BRF-Brasil: Continued Pain From Scandal

Leverage remains elevated, and while the company has better growth prospects abroad than US producers, it trades at a healthy premium.

The Ex-CEO was recently arrested in relation to Operation Weak Flesh. According to allegations, this wasn't a case of misbehavior at the bottom of the company's organization chart.

While the initial fall-out began more than one year ago, Europe has once again banned imports from BRF-Brasil facilities. Problems don't seem to be fixed.

Unless investors, particularly Americans, paid attention to the news flow in animal food products, Operation Weak Flesh is likely a new term. This was an investigation implemented by the Federal Police of Brazil started a little over one year ago, targeting some of the largest local companies in the space – JBS Foods (Pending:JBS) and BRF-Brasil Foods (NYSE:BRFS) – with myriad of charges. Alleged violations included bribery, testing falsification, repackaging of beef past its sell-by date, overuse of additives and chemicals, and mixing of meat unfit for consumption with quality meat.

This has put the world in a nasty position given Brazil’s position as the globe's top exporter of meat products like poultry and beef: continue to buy or implement bans and risk sky-high pricing? Believe it or not – and perhaps a fact to make your stomach turn – the Western world took more of the “oh well” approach than developing nations.

Asian countries like China and South Korea banned all imports outright, while the European Union restricted products just from the plants that were in question and the United States, via the Food Safety and Inspection Service (“FSIS”) headed by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue implemented no initial bans at all.

Sales recovered initially after the scandal broke last year but recent news remains troubling. While all of the impacted companies issued press releases and spent millions of dollars on advertising to help quell fears last year that this was all just a series of isolated incidents, Brazilian police arrested former CEO of BRF-Brasil Pedro Faria early in March of this year. The Vice President of Global Operations, Hélio dos Santos Júnior, was also arrested.

As noted in the prior source, police also confirmed evidence that laboratories associated with Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry had colluded with BRF-Brasil to falsify test results related to safety. Even government data has been called into question. This looks to be far from a case of “a few bad apples” in my opinion, certainly not what many shareholders had hoped for. Recent police action reignited a push by major shareholders to replace the entire Board of Directors and oust billionaire Chairman Abilio Diniz.

These problems have not eased. On the 16th of March, the Brazilian Agricultural Ministry ordered BRF S.A. to suspend poultry shipments to the European Union as police investigate the firm for doctoring laboratory reports that indicated salmonella. In my opinion, this seems to have been done to head off a ban by European Union (in draft proposal) that would have been harsh.

Trace amounts of salmonella were found in the company’s plants, but interestingly this is not an issue for food staying in-country: Brazilian food safety regulations allow the presence of salmonella (theoretically killed when cooked) while many importers, like the European Union, do not.

The suspension does not impact any food now in transit or in destinations in Europe. BRF-Brasil will meet with European Union officials next week to help resolve the issue; a public statement said they were cooperating with the investigation and that it aims to follow all Brazilian and international regulations. The length of the ban is unknown, but in November, the United States FSIS came to the conclusion that Brazil “has not developed policies and procedures to identify where conflictions of interest could arise” (source) nor do they adequately follow sanitation requirements, hazard control, chemical residue, or other issues.

Internal versus International Sales, Financial Health

45% of consolidated sales take place in-country. Low single-digit growth has been the norm, and that is likely to carry through for the next several years as well. Given how widespread corruption has been it does not appear that the core Brazilian business will be impacted too heavily; consumers have little choice other than to switch to vegetarian meals.

Offsetting potential switching in the domestic markets, a potential tailwind is the lift of anti-trust regulation. BRF-Brasil was formed from the merger of Sadia and Perdigão more than five years ago. Once barred from the discount processed food market, BRF-Brasil has formed a new brand to compete in that segment of the market; an area that has done extremely well during Brazil’s long-running economic problems.

The international business is a different story. Nearly 20% of exports have gone to Europe in recent years, but the region has only been a marginal driver of EBITDA. Exports have been falling to Europe (down to 362,000 tons in 2017), although the company did manage to improve margins on lower volumes. In my opinion, while margins did improve last year even in the wake of Operation Weak Flesh, it seems unlikely that this geography will comp well in 2018.

Higher shipping costs and greater feed expense in corn and soybean due to poor local weather weighs on sentiment. Making matters worse, a ban could extend to the Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Uruguay) as well. Overall, company-wide shipped volumes were up in 2017 in the mid-single digits, yet gross profit contracted 8.3% year over year due to higher indirect costs (primarily labor and feed).

There will be cost pressures further down the income statement eventually as well: selling, general, and administrative expense, which has averaged 16.3% of revenue over the past five years, came in at 15.8% in 2017. That is despite the costs associated with Operation Weak Flesh and increased advertising in-country to address the country’s image. Wage inflation could pressure this higher in 2018.

While BRF-Brasil holds $1,816mm in cash and cash equivalents on its consolidated balance sheet (as well as $241mm in marketable securities), it does have a significant debt position. $1,520mm matures in less than short order, with another $4,649mm in long-term debt (Note: This assumes BRL/USD exchange rates a/o March 23, 2018). With the company generating $861mm in EBITDA last year (4.8x net debt/EBITDA leverage), it has to post meaningful improvement.

Even though the sell-off has been steep - $6,000mm in market cap has been erased since recent highs in October of 2017 - if the company gets stuck in a rut again in 2018, more downside could be ahead. The firm trades at more than 10x the EBITDA it reported in 2016 and 2017. While the end markets (as far as geographic sales) are different, it is important to remember that American poultry producers Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) and Pilgrim’s Pride (NYSE:PPC) trade at incrementally below 6x EBITDA, with more diversified Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) at 8x EBITDA.

This is despite lower leverage, stronger historical margin, and better cash flow conversion. While I can understand a premium for some reason – international growth in meat consumption is far higher than that found in the United States – it is unusual to see a foreign company trade at a multiple premium all while undergoing intense scrutiny that ended in the arrest of a former CEO.

The Take

I don’t see value here. In fact, I’d wager on a continuation of the current trend. Operation Weak Flesh and its fall-out continue to have far-reaching implications within the food industry. Health concerns on BRF-Brasil food production do not seem to be going away, and in fact, a lot of money might need to be spent in order to bring facilities up to compliance with international standards. Given the growth in world population coming alongside more meat consumption per ca

pita, tailwinds to the industry are strong.

However, production growth and profit per pound cannot come at the expense of public health. Brazil, as one of the world’s largest exporters of both agricultural and meat products, knows it cannot risk damage to its reputation. As much as it would prefer not to, it has to deal with BRF-Brasil in a harsh manner in order to keep its international reputation. Recovery will not be swift, and while American producers have had their own set of health and regulatory problems, as a group they appear substantially more attractive than international options like this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.