RetirementRx's 2017 Review: Sticking To Dividend Growth Will Set You Free

I am a dividend growth investor. My focus is on generating a dividend income to facilitate a smooth transition into retirement without having to sell stock. I actively manage a real-life dividend growth portfolio called RetirementRx, which was started in 2013 with a target retirement income equal to my 2013 salary ($120K) adjusted for 2% inflation. I aim to grow my organic dividend income by 8% YoY and to achieve a 4% yearly increase in the cash contribution to the portfolio. My plan includes publishing semi-annual updates on my progress here on Seeking Alpha. This article serves as my 2017 review of the plan’s performance. I will also touch on some lessons-learned and objectives for 2018. RetirementRx illustrates a model DIY retirement plan synthesized from my research and investing experiences. I hope my plan and writings will help others plan for their own retirements.

I had another successful year of DIY investing for retirement. Year-end dividend income across the Roth, Traditional IRA, After-Tax, and 401K was $3,296 which is down from $4089 in 2016. The reason for the year-over-year reduction in dividend income is a change in the way I am determining dividend income generated in my 401K. Up until late 2017, my 401K account did not report dividends paid by funds held. Instead, the dividends were invisibly reinvested within the fund without any records. Therefore, I estimated the dividend income generated from the 401K holdings manually by averaging yields of the top 10 holdings within each fund. This was an annoying practice. Fortunately, after changing jobs in August of 2017, my new 401K plan shows the actual dividend payments as they reinvest back into the funds, thus making it much easier to know what the dividend cash flow was. Things will be easier moving forward, but as of 2017, I will only report dividends actually recorded therefore the net dividends are lower in 2017 as funds from my old 401K were rolled over into my Roth and Traditional IRA accounts in the last quarter of 2017. Now that the rolled-over funds are reinvested in dividend growth stocks, the dividend generation in 2018 is back on track. The following two charts show the recorded, yearly dividends expressed as % of target retirement dividend income in red relative to the model income stream in blue which assumes an 8% annual organic dividend growth rate and 4% annual contribution increase.

The above graphs are the top line view of my plan’s progress and can be thought of as the instrument panel on the dashboard of a my retirement vehicle. As long as the dividend income continues to grow year-over-year and keep pace with my target income stream, I am achieving my goals and all the parts of my retirement vehicle are performing. Tracking my progress as a cash flow does not involve any consideration of market prices and does not need to be the hot red sportscar. Instead, it can be your average, highly reliable sedan. The projected 2018 dividend income for the portfolio is $6,043 (red dotted line). Despite the undershoot in 2017, RetirementRx’s dividend projection for 2018 is close to the target $6,330 in dividend income. This projection does not account for dividends from the 401K holdings, new cash contributions, and dividend raises over the remaining 9 months of 2018. Therefore, I suspect the final 2018 dividend income will surpass the target even in the event of a dividend cut by one of my larger holdings. As $6,330 in dividend 2018 income represents only 4.8% of my total retirement income target, I am only at the beginning of a long road toward retirement in 2049.

The following chart shows the growth in RetirementRx based on its cumulative contributions, dividends, and capital appreciation. The sum of the cumulative contributions (red), cumulative dividends (green), and capital appreciation (blue) yields the current value of the portfolio which is approaching $250K.

Managing RetirementRx Portfolio in 2017

Over the course of 2017 through Jan 2, 2018, I made 13 buys in my Roth IRA, 2 buys in my After-tax account, and 22 buys and 1 sell in my Traditional IRA. The lone sale was 158 shares of Ford @11/share in August 2017. Most of the purchases were made towards the end of 2017 with funds associated with the 401K roll-over. In a normal year, I expect 3-5 purchases in total and approximately 1 sale. In comparison, 2017 was a very busy year. Reviewing all 37 transactions in detail would require a significant amount of explanation. Therefore, I simply summarize the purchases in the table below highlighting purchase quantity and price for each investment by month.

Year Month Purchases Sales 2017 Jan 9 AMGN @ $153 Feb - March 25 QCOM @$57, 20 CVS @$79, 110 CLDT @ $20 April - May - June 7 CVS @$77, 41 TD @ $49 July - August 100 LOW @$74, 73 KR @ $24 158 F @ $11 Sept 100 INTC @$38, 10 SMJ @ $110, 103 TD @55, 102 DIS @ $98, 84 KR @ $21, 23 AMP @$141 Oct 55 CVS@$74, 200 T @$36, 20 MDT @$80, 100 SKT @$25, 20 GILD@ $81, 61 SO @ $49 Nov 20 CELG @$100, 50 WBA @$72, 50 O @$54, 25 MDT @$81, 10 AMGN @ $176, 50 OHI @$28 Dec 25 GILD @$74, 50 WBA @$70, 25 AMGN @$177, 25 APPL @ $177, 6 FDX @$242 2018 Jan 13 FDX @$257, 200 BAC @$30, 50 MDT@$82, 100 KR @$28, 50 SO@$47, 20 XOM @$85 Feb - March - April May June July August Sept Oct Nov Dec

In addition to the stock transactions in the table, I also purchased two Call options and sold a few covered calls, 1 of which I later bought back. The call options were purchased on TGT and CVS after sharp price drops in mid Nov 2017. TGT’s price drop was caused by a mixed earnings forecast on 11/14/2017. CVS’s depressed price was a result of renewed concerns about the AMZN threat to its retail pharmacy business. Both of these relatively large intraday swings were overreactions, but because I already had substantial equity holdings in both companies, I was not looking to make large direct investments in either equity. So I bought 4 OTM calls in each equity with early 2018 expirations to try to take advantage of the negative sentiment and likely rebound. This is pure speculation and I do not reason otherwise. Luckily, both stocks bounced back within 2 weeks and I sold them as ITM calls for a nice profit.

With every success, I typically have an offsetting folly. My first foray into using covered-calls to juice the cash flow generation of my portfolio involved selling a Jan 2018 covered call on Lowe’s Companies at $82.50/share in the fall of 2017 with LOW trading at ~$75. While I felt the company was trading at a significant discount to fair value, which was the basis for my original investment, I did not expect the stock price would shoot up. A quick increase in the share price occurred over Nov and Dec due to a number of very devastating hurricanes and the tax relief bill passing. I decided to buy back the call once it was ITM and losing several hundred dollars in the process.

The mistake I made on the LOW option trade is that I did not wish to sell the stock at the call price of the option I wrote. Lowes is a dividend King (50+ years of increasing dividends) and I would like to hold it and reap the rewards of its increases divided for many years to come. While the long-term dividend grwoth was the idea for the investment, I seemed to be more attracted by the near term premium of $1.25/share on a <3 month duration option. These mistakes are humbling and, in retrospect, I should have only implemented the covered call strategy for a stock that looks overpriced and I am content on selling. The fact that LOW has retraced much of its gains in the past month along with most of the market shows how hard it is to predict stock prices and why options trading is a difficult game to win. This experience reinforces the notion that options trading will not ever become a significant component of my retirement investing strategy. I do, however, continue to see value in writing covered calls on some overextended positions and potentially selling puts on companies I would be willing to own at a lower price.

Portfolio Composition

As of Feb 17, 2018, RetirementRx consists of 44 stocks across a Traditional IRA ("T"), Roth IRA ("R"), and an individual after-tax account ("AT"). Forty-three of the 44 companies are dividend payers. Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) is the sole exception. There are 38 companies actively growing their distributions year-over-year with EBIX, CDLT, CVS, SLB, and TEVA as the exceptions. The following list ranks the stocks in RetirementRx by % allocation and uses red highlighting to identify stocks that either have not raised their dividend payments in the past year or whose last dividend raise was less than 5%. TEVA is the lone standout with a 75% dividend cut in August of 2017. Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) has suspended their penny per quarter increase policy as of 1Q18, but will still have a year-over-year increase until 1Q19. Blue highlights upcoming dates for expected dividend increase announcements.

I have read on Seeking Alpha that many DGIs prefer to sell a stock that experiences a dividend cut. Such investors would have sold TEVA in August 2017 and COP when it cut its dividend payment back in 1Q16 by 66%. I decided to hold onto both stocks instead of selling them at a loss. Selling after a dividend cut translates to selling at a loss and as a rule would not serve my investing objectives. Because much of the damage is done to the stock price and dividend growth, I am often considering whether the company’s actions will enable them to return to growth and, if so, whether I should hold or even add to the position. One strength of having a diversification portfolio of dividend growing companies is that it provides a significant cushion for such events. While many DG investors would sell TEVA post its large dividend cut, I have been considering whether to buy more.

In addition to the stocks in the above list, RetirementRx includes a ~$1,100 investment in SCHD as a performance comparator and growing investments in in two, low-cost index funds within my 401K - the Fidelity US index fund FXSIX and Fidelity International fund FSPNX.

RetirementRx: Portfolio Metrics

I like to review the monthly dividend performance, sector allocation, and yield-distributions across the portfolio investments. The current portfolio has an average dividend yield of 2.8% and an organic dividend growth rate of 8.3%. I envision this portfolio’s yield ranging 2.0-4.0% with a growth rate range of 6-10% at any given time. Ideally, the Chowder number of the portfolio (sum of yield and dividend growth) will be >=10 although this is not an outright goal. Below is the monthly dividend performance of the portfolio. The influx of the 401K roll-over funds is evident in the monthly dividend totals starting in November 2017.

Below is the sector break-down of RetirementRx. Sector allocation and diversity are important to consider when planning transactions. I don’t have a particular sector allocation in mind, however no sector should contribute 20% or more towards total portfolio value or dividend income. I will not let this rule stop me from purchasing a strong company at a beaten down price, but I will keep it in mind when deciding between similar investment opportunities. The Consumer Staples, Healthcare, and REITs contribute approximately 15% each towards the dividend income while consumer discretionary is the largest sector by value at approximately 19%. I am not planning to add to the consumer discretionary sector in the near future. In order to reduce the overall portfolio volatility, I am considering a few purchases in the Utilities, Telecom, or Oil/Energy sectors over the coming year. Since all of these sectors require high capital investment and debt, they are likely to suffer more under a rising rate environment and my hope is that a few stick out at really good valuations.

The next plots show % portfolio dividend income by stock ordered by increasing yield across the portfolio. It is important to not have any single stock generate a large percentage of the total income stream. I consider >8% of portfolio income to be too high for any single stock and prefer to keep individual positions to under 6%. Therefore, I will not be adding to my positions in T, AMGN, or TD anytime soon.

The next plots shows % dividend increase for TTM by stock ordered by increasing yield across the portfolio. It is no surprise to see higher dividend growth in the lower yielding stocks. I do wish to deliberate the dividend yield and growth trade-off for my portfolio. A mix of both low-yield/high growth, mid-yield/mid-growth, and high-yield/low growth seems to be appropriate for a large DG portfolio. My favorite brand of companies to own are those with strong yields of ~3% that announce double digit dividend increases for multiple year stretches. AMGN, CSCO, ABBV, and TD are good examples of such companies today. BA was a good example of this type of company when I bought it back in 2016 prior to its rapid price appreciation that has shrunk the dividend yield.

Performance Comparison to SCHD

As a means to evaluate my performance, I compare the results of RetirementRx to an ETF invested entirely in a dividend growth stocks. This is a more appropriate benchmark for a dividend growth portfolio than using an index benchmark. I have selected SCHD for this comparison as it invests solely in dividend paying companies with growing distributions and sports a low management fee of 0.07%. In 2017, an investment in SCHD would have returned 17.8% with an organic dividend growth rate of 7%. When stripping away new funds added to RetirementRx in 2017, RetirementRx produced a 19% organic capital return and an approximate 8% dividend growth rate. The historical performance of RetirementRx is shown relative to SHCD in the following chart.

The relative performance should be considered alongside the amount of time and effort put into managing RetirementRx. After 4 years, the net results are similar enough between ReitrementRx and SCHD to justify investing in SCHD in the name of convenience. However, I do enjoy managing the portfolio and do not consider the time commitment as a burden. 2017 has been more challenging than others due to my job change and the difficulty finding suitable investments in an overheated market. I am prepared to continue managing the portfolio and improving my investing knowledge along the way. Should time constraints become an issue in the future, I could see myself investing new funds into SCHD. But before placing a large % of my retirement funds into SCHD, I will need to observe its performance over a full market cycle. If SCHD outperforms RetirementRx in a prolonged down-market, I would strongly consider moving more funds into it.

Objectives For 2018

In addition to keeping with the plan’s goals and objectives, I would like to accomplish the following in 2018:

Surpass $7,000 in dividend income, above my original $6,330 target for 2018

As mentioned above, I am in good shape to surpass the target income goal for 2018. So why not try to beat it by 10%? Continued income beats will bring down my projected retirement age and that is something to get excited about!

Contribute approximately equal amounts to Roth 401(k) and pre-tax 401(k)

2018 is the first year for the new Tax Relief bill. With the passing of the bill, my tax bracket has dropped from 28% to 24%. I expect to see a modest reduction in federal income tax liability putting more money in my pocket to spend, save, and invest. Unfortunately, this tax reduction is not likely to be permanent. The near-term loss in federal tax receipts places more stress onto future generations to offset our growing public indebtedness. Keeping politics aside, I believe there will be commensurate tax increases in the future to offset this tax cut. Over the past century, the tax rate on the highest income has come down significantly while the middle-income rates have stayed relatively stable. This trend cannot last for much longer based on our growing deficit and the enormous difference between high wage earners and the average American worker. While I hope to move into higher tax brackets over time, I believe all of us that can afford to, should expect to contribute a larger portion of our paychecks towards social programs. This is the only method by which the benefits of prosperity are shared across the population. It is likely that my tax bracket will be higher in retirement due to higher tax rates across all income brackets, my retirement income being higher than now, or both. Therefore, it is time to maximize my taxable contributions to my 401K at the now lower federal tax rate afforded by the tax relief act. I have altered the composition of my 401K contributions to the minimum pre-tax contribution that qualifies for the full company match and allocated the rest of the $18,500 maximum contribution as an after-tax (Roth) contribution. There are a number of great articles on investment changes in response to the new Tax bill. Financial Dave counter argues that one benefit of the reduced rates will be a reduced need for future tax rate increases (The Risk Of The Roth IRA Revolution) due to the immediate influx of funds from Roth conversions. My strategy is more aligned with Philip Murphy’s note on the benefits diversifying your income between tax-deferred and tax-free buckets in Considering Tax Diversification Benefits Of Roth Accounts May Be Timely. I also plan to try a back-door Roth conversion of post-tax contributions made to my 401K above the $18500 limit in 2018. This strategy appears to be possible by my brokerage, but 2018 will be the first year to test it. To learn more about this approach, see How To Build A Large Roth IRA.

Keep transaction costs to <3% of dividend cash flow produced by the portfolio (<$190)

Transaction costs suck. I am envious of the many Seeking Alpha authors that manage to have a large number of zero fee trade credits. I have not figured out this secret yet and continue to pay about $6.95 per trade on Capital One Investing. These transaction costs are a drain on both capital appreciation and dividend income. My original goal is to keep transaction costs to under 3% of the dividend income produced by RetirementRx. I have only achieved this goal in 1 year out of the 5 year history of RetirementRx. In 2017, I placed a large number of purchases in the later part of 2017 to reallocate rollover funds. Additionally, the option trades are more costly transactions as they do not generate recurring income. While others may include options premiums and capital gains into their portfolio income calculations, I think this blurs the line between passive cash flow and capital gains from changes in ownership. Transaction costs in 2017 represented ~9% of my yearly dividend income. In 2018, my transaction costs will not exceed the 3% of dividend income target. I will make purchases in lots of >$2K and will limit the number of options bought and sold to stay below this target.

Target a net reduction in portfolio beta

I would like to reduce the overall volatility of RetirementRx to protect against a large downward move in the market. 2018 has been much more volatile than 2017 and it is likely to continue as interest rates rise and growth expectations become tested. RetirementRx’s current weighted beta is 1.07 per Google Finance estimates. The betas reported by Google Finance are suspicious. For example, the beta for Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) is 0.01. Per Yahoo finance, it is 0.57. I believe Yahoo’s is closer to the true beta, but use the Google finance numbers due to convenience in Excel. Therefore, instead of focusing on the absolute value for each stock and the portfolio, I would like to focus future investment dollars into lower beta stocks to achieve the same the dividend growth targets with less volatility. Ideally, my portfolio would have a lower beta than the overall market.

In 2018, I will direct new funds towards stocks in the Utilities, Oil/Energy, REITs, and/or Telecoms sectors with betas generally <1. The lowest beta stocks in RetirementRx include REITS (DLR, VTR, O, and OHI), a utility (NYSE:SO), and a telecom (NYSE:T). I am considering a few new positions including NEE and D in the Utilities sector. I already have large enough positions in SO and T and do not want more OHI due to its already high % yield in the portfolio. Below I have inserted Fastgraphs for DLR, VTR, O, NEE, and D. These are plotted using FFO for the REITS and GAP earnings for NEE and D. DLR and O look like they are trading at fair value while VTR looks to be on sale. Dominion (NYSE:D) also looks to be selling at an attractive valuation. As my cash level is currently approaching the $2000 level, I will perform further due diligence over the coming month before making an investment in April.

Summary

Dividend growth investing is a sound strategy for retirement planning as it shifts the focus away from stock price towards long-term wealth generation. In today’s market, dividend growth investing will help investors stick to their plan and goals. RetirementRx is producing good income growth and should be able to exceed 2018 targets. Overall, I am very satisfied with my performance in 2017 and look forward to a productive 2018.

I hope others find my plan and performance useful in their quest for generating income for their eventual or current retirement. As always, I encourage comments and discussions and value constructive feedback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long all stocks mentioned expect NEE and D.