9% decrease from SEK4.03 billion in the last year. The decrease in revenue was due to a three point [indiscernible] decrease in service revenues and a 4.2 decrease in equipment revenues. Service revenues for 2017 totaled SEK2.919 billion a 3.8% compared with SEK3.03 billion in the last year.

We reported our results in two operating segments, cellular and fixed line segments. The cellular segment includes both the service revenue as well as handset sales. The fixed line segment includes both service revenue and equipment. Service revenue in the cellular segment totaled SEK1.29 billion in 2017, a 10.8% decrease compared to its NIS 2.162 billion last year. This decrease was mainly due the continued competition in the cellular market as well as difference between national roaming revenues in 2016 and revenues from right of use in cellular networks in accordance with the Network Sharing Agreement with Golan.

Service revenue in the fixed-line segment totaled NIS1.16 billion in 2017, an increase of 8.9% compared with NIS1.07 billion in last year. This increase was mainly due to an increase in revenue from television and Internet services and from communication services data provided in accordance with the Network Sharing Agreement with Golan, which were partially offset as a result of the deconsolidation of Internet Rimon in Israel 2009, following the sale.

Equipment revenue in 2017 totaled NIS 852 million, a 4.2% decrease compared to NIS 884 million in the last year. However, I would like to add that gross profit from equipment sales was NIS 307 million compared to NIS 320 million last year.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled NIS 975 million, a 0.9% decrease compared to NIS 984 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The decrease in revenue was due to a 1% decrease in service revenue and a 0.8% decrease in equipment revenues.

Service revenue totaled NIS 712 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, decreased 1% compared with NIS 719 million in the fourth quarter of the last year.

Service revenue in the cellular segment totaled NIS 451 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a 10.2% decrease compared with NIS 502 million in the fourth quarter of the last year.

Service revenue in the fixed-line segment totaled NIS 303 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 13.5% compared with NIS 267 million in the fourth quarter of the last year.

Equipment revenues in the fourth quarter totaled to NIS 263 million, a decrease of 0.8% compared with NIS 265 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Full year 2017 EBITDA was NIS 853 million or 22% of revenues, a 0.6% decrease compared with NIS 858 million or 21.3% of revenues in 2016. EBITDA from fixed-line segment was NIS 258 million compared with NIS 233 million last year, a growth of 10.7%. And EBITDA for cellular segment was NIS 595 million compared with NIS 625 million, a decrease of 4.8%.

Fourth quarter EBITDA was NIS 189 million, a 19.4% of revenues, a 9.2% increase compared with NIS 173 million or 17.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of the last year.

Fourth EBITDA from the fixed-line segment was NIS 71 million compared with NIS 56 million in the fourth quarter of last year, a growth of 26.8%. EBITDA from the cellular segment was NIS 180 million, marginally higher when compared with NIS 170 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Net income from 2017 totaled NIS 113 million compared to NIS 150 million in 2016. Fourth quarter 2017 net income was NIS 10 million compared with NIS 14 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Free cash flow for the year was NIS 325 million versus NIS 450 million last year. Free cash flow from the quarter totaled NIS 77 million compared to NIS 83 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Our cash capital expense during 2016 totaled NIS 583 million and during the fourth quarter it was NIS138 million, comprised of investment of fixed assets and intangible assets including among other invested in the company's communication network, information system, software and TV, set-top-box and capitalization of part of the customer acquisition cost a result of the adoption of the IFRS 15. This compared to NIS368 million and NIS96 million in the respective period last year.

As of the end of 2017, our net debt stood at NIS2.5 billion. Our Cellular subscriber base amounted to NIS2.817 million at the end of 2017 compared with NIS2.8 million at the end of 2016, a year-over-year growth of 0.6%, including the purchase of the acquisition of Home Cellular and Israeli NVNO. The churn rate of this cellular subscriber in 2017 stood at 45.8% compared with 42.4% in 2016. ARPU for 2017 was NIS67.1 compared to NIS53.3 in the 2016.

With that, I would like to open the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Tavy Rosner of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Tavy Rosner

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about TV. You mentioned 183,000 customers, that means an addition of 13,000 customers since the end of the year. And I just wanted to get a sense where these customers are getting from, because we saw both Yes and Hot decrease their prices in January. I would have expected the trend kind of slowdown fairly. Is it perhaps because some of the customers you've gained are former cur corners.

Nir Sztern

Hi, Tavy, Nir. Excuse me. We actually have been seeing over the last few quarters that the rate of additions has been pretty much the same. From what we see, most of our customers are coming from the incumbence in YES and HOT. We haven't seen a big impact if any regarding the price cuts that were done by YES and by HOT.

Tavy Rosner

Okay. That's helpful. So, most of the new customers are actually coming from them it's not just cut corners.

Nir Sztern

No, no definitely from them. Yes.

Tavy Rosner

Okay that's helpful. And then we should talk a little bit about the fiber. So, you mentioned potentially signing agreements with partner on one hand and with the IBC on the other hand. How should we think of the fiber infrastructure that you guys have right now and how it's going to look like a year from now assuming that you managed to sign agreements with partner and the IBC?

Nir Sztern



Well, we're working in three vectors regarding the fiber. First of all, we're rolling out our own fiber network, it's based on the current fiber that we have, and we're extending it to the homes. We haven't really see any numbers in terms of how many households are connected to our network. So that's one thing we're doing. We're like you said, we're talking with Partner and we're looking into IBC. Hopefully the combination of all three or maybe part of the three will give us a substantial foothold in terms of fiber within the next few years. It's not something that's going to be quick over a quarter or two it's going to take a few years. And the intention is to reach a big enough foothold of fiber optics so we can make a difference in terms of the service that we give to our customers and the cost that we currently pay in order to transport the classic over the basic network.

Tavy Rosner

That's helpful. I guess just the follow up on is that I understand the power scale when you joined force with Partner and to use the IBC. Assuming worst case scenario you don’t get to which agreements with any of these guys, is it just economically viable to go out there on your own and develop your own network?

Nir Sztern

The answer is yes, okay. In developing our own network, it allows us to do the cherry picking and rollout the network where the relative costs are lower and the possibility for getting high penetration is higher meaning high density areas and residential areas that are close to our existing fiber network.

So, doing a rollout of the network doesn’t mean we will cover everybody but we can still do a very viable, economically viable plan to reach a lot of customers just within our own roll out of the network.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question is from [Dan Zafir of Inbar Group]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello good afternoon. Can you explain more about the developing ARPU from the third quarter for the fourth one? Thank you.

Nir Sztern

From which quarter, from the third to the fourth. There are two major reasons, the biggest reason is seasonalities. It’s always happening in the fourth quarter, it's always weakness compared to the third quarter and then the second one is in the continued erosion of revenue in the Cellular segment, not something that is different from other quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, I mean but [indiscernible] between the biggest drop we've ever seen in the last couple of years.

Nir Sztern

Because this year all of the Jewish holiday was in the third quarter and last year it was partly in the third quarter and partly in fourth quarter, its mainly this.

Unidentified Analyst

So, in the first quarter of 2018, should we see something there because of the holidays?

Nir Sztern

Let’s wait to the third quarter of 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Sztern, would you like to make your concluding statement?

Nir Sztern

Yes, thank you. I’d like to thank all of you for joining our conference call, in order to your continued interest in our company and I look forward to hosting you again at our next call. have a good day, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the Cellcom Israel’s Ltd fourth quarter 2017 results conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may go ahead and disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.