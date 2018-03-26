Is It Time To Put Gold Stocks In Your Portfolio?

As such I am putting gold and miners on my radar screen.

However even if gold rises by 20%, the rise in gold stock will be significant.

Gold seems to be on the rise. But not by much.

Gold (GLD), and Silver (SLV), once forgotten and left for dead is now rising.

Mind you gold has not risen by much. And if you held a large proportion of physical gold in your portfolio over the past 5 years, you are not only losing money, but you have lost one of the greatest bull markets of all time.

Also, if you had invested in gold stocks as depicted by the VanEck Gold Miners (GDX) and VanEck Gold Junior (GDXJ) ETFs respectively, you are losing a lot of money.

GDX data by YCharts

However, the truth is everything that goes around comes around. Gold will have its day once again, the only question is when, and what will be the catalyst. And gold stocks will also have their day once more, the only question is when gold will go up.

Are gold stocks ready to rally?

By a rally, I do not mean 20% or even 100%, but multi bagger returns. In theory at least, mining stocks could rise many times over if we see a sustained rally in gold. The reason is that miners in many cases are very leveraged companies. And the slightest rise in gold could change the dynamics of their balance sheet. Also, EPS could increase by a lot.

Let's take Barrick Gold (ABX) for example. As the chart below shows, it's revenue, to a great extent, is a function of the price of gold.

The chart below depicts what might happen in the future to ABX shares, if the price of gold rises.

As you can see, ABX has traded as high as 6X revenue in the past. That means ABX could rise as much as 4X over if we see a sustained rally in gold. However if gold rises, revenue will be higher. So in reality while the Price/Sales ratio might rise to 6, as in the past, actual shares will rise even more.

So will miners rise?

Like I said, we have to see a sustained rise in gold in order for the above scenario to take place. However please also note a short-term rise in gold because of a flight to safety will not cut it. This will only be temporary.

In order to see a sustained rise in gold, and thus a multi bagger returns for gold stocks, it is my belief that the following must happen.

1) There needs to be investment demand for gold

As of the latest data, investors are still not pouring money in gold ETFs. Please consider: The Gold And Gold Miners Paradox Explained.

2) The market has to be persuaded of long term inflation fears

While the fear of inflation has filtered through the market just a bit, this has more to do with the Fed raising rates. It has been my belief for a while now that the Fed does not need to raise rates, even if inflation appears. This means I do not believe the market is worried about inflation yet.

3) The dollar would have to rise

As you know the dollar (UUP) has been drifting lower for a long time now, especially against the euro (FXE). And to my surprise, central bankers have finally realized that the value of a currency has almost nothing to do with central bank policy (AKA interest rates), but with trade and investment flows.

Please consider several articles I have written on the subject:

Since the above articles I have not changed my opinion on the dollar. On average, I do not see the dollar strengthening. And if it does, it will probably be short term.

Bottom line

The data above is backward looking, therefore we do not know if investment demand for gold will come back. It might, but we will know in the future.

And while I do not see any issues with inflation or the dollar rising, I might be wrong on both accounts. Because if gold rises, miners might achieve multi-bagger returns from current levels.

As such, after several years, I am putting gold stocks on my radar again. This time I will be following the sector on a weekly scale. I will try to keep you informed as to my opinion.

Until then however, I still do not have concrete evidence that it's time to buy the miners and their respective ETFs, or gold as an asset class.

(*Please note I am referring to the sector and not individual stocks. I am sure if someone cherrypicks the sector, he will be able to find miners that deserve to go up, or that have gone up)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.