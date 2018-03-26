Quality Value Stocks: Lam Research

Lam Research is offering an attractive combination of financial metrics and indicators when considering quality and valuation.

Relying on quantitative metrics based on quality and value can lead to market-beating returns over the years.

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, and making smart investment decisions generally means differentiating the signal from the noise and focusing on what really matters for a particular stock.

Long-term investors may want to concentrate their attention on two key variables: Quality and value. At the end of the day, the main idea is buying companies with strong fundamentals for a convenient price.

Financial indicators and valuation ratios alone don't tell you the whole story behind an investment thesis, but relying on quantitative indicators is a far sounder approach than making investment decisions on the basis of subjective opinions and speculative considerations.

Combining Quality And Value To Beat The Market

The following backtest is introducing a quantitative system that combines quality and value to pick stocks in the market. This algorithm is basically a ranking system that's the average of two main factors: Quality and value.



The quality factor is based on metrics such as gross margin, operating margin, free cash flow margin, return on investment, return on equity and long-term growth expectations. All else the same, it's easy to understand why companies with high profitability levels and growth expectations should deliver superior returns over time.

The value factor in the ranking system includes metrics such as price to earnings, price to free cash flow, and enterprise value to EBITDA, among others. Assuming that all other variables remain constant, the lower the entry price, the higher the potential returns for investors.

The “quality and value” ranking is basically an average of those two factors, so it considers fundamental quality and valuation together. According to academic research, companies exhibiting strong attributes in those areas tend to outperform the market in the long term, and my own backtesting work confirms such idea.

The backtest picks the 50 stocks with the highest quality and value ranking in the Russell 3000 index, and it builds an equally weighted portfolio with those names. The portfolio is annually rebalanced, and it has an assumed annual expense ratio of 1% to account for trading expenses and similar considerations. The benchmark is the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Backtesting data and chart source: Portfolio123.

Performance numbers are quite impressive. Since January 1999 the system gained 14.29% per year vs. 6.08% for the benchmark. In simple terms, a $100,000 investment in the iShares Russell 3000 ETF in January 1999 would currently be worth around $311,000, while the same amount of money allocated to the portfolio recommended by the system would have a much larger value of $1.3 million.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns, and backtested numbers should always be taken with a grain of salt. That said, it makes sense to expect attractive returns in the long term when investing in companies with solid quantitative metrics in key areas such as financial quality and valuation.

Lam Research By The Numbers

Lam Research (LRX) is one of the stocks currently included in the quantitative portfolio. The company has a quality ranking of 97.8 and a value ranking of 88.89, for a total quality and value ranking of 98.7. This makes of Lam Research one of the best ranking stocks in the Russell 3000 index.

Lam Research is a top player in semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company is a market leader in Etch systems, which are used to shape the microscopic layers into circuits. Lam Research also offers a suite of products that remove particles and residues from the wafer. In addition, the company’s services segment provides products and services to maximize installed equipment performance and operational efficiency.



The semiconductor industry is quite cyclical and volatile, and this means that semiconductor manufacturing equipment is even more volatile. However, Lam Research has still delivered outstanding financial performance through the ups and downs in the business cycle over the years.

LRCX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Profitability levels are notoriously high, especially in comparison to other companies in the industry. The chart below shows return on assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE), return on investment (ROI), net margin, and operating margin for Lam Research vs. the average company in the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industry.

If an image is worth a thousand words, this image is saying plenty of good things about Lam Research.

Valuation levels are also quite attractive, not only in comparison to the market as a whole, but also by industry standards. Companies related to the semiconductor industry typically trade at a discount vs. the broad market because of their cyclicality. In this particular case, though, the stock also is cheap in comparison to industry peers.

The table shows price to earnings ratio, price to earnings growth, price to sales, and price to free cash flow for Lam Research in comparison to the average company in the industry. Except for the price to sales ratio, Lam Research is priced at a discount in all the other indicators.

Lam Research Industry Average P/E 22.34 30.05 PEG Long Term 0.63 1.12 Price/Sales 3.42 3.11 Price/Cash Flow 16.18 22.96

It's important to note that Lam Research generates profitability levels substantially above the industry average. As a reference, the operating profit margin for Lam Research stands at over 27% of revenue vs. nearly 7% for the average player in the industry.

The higher profit margins on sales, the more valuable every dollar in revenue from the company, so Lam Research can easily justify a higher the price to sales ratio than the competition.

The most recent financial data from Lam Research confirms that the business is firing on all cylinders, with shipments, revenue, and earnings making fresh historical highs.

Source: Lam Research

The company has managed to outperform the industry in terms of growth and profitability over the long term. Management also is quite optimistic about future growth prospects due to major demand drivers in the industry such as rising connectivity, the cloud computing boom, faster and more powerful computing, and new technologies generating strategic cost advantages.

Source: Lam Research.

In a sign of confidence, Lam Research has recently announced a revamped capital allocation program. The company has increased its dividend by 120%, and it also announced the addition of $2 billion to its share buyback program. Over the coming five years management is planning to distribute at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholders.

If management is raising capital distributions, this means that corporate leadership believes the business will continue generating far more cash than it needs to retain over the middle term.

Wrapping up, Lam Research is offering solid financial quality and attractive valuation levels. The business is performing well, and the long-term outlook also looks quite favorable. For these reasons, the stock is well positioned to delivering strong returns over the middle term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.