Aena - A Low-Capex Proxy On The Spanish Tourism Sector?

The lower cap on the maximum revenue per passenger will be compensated by higher commercial income and higher passenger numbers.

The company currently has a free cash flow yield of 6.87%, which is high for an infrastructure company with a certain moat.

Introduction

As a value investor focusing on fundamentals and free cash flows, I really like investments in infrastructure assets. Ports, airports, … Pretty much anything with a decent moat (you won’t just build a new airport next to an existing one) deserves some attention and whilst most publicly listed airport operators appear to be quite expensive, I would like to make a case for Aena (OTCPK:ANNSF) (OTCPK:ANYYY) in this article.

Whereas several other major airport operators in Europe are committing to several large expansion projects, Aena has already expanded its Madrid and Barcelona airport capacity in 2006 and 2009 and both airports are still operating below their official capacities.

Aena is trading on the Madrid Stock Exchange with AENA as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 200,000 shares which represents a dollar volume of $42M per day. The current market capitalization is approximately 24.35B EUR based on the share price of 162.35 EUR.

A relatively recent IPO, but the Spanish government still has a majority stake

Back in 2015, the Spanish federal government initiated the IPO process to cash in on a stake in Aena, which until then was fully owned by the government. The IPO price of around 58 EUR was higher than the originally anticipated 43-55 EUR per share, but still seemed way too cheap considering the 2017 FCF/share of 11.15 EUR. So this IPO was definitely ‘priced to sell’ and was eventually five times oversubscribed. ‘A success’ according to some people,‘selling state assets too cheap’ according to other people I discussed the deal with. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

Right now, the government still owns 51% of Aena’s share count and I’m not sure it would be willing to become a minority shareholder considering one could claim the airports are of strategic national importance. That’s also something we see with competing airports as for instance Fraport and Aeroports de Paris both have (local and federal) governments owning a majority stake.

Aena is one of the largest airport operators in the world measured by passenger numbers. It basically has a monopoly position in Spain where the majority of the 46 airports and 2 heliports it operates are located. The most important Spanish airports (Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat) are operated by Aena and considering the government continues to own a majority stake in Aena, the risk of someone else running off with the concessions is pretty low.

All airport operations are categorized in five groups: the three ‘main’ airports (Madrid, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca), the 8 Canarian Airports and then airports belonging in Group I, II and III depending on their respective sizes.

Source: IPO document

Most of these airports are fully operated by Aena, whilst some other (smaller) airports are run together with the Ministry of Defense. It would seem to make sense for the Spanish government to continue to work with Aena, rather than bringing in another partner that might not be as familiar with the current structures and chains of commands at these dual-commanded airports.

Two main subdivisions

Aena’s own activities are divided in two different divisions: Airports and External Services.

The airports division is obviously the most important part as this includes all operational activities at the terminal level in the widest possible sense. This is again subdivided in the aeronautic activities and commercial activities divisions with the aeronautic activities obviously being the management of the terminal, the equipment in the tower, the equipment to guide plans towards the runway, handling of luggage and cargo… Basically pretty much everything related to effectively running an airport.

The commercial activities division is also pretty straightforward: Aena rents terminal space to (duty free) shops, restaurants, car rental companies, etc.

Source: management overview

As you can see, duty-free shops represent almost 30% of the revenue from commercial services, and almost 8% of the total consolidated revenue of Aena.

The second main division is the extra-terminal services (sometimes called real estate services): every activity which isn’t part of the in-terminal activity like parkades and distribution centers for incoming/outgoing cargo.

There actually is a third division as well, ‘international’, but I will discuss this in a separate part later in this article.

Source: management report

It will be interesting to see Aena renegotiating the leases for its commercial space in the next few years and I hope it will be able to negotiate higher lease fees due to the improved economic situation in Spain as well as the higher passenger traffic numbers on its airports:

Source: management report

Strong free cash flow results in FY 2018 are a sector-leading result

I will keep the review of the income statement pretty short as the main attention should be directed to the cash flow statements considering Aena is practically printing money as it has completed its investment program to expand the capacity of its airports years ago.

With a total revenue of 3.96B EUR in FY 2017, Aena was able to increase its operating income to 1.72B EUR and its net income to 1.23B EUR or 8.21 EUR per share. However, this takes a total depreciation and amortization charge of 800M EUR into account, whilst the capex is currently much lower than the depreciation rate (as expected, see later).

Source: financial statements

That’s why I think the cash flow results should be monitored very closely as the company is finally harvesting the benefits from its multi-billion euro investment program.

Aena reports an operating cash flow of 2.015B EUR, but this includes a 122M EUR investment in its working capital position (mainly because the amount of payables decreased), whilst it only paid 263.5M EUR in taxes, although it’s supposed to pay 375M EUR over the FY 2017 profits. Adjusting the result for these two variables results in an operating cash flow of 2.026B EUR.

Source: financial statements

And that’s where the low capex really starts to leave its marks. The total capex in 2017 was just 370M EUR (up from 304M EUR in FY 2016), and deducting this amount from the adjusted operating cash flow then results in a free cash flow of 1.656B EUR. If you’d now add the 17M EUR in dividends received from subsidiaries and investments (see later), the company reported a full-year free cash flow of approximately 1.67B EUR or 11.15 EUR per share (for a free cash flow yield of 6.87% based on the current share price of 162.35 EUR).

Source: financial statements

There’s one caveat. The new Airport Regulation Document calls for a reduction of the ‘maximum annual income per passenger’ by 2.22% on an annual basis from 2017 on. This means the airport charges might be decreasing (although I would expect there would be an inflation-linked correction).

A bummer? Yes and no.

It’s obviously not good news for Aena, but I don’t expect this to derail the investment thesis considering A) the passenger growth and B) the increasing importance of the rental income from shops and restaurants (which aren’t subject to the maximum cap, as this cap is based on Aena providing the ‘basic’ airport services). Additionally, C) repaying debt will reduce the interest expenses and thus also help mitigating the impact of the lower maximum cap.

A proxy on the tourism sector in Spain?

Let’s have a look at the most important airliners on Aena’s Spanish airports:

Source: annual management document

Whilst I obviously don’t want to deny even business travellers are using the occasional Ryanair flight, I think it’s pretty obvious most of the Spain-bound traffic could be categorized as ‘touristic’ as the low-cost airliners (which I have highlighted) represent the vast majority of all passenger traffic on the Spanish airports. The seasonal trend confirms this: the summer months are the peak months for Aena:

Source: company presentation

And this positions Aena as an interesting proxy on the Spanish tourism sector. You used to be able to ‘play’ this sector buy buying airline companies and hotel companies, but times have changed. Several more airline companies are now competing on the same routes and short haul routes are no longer as profitable as before. Conclusion: Legacy carriers are losing market share and have to join a race to the bottom, resulting in shrinking margins.

The hotel sector has been facing similar issues. 20 years ago, hotels were dominating the (non-camping) tourism landscape. Subsequently, tourists more frequently started to rent apartments, and now a company called AirBnB is gaining a lot of momentum as well. Conclusion: The changing hospitality landscape is reducing the margins and occupancy rates of the hotels.

And that’s why Aena is in an enviable position: more people are traveling to Spain by plane (as the airfares have dropped) and no matter if one is flying on an Ultra Low Cost Carrier or a Legacy Carrier, Aena collects the fees anyway. Just to give you an idea; this is the breakdown of airport fees for an Iberia-operated return flight from an European capital to Lima, Peru, with a short layover in Madrid, an Aena-operated airport:

Source: British Airways/Iberia booking simulation

So even if Spain isn’t the final destination, Aena continues to cash in the money. And that’s not different when Spain is your final destination. Let’s have a look at the breakdown of airport charges for a return flight to Barcelona for a short cultural holiday:

So whatever airline you’re using or whatever airport in Spain you’re flying to, Aena’s cash register is ringing. And thanks to the diversification of the airline companies flying to Aena’s airports, rating agency Moody’s says ‘Aena’s traffic is expected to be resilient to airline failures’.

Source: Moody’s research report

And just to give you an idea of how big the pond to fish in is; Spain has now overtaken the USA as 2nd most visited country in the world. According to Exceltur, 82 million tourists visited Spain in 2017, and this number is expected to increase by 3.3%. So I’m expecting another good year for Aena.

Icing on the cake: a stake in other foreign airports

As briefly mentioned before, Aena also has a third ‘division’; its international activities. This includes a 5.8% stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico in Mexico and a 51% stake in London Luton airport as well as a 50% stake in the airport of Cali and a 37.9% stake in the airport of Cartagena, both in Colombia (which makes total sense given the fact Aena’s management doesn’t face any language barriers).

Source: management report

The 5.8% stake in GAP currently has a value of 5.8 billion Mexican Pesos (approximately 253M EUR using the current EUR/MXN exchange ratio of 22.88) and will pay a 11M+ EUR dividend to Aena this year (whilst the average analyst expectations are guiding for a continuously increasing dividend).

A nice little cash income, but the stakes in the unlisted airports are tougher to value. Fortunately, Aena’s minority partner in London Luton has put its stake up for sale, and PE group Ardian seems to be expecting in excess of $400M for its stake. Using the 320M EUR as base case valuation for the 49% stake, this indicates the entire airport has a total value of 653M EUR. And that’s an incredible appreciation compared to the 508M EUR the airport was bought for in 2013.

Using these two valuations and assuming a sale will be completed in 2018, the average annual return of this investment was approximately 5.15% and this excludes the dividends that have been ‘upstreamed’ to the owners. And seeing how Luton Airport generated an EBITDA of 60M EUR in the most recent financial year, I would say the quoted ‘minimum value’ of 653M EUR might still be a little bit conservative.

Aena has mentioned it’s not interested in purchasing the 49% stake ‘at any cost’ but should the price remain reasonable, I think the company should exercise its Right Of First Refusal on acquiring the 49% stake as this would diversify its business a bit more. Especially because Luton airport is expecting to reach a run rate of 18 million passengers per year in the second half of this year, after welcoming 15.8 million passengers in 2017.

What sets Aena apart from competing airports?

The capacity expansion has been completed, and

A new low-cost carrier will directly compete on Trans-Atlantic routes.

Investors need to keep one important thing in mind. Other major European airports are facing huge capacity expansion bills. London Heathrow is mulling over a third runway (a political decision), whilst Frankfurt Airport (Fraport) is building a new terminal and Paris Charles de Gaulle (Aéroports de Paris) is investing in new baggage sorting systems, trains and runway refurbishments.

Aena doesn’t have to deal with anything like that as it completed an 18.5B EUR investment program in the 2000-2015 era.

At its most important airport, Madrid-Barajas, it completed a huge investment in 2006 which doubled the amount of runways from 2 to 4 and resulted in the construction of the Terminal T4 and T4S (for intercontinental flights). This doubled the capacity of Madrid Barajas from 35 million passengers per year (the ceiling which was reached earlier in the 2000s) to 70 million passengers. In 2017, Madrid-Barajas welcomed 53.4 million passengers (indicating a current excess capacity of 16.6 million passengers per year).

In Barcelona-El Prat, Aena helped 47.3 million passengers on their way. Barcelona used to have an old terminal for all civil traffic, but Aena invested in a huge new terminal which is predominantly used by the A-airlines and International Consolidated Airlines subsidiary Vueling as its main hub. As a matter of fact, Iberia only flies to Madrid from Barcelona (interesting fact: is the busiest connection – in terms of the amount of flights- between two airports anywhere in the world, even after the high speed train now connects Barcelona to Madrid as well). Pretty much every other intra-European flight is operated by Vueling, the low-cost division of Iberia, whilst some domestic flights are operated by regional jets.

Source: world-architects.com

The new terminal (it’s a beauty, I have been there several times and Terminal 1 in BCN is perhaps one of best-designed terminals I have been in) increased the capacity of Barcelona airport to 55 million passengers (of which 70% will be handled in the new terminal). The old terminal (which was built for the Olympic Games 1992) is now used by the low-cost airlines like Norwegian and Ryanair.

So whilst most competing airport operators are facing huge expansion-related capital expenditures, Aena is pretty much set for the future. It can handle an additional 16.6 million passengers per year at Madrid and an additional 7.7 million passengers in Barcelona.

But there’s one additional factor here. As legacy carriers are feeling the pressure from ULCC’s (first on European flights, which is now Vueling’s bread and butter, but later on also on transatlantic flights), Iberia (in fact, International Consolidated Airlines Group) has created ‘LEVEL’, a new long-haul ULCC airliner using Airbus A330’s. For now, only 4 cities are being flown to, but more cities will be added this year, including New York, Montreal and the French Antilles where LEVEL is trying to ‘steal’ passengers from Air France.

To avoid direct competition on intercontinental routes from Madrid, the first base of LEVEL was in Barcelona, and Vueling flights are being used as ‘feeder flights’ to fill the capacity of LEVEL. A good business decision and whilst this sounds like an ad for International Consolidated Airlines, the higher traffic will result in higher revenues for Aena.

As the debt levels remain under control, AENA will pay an exceptionally high dividend

Thanks to Aena’s strong free cash flows, the net debt has decreased from 8.23B EUR in 2016 to just 7.16B EUR as of at the end of 2017. The strong free cash flow generation obviously was one of the main contributors to the decreasing net debt as the dividend over FY 2016 (paid in FY 2017) represented a payout ratio of just 34% based on the free cash flow.

But with a net debt position of 7.16B EUR and an EBITDA result of 2.52B (+9.8%), the net debt/EBITDA ratio has now dipped below 3 (coming from 3.59 as of at the end of 2016). As I expect the EBITDA to continue to increase on the back of another year of growth in the passenger numbers (Aena is guiding for a 5.5% increase in the numbers of passengers) and the higher contribution from Luton airport, the net debt/EBITDA ratio will very likely decrease to less than 2.6 by the end of this year.

This paved the way for Aena to treat its shareholders. Whereas the company paid a dividend of 3.83 EUR over its 2016 financial results, Aena has now hiked this dividend to 6.50 EUR (for a yield of approximately 4%). And that’s still reasonable considering the total cash cost of the dividend is still less than 1B EUR, meaning there will still be plenty of free cash flow on the table to either reduce the net debt even further or to make new investments (that’s why I would be strongly in favor of acquiring the remaining 49% in Luton airport. Aena wouldn’t even have to borrow a single additional euro to fund this acquisition. In fact, I would prefer new investments over repaying the gross debt as the average cost of debt is just 1.45% with an average maturity of 11 years in the future:

Source: company presentation

Note: Spanish dividends are subject to a 19% dividend withholding tax (which could be reduced by applying double taxation treaties – consult an investment or tax professional).

Investment thesis

Let’s first discuss the elephant in the room: Aena is not cheap by absolute terms. But I’m charmed by the company’s vision and plans to tackle capacity constraints ahead of the curve. And whilst it’s not dirt-cheap, I think the current valuation (based on the free cash flow metric) is pretty attractive for an infrastructure play with a certain moat (being the only airport operator in Spain) with the government as a reference shareholder and stakeholder.

With a free cash flow yield of almost 7% and a much lower leverage ratio than its peers, Aena is in an excellent position to use the incoming free cash flow to expand its footprint (should it desire to do so), but only if the valuations of the targeted companies remain reasonable.

Investing in Aena is not a ‘get rich quick’ scheme, but seems to deserve a spot as a defensive investment in a diversified portfolio. Considering PE funds would be happy with a stable (and slightly increasing) free cash flow yield of 5-5.5% (consistent with other infrastructure plays), I think Aena could warrant a market capitalization closer to 30B EUR which would be the equivalent of 200 EUR/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANNSF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.