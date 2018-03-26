Qualcomm: No Time To Panic

My previous article made the case that a deal wasn't preferred for Qualcomm (QCOM). The $79 adjusted offering price from Broadcom (AVGO) was too low for the long-term opportunity ahead for Qualcomm though risk existed as the market would likely reprice the stock downward to pre-offer levels. The government decisions probably altered the outcome, but investors can now participate in the original potential of the wireless tech giant with the stock in panic mode after dropping $7 last week and $15 from the recent highs.

Qualcomm was scheduled to hold the annual shareholders meeting on March 6 with a slate of directors presented by both parties in the merger battle. Investors weren't able to find out the original results as the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) delayed the deal due to concerns with Broadcom headquartered overseas until at least May 6, but President Trump eventually squashed any hopes for the merger.

Bloomberg news suggested the company was on the verge of losing the vote to Broadcom board members so the updated vote at the shareholders meeting isn't a huge surprise. On March 23, Qualcomm held the annual meeting and re-elected 10 directors on votes of only 40% to 50%. Hardly a vote of confidence by the shareholder base.

Due to confusion over annual meeting shift, one can't be sure how accurate the support is for directors. What matters most now is that the existing slate of directors must know their positions aren't secure going forward unless the company executes on initiatives surrounding 5G, cost controls and license deals with Apple (AAPL) and Huawei.

Fiduciary Responsibility

Whether Broadcom got control of the board via the six proposed board members getting selected to the 11-member board or the existing members remained in charge, the board has a fiduciary responsibility to Qualcomm shareholders.

Regardless of whether or not an offer was still on the table, the board members will be held to task in why one should accept another offer for $79 based on the projections from management. At this point, the board should speak up if the FY19 earnings projections of $6.75 to $7.50 per share aren't legitimate.

Activists like Elliot Advisors could show up suggesting that Qualcomm obtain a similar valuation as NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) recently extracted from the company. Elliot made the case for an 18.6 P/E multiple for the stock and ended up settling on an offer bump to $127.50 from $110, or about 17.6x estimates.

Source: Elliott Advisors

The updated board would have to inform shareholders why the accretive NXP deal or share buybacks and $1 billion cost savings program wouldn't indeed lead to the $5.25 EPS targets before the licensing disputes with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Huawei are resolved. After all, Broadcom planned to make a similar cut to operating expenses at Qualcomm so the approved board members would need to outline why they couldn't oversee the proposed cuts.

On top of that, FierceWireless highlighted how Qualcomm dominated the discussion on 5G at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona. All of the players in the industry were lining up for the Snapdragon modems from Qualcomm including the recent announcement with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

It's also important to note that Qualcomm appears to have a virtual lock on the 5G smartphone discussion, at least among U.S. carrier executives. Those executives almost exclusively talk about the availability of Qualcomm modems as the single most important factor in determining when they can sell a 5G smartphone.

These board members have a fiduciary duty to implement the plan or provide to the market why it isn't credible. My past research shows that the $5.25 per share is simple math and nobody disputes that Apple will end up paying royalty fees. The only doubt is the level. The CEO has to be held accountable for reaching these targets to change the investment view of Qualcomm.

NXP Deal Held Up

The NXP deal is being held up by Chinese regulator approval. MOFCOM recently requested guarantees in the deal to limit royalty fees from infiltrating other segments like mobile payments and autonomous driving systems. The biggest concern being that the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China could make this deal a casualty of the fight between the two countries.

While getting the NXP deal out of the way is key to Qualcomm achieving FY19 EPS targets, investors need to remember that the $6.75 to $7.50 target is dependent on completing the deal or repurchasing shares. The current collapse of Qualcomm makes the later more attractive, but either scenario is forecast to add $1.50 per share to FY19 EPS targets.

Source: Qualcomm FQ1'19 presentation

The wireless giant ended 2017 with cash on the balance sheet at $41.9 billion including $2 billion held for the merger. The net cash position was $19.1 billion when factoring in debt of $22.8 billion.

Source: Qualcomm FQ1'19 presentation

The company will either use that cash to purchase NXP or buy its own shares. Assuming Qualcomm stays around $55 per share or an $80 billion market value, the company could buy nearly 25% of the outstanding shares with the net cash position. A share buyback of that magnitude could actually improve EPS by greater than forecast $1.50 per share without Qualcomm going into the net debt position with the NXP acquisition.

The biggest reason the stock was in panic mode last week along with the market selloff is that the market still hasn't come to grips with the updated EPS estimates. A $4 EPS for next fiscal year factors in zero of the initiatives management laid out for this year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm traded in panic mode last week as the market ignores the opportunity here. Any updated board members regardless of Trump or CFIUS couldn't justify that the stock is worth only $79 which is 11x EPS forecasts of $7.13. Using the negotiated EPS multiple of NXP, Qualcomm would have a value of $125.

At $54, the stock has plenty of catalysts to boost the price. The best outcome for Qualcomm shareholders remains as an independent company that closes the NXP deal and royalty deals with Apple and Huawei. Use the panic from last week as an opportunity to own this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.