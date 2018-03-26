Pivotal Software Files For U.S. IPO

Financial results have been impressive, but management still needs to push harder on its path to profitability.

The firm provides a suite of application development and deployment software tools for enterprise developers.

Pivotal Software has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final amount will probably be higher.

Pivotal Software (PVTL) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class common stock, according to a recent registration statement.

The firm has developed a ‘cloud-native’ suite of software for developers and IT operations within enterprises of all sizes.

Pivotal is growing quickly and posting impressive financial results, though the firm faces the challenge of turning that growth into profitability for public investors.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn further details about the IPO.

San Francisco-based Pivotal was founded in 2013 to create tools for software developers to more efficiently develop and manage cloud-based applications

Management is headed by CEO Robert Mee, who was part of the firm’s founding team and previously was responsible for Pivotal Labs within EMC since its formation in 1989.

Pivotal has three primary partnership programs:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) acquired 100% of Pivotal when it acquired EMC in September 2016 and is expected to control 97.7% of voting power post-IPO.

Pivotal has created its flagship Pivotal Cloud Foundry platform composed of the following elements:

Application Service - Run Java, .NET and Node apps

Container Service - Run containers, ISV apps, Elastic Search and Apache Spark

Function Service - not generally available yet

Below is an overview video of the Pivotal Cloud Foundry:

(Source: Pivotal)

Customers may run services on the top platforms such as Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, Microsoft (MSFT) Azure and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud Platform.

Customer Acquisition

Pivotal markets its system through a direct sales force and partners such as systems integrators and the major cloud providers.

It also leverages its parent relationships with Dell and VMware to expand wherever feasible.

Customers typically start with smaller deployments at the departmental level and the firm then works to expand its beachhead into other parts of the organization.

Management highlighted its average net expansion rate of 158% in the most recent four quarters.

Customer acquisition cost trends are as follows:

Total Cost of Revenue (%)

FYE 2018: 45%

FYE 2017: 56%

FYE 2016: 67%

Sales and marketing as a percentage of Total revenue (%)

FYE 2018: 43%

FYE 2017: 47%

FYE 2016: 67%

So, the firm is reducing its cost of revenue and sales and marketing costs as a percentage of total revenue, indicating increasing efficiencies in the cost of customer acquisition.

Market

According to a market research report by Transparency Market Research, the application management services market is expected to reach $346.4 billion by 2022.

Although the report encompasses a wide range of application environments, it projects a ‘phenomenal CAGR of 25.6%’ from 2017 to 2022.

North America is expected to dominate demand, accounting for $96.2 billion in sales by 2022.

The report goes on to say that although application development tools are well known in developed countries, ‘various business enterprises in emerging economies are either unaware of these new tools or are resisting adoptability owing to cost factors.’

Competition

Major competitive vendors that provide similar development software include:

IBM (IBM)

Oracle (ORCL)

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT)

SAP (SAP)

Heroku

Proprietary cloud platforms

Management says it can effectively compete due to its multi-cloud functionality, enterprise-grade performance and strategic services offering in conjunction with its subscription services.

Financials

Pivotal’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue, but at a decreasing rate;

Growing gross profit dollars;

Significantly increased gross margin percentage; and

Significant cash used in operations.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Pivotal S-1)

Revenue ($)

FYE 2018: $509.4 million, 22% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $416.3 million, 48% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $280.9 million

Gross Profit ($)

FYE 2018: $281 million

FYE 2017: $181.9 million

FYE 2016: $93.5 million

Gross Margin (%)

FYE 2018: 55%

FYE 2017: 44%

FYE 2016: 33%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

FYE 2018: $116.5 million cash used in operations

FYE 2017: $166.4 million cash used in operations

FYE 2016: $29.2 million cash flow from operations

As of February 2, 2018, the company had $73 million in cash and $445.6 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Pivotal intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final amount may be different.

The IPO will offer Class A shares, which will be entitled to one vote per share vs. ten votes per share for Class B shares.

Multiple share classes are a way for existing sole shareholder Dell Technologies to retain voting control even if it loses economic control of the company in the future.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms that have multiple share classes in its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock and facilitate our future access to the public equity markets. We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes…

So, management isn’t providing any meaningful information about how it intends to use the proceeds from the offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

