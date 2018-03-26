Shopify: Will It Be A Winner Or A Loser Because Of E-Commerce Growth?

It is hard for someone to argue against e-commerce and online shopping being the way of the future. Global e-commerce retail sales are expected to double from 2017 through 2021 to $4.5 trillion, as per the following graph from the Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) website:

Source: Shopify with data from Statista

As a result, we would expect that all companies in the e-commerce space would benefit from this growth, correct?

I would argue that this is not necessarily correct. Some companies will certainly benefit, and other companies will not. This article studies the impact of e-commerce growth and competitiveness on Shopify and the detailed study confirms that Shopify is under a high risk of losing both on the revenue and valuation fronts.

The article first identifies the criteria that make companies successful in e-commerce by reviewing the characteristics of the largest and most successful e-commerce firms in the world. The article then assesses whether the majority of Shopify's clients (small online stores with three or less full-time employees or equivalents) possess these criteria or not. This detailed analysis confirms that the small online stores do not possess the basic criteria to succeed in a competitive e-commerce world dominated by the larger e-commerce firms.

Through this analysis the article concludes that, in the long term, the Shopify stock price will be negatively impacted as a result of the smaller online stores going out of business or not achieving the success expected. Just to clarify, this article does not discuss the direct competition that Shopify has with other e-commerce software providers, the quality of Shopify's software, the partnerships that Shopify has or Shopify's financial statement analysis. This article rather focuses on the potential decline of the vast majority of Shopify's target market and provides the analysis of why this target market would be declining.

What makes an e-commerce retailer successful?

The next chart from Statista shows the percentage of online retail compared to traditional retail, and extrapolates this trend into the future.

Source: Statista

Contrary to the graph, I am personally expecting that the conversion from traditional retail to e-commerce retail will be growing at a geometric rate rather than at a linear rate for the next few years.

The primary reason for this expectation is the huge drive from brick-and-mortar stores to sell their products online, which will further drive this conversion. The most apparent example of that is Walmart (NYSE:WMT), whose management team is expecting, through its latest full-year guidance, a massive shift from physical retail to online retail with a 40% growth in the e-commerce sales. In either case, even if this growth is linear, e-commerce will overtake traditional offline retail by 2034.

The next chart, from Statista as well, is very important and shows the percentage of global e-commerce sales by company. Please note that Taobao.com, and Tmall.com are operated by Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA). While Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is still the market leader worldwide at 16%, Taobao and Tmall combined hold 40% more global market share than Amazon.

Also, please note that Walmart owns over 12% of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and a further increase of Walmart ownership in JD.com is not far-fetched. With Walmart's Flipkart investment, Walmart can also be considered one of the larger e-commerce players. Because of the diversity of Walmart's operations and the size of its combined online and offline sales volume (higher than the three top e-commerce companies combined), we will exclude Walmart from our analysis and focus only on the top three e-commerce companies.

Source: Statista

As shown in the chart, the e-commerce business is highly concentrated with the top three companies controlling about 50% of the market and the top 15 companies controlling about 65% of the market.

Again, remember that the objective of this article is to assess whether the vast majority of Shopify's client base (smaller online stores) can succeed in the e-commerce market or not, and how this may impact the overall revenue stream and valuation of Shopify. Let's now look at the top three players (Alibaba through Taobao.com and Tmall.com, Amazon and JD.com), study the common characteristics among them, and assess whether the smaller online stores (the vast majority of Shopify's clients) possess these characteristics:

Size of Selection and Online Store Design

All the top e-commerce companies pride themselves of their huge selections including long tail items; It is very difficult nowadays to desire a particular item and not find it online in any of the larger e-commerce sites. And, not only would you find the brand you are looking for, but you would also find different alternatives that might be better in price, quality or delivery time.

Source: Information Systems: A Manager's Guide to Harnessing Technology, Version 6.0, 2018, Boston Academic Publishing, Inc.

In addition, these top companies use extensive A/B testing mechanisms to ensure the best design of their online stores and the highest visitor retention and CTR (Click-Through Rate) possible. This results in buyer behaviors similar to impulsive purchase behaviors in physical retailers' stores resulting from the stores organizing items on the shelves in certain ways to encourage more sales.

On the other hand, smaller online stores, the vast majority of Shopify's clients, usually focus on very specific long tail items and usually have a limited selection. This may be attractive for customers who want to buy one specific item and this target market is very small. In addition, if the large e-commerce companies sell the same item, the small online store would encounter significant price pressures that would force them to drop their prices and cut into their profit margins.

Small online stores do not have the resources to conduct proper AB Testing, and would need to rely on the expertise provided by industry experts or the results of public online surveys. Their sites may look pretty, but most small online store website utility would not be as good as those of larger e-commerce companies. In addition, achieving impulsive purchases would be very difficult with small online stores.

Small online stores were successful in the past carrying long tail items because they were mostly competing with physical retailers who do not carry these items. As larger e-commerce companies continue increasing the scope of the items they are carrying, relying on strictly carrying long tail items would no longer be the means for achieving a fast, successful and profitable business as it has been in the past.

Automation

The fulfillment center of any of these larger e-commerce companies is almost fully automated with robots and these larger e-commerce companies continue to pump massive investments into improving the efficiency of their fulfillment centers. The improvements in operational efficiency achieve economies of scale and result in a significant reduction in the overall fulfillment costs; this is then passed as lower prices on to the customers thereby increasing the price competition.

Smaller online stores have no resources or scale to introduce automation into their fulfillment process; their only choice to indirectly introduce automation is by using drop-shipping from some of the larger e-commerce companies (like AliExpress, for example). Coincidentally, AliExpress is extensively using drop-shipping as well for many of its products, and having two levels of drop-shipping causes serious operational problems related to the return process and policy. Without drop-shipping and without automation, the fulfillment cost of the products will be prohibitively high for any e-commerce company.

Suitability of the Drop-Shipping Model

I personally think that drop-shipping is a brilliant e-commerce retail model for larger e-commerce companies. For example, Alibaba and JD.com use drop-shipping extensively, and it is a very profitable business model for both them and the vendors. Amazon is indirectly using drop-shipping principles with Amazon Marketplace, and it is also a very profitable business for them.

Many Shopify proponents' advertisements and YouTube videos promise huge riches for small online stores using drop-shipping; even Shopify directly promises its users that they will potentially be millionaires, as shown in the screen shots below:

Source: Shopify Facebook page and the Shopify page linked to it

I was personally very concerned that Shopify's management allowed the ridiculous posting on Facebook Shopify page stating that "2,700 people become millionaires every day; Build your Store on FB!" Anyone reading this FB post would presume that they are talking about being a millionaire by building a Shopify store; the link of this posting actually points to a Shopify page with a title: "The online store for someday millionaires." I'm not entirely sure about the legal ramifications of posting such advertisements, but I think it looks more like "shady" advertising.

To show how ridiculous this post is, and how it might be construed as misinformation or even false advertising, let's look at some numbers: To become a millionaire and to generate an income of $1M annually, assuming a margin of 20%, someone would need to have sales of $5M. With 2,700 millionaires every day, we are talking about $13.5B of daily sales. Multiply that by 356 days in a year and we are talking about $4.9 Trillions, more than the projected overall, worldwide, e-commerce sales in 2021 as per the Shopify's website. To put this number more in perspective, $4.9T is about five times as much as the overall U.S. annual deficit for 2019.

Despite the assurances, I believe that drop-shipping is not suitable and will be short-lived as a business model for small online stores. Here are some scenarios that would render drop-shipping for small online stores as a non-viable option:

The vendors will approach the larger e-commerce companies to sell them the same product at the same price; the larger e-commerce companies will be able to offer the same products at a lower price to the customers because of their economies of scale,

The larger retailers will approach the vendors and exert their negotiation power to get the product for a lower cost and pass on this lower cost to the customers,

A larger e-commerce company will approach the vendors and get an exclusive agreement with them thereby shutting out the small online store,

The buyers will want to return the product they bought and will find that the return policy of the small online store is sub-optimal or not possible, or

The buyers will be able to find the same product at a different site (possibly another small online store but most likely a large e-commerce company) at a lower cost, faster delivery and/or better return policy.

Any of the above likely scenarios would result in negatively impacting the reputation of the small online store; most customers will not visit the same store again if they can find the same product at a lower price and/or better service/return policy elsewhere. We also have to remember that negative experiences usually spread faster than positive ones. The only way to recover from this reputation problem is to create a new store with a new brand; this would be an expensive endeavor mostly in terms of time and effort in addition to the cost of creating a new marketing campaign. In other words, consistently offering a product at the lowest price and best service using drop-shipping is almost impossible for smaller online stores while it is possible for larger e-commerce companies.

In general, drop-shipping with smaller online stores that provide lower value than larger e-commerce companies (higher price, strict return policy, slow delivery and/or delayed customer support) would only succeed with uniformed buyers. As buyers gain more experience in the e-commerce world and know where to go for the best price, superior service, faster delivery and lenient return policy, they would avoid using small drop-shipping online stores that provide a lower value.

The suitability of the drop-shipping business model for smaller online stores is the cornerstone of Shopify proponents' advertising. I am greatly concerned with Shopify continuing to allow such advertisements and even providing awards for them. Shopify awarded the 2017 Best e-commerce course to Anton Carly's "Want To Own Your Own Online Drop-Shipping Business." I saw Anton on YouTube, and he is a brilliant guy, very eloquent and provides some very valuable information; I have no doubt that his educational course was very well delivered. My concern is Shopify's push of drop-shipping for small online stores and promising them great riches from it; my analysis shows that, while not impossible, it is very difficult to have a successful drop-shipping business that can guarantee an above average income.

Even Shopify itself is promoting drop-shipping and has published an online book called "The Ultimate Guide to Drop-Shipping." When Tobias Lütke was asked about the prospects of drop-shipping in the next 12-18 months in the Shopify Q4 2017 financial results conference call, I found his answer relatively vague, that he did not address the question and talked more about the history of drop-shipping.

With the above preliminary analysis, promising huge riches through adopting the drop-shipping business model for smaller online stores is a shady business and may be construed as crossing the line towards false advertising.

Return Policy and Support

Each one of the three big companies has a very lenient return policy, and provides a well-documented policy for receiving a refund in case the product is defective or even late. Sometimes, these companies provide a refund and suggest that the customer keeps the originally shipped product instead of returning it if it is the company's mistake; this happened with me twice with Amazon and Walmart.

Most small online stores have an inferior return policy compared to larger e-commerce companies and sometimes they do not even allow returns. If a small online store is using over-seas drop-shipping, through AliExpress, for example, the returned items would most likely not go back to China; they would be kept with the store owner, hoping to sell them to the next buyer. Without a lenient return policy, the small online store would receive negative comments, putting their whole operation in jeopardy.

The larger e-commerce companies are competing extensively on the support structure; a 24/7 support phone line or chat line is not untypical for these companies. This level of competition is continuously increasing the barrier to entry for new small online stores while increasing the pressure on existing smaller players to provide the same level of support as the larger e-commerce companies.

Smaller online stores do not have the resources to compete at this level and as a result the number of new entrants in the e-commerce business as small online stores will continue dropping. While we do not have the churn rate from Shopify and we cannot accurately figure out how the number of Shopify merchants will be impacted, the above analysis indicates that the net number of Shopify merchants will likely be dropping.

Financial Resources, Inventory Turnover and Cash Conversion Cycle

Each one of the big three companies has an inventory turnover of over 16 times on an annual basis. As per Amazon's latest financial report, their inventory turnover is 16 times annually. Alibaba and JD.com use drop-shipping much more extensively than Amazon; as a result, their inventory turnover will be higher than 16 times. Compare this to Walmart at 8.8 times and Barnes and Noble at only 3.3 times.

Because they pay their providers usually after 30 days, they would have a negative cash conversion cycle (CCC) as they normally sell the product in less than 30 days. In addition, the three big companies have different forms of drop-shipping operations (Fulfillment By Vendor - FBV for Amazon Marketplace, for example), which would result in their cash conversion cycle being even more negative.

Unless the small online stores use drop-shipping they would suffer from a relatively low inventory turnover and a highly positive CCC; this is because the small online stores do not have leverage to delay the vendor payments and the vendors would usually require their payment upfront. We now know that drop-shipping introduces significant challenges for small online stores, and that the store owners may be better off avoiding it altogether. This means that their start-up costs would be high and maintaining their business would require deep pockets. Accordingly, they would not get rich any time soon.

Each one of these top three companies has amazingly high amounts of cash and short-term investments on their balance sheet; the following table shows some interesting financial details related to the balance sheets of Alibaba and Amazon from their last financial statements. JD.com's numbers are also in the tens of billions.

Alibaba Amazon Cash and Short Term Investments $150.74B $30.09B Total Current Assets $182.52B $60.20B Total Current Liabilities $93.77B $57.88B

Just as a side note, while Alibaba seems to have a much stronger balance sheet compared to Amazon, don't underestimate the power of $30 billion in cash, with operations that have a highly negative CCC.

The above numbers are in a totally different league compared to the vast majority of Shopify's clients, the small online stores with three or less employees. These huge cash balances combined with a negative CCC business model provide these large e-commerce companies with a strong cushion to weather any downturn in the e-commerce market; small online stores do not have such a financial cushion. This exposes the small online stores to a significant risk of not being able to weather a downturn in the e-commerce market, and this risk is in turn transferred to their software provider, Shopify.

Before conducting some financial calculations to substantiate the above points, let's start by recognizing that getting a 5% margin for online sales is not easy. Even for a company like Amazon, their net income from their last financial statements was $3.03B over a revenue of $177.87B, resulting in a margin of only 1.7%.

Now, for our simple calculation: assume that smaller online stores can get a 5% margin. If their objective is to generate $50,000 of income per year, they would need to sell products for $1M ($50,000 / 5%). If every product that they sell is worth approximately $20, then they should be selling 50,000 units ($1M / $20), or an average of 139 (50,000 / 356) sales per day.

139 sales per day looks to me like a successful story for a small online store. The problem is that the net income would be only $50,000, a far stretch from being a millionaire as promised by Shopify and its proponents.

Investments in Data

Any large e-commerce company has an abundance of data about its customers available at its fingertips. This data includes personal information about their clients combined with their buying history and habits, and even their site navigation style. This results in the ability to personalize the web stores for every buyer. For example, Amazon is focusing extensively on this approach and calls it p13n as there are 13 letters between "p" and "n" in "personalization."

These top e-commerce companies sometimes even go to the extent of using AI techniques in this personalization to provide social proofing of other products thereby increasing the number of items sold within each visit.

Personalization for small online stores is not possible unless their provider (e.g., Shopify) divulges personal information of customers from other clients, which would put Shopify in a serious privacy predicament. Regarding the client data utilization, the smaller online stores will always be at a disadvantage in their competition with the larger e-commerce companies.

Diversified Operations and Physical Presence

It is not abnormal for the larger e-commerce companies to have operations in business areas that may not seem to be directly related to e-commerce. For example, Amazon is in home security (Ring), streaming (Twitch) and Cloud computing (AWS). Alibaba is in marketing technology (Alimama), cloud computing (Alibaba Cloud) and financial services (Ant Financial). JD.com is in messaging (WeChat), ride-hailing (Go-Jek) and grocery supermarkets (7FRESH).

The above are just examples, and these companies are involved in much more diversified businesses that do not seem from the surface directly related to e-commerce. However, a deeper look into these businesses confirms that most of them represent vertical integration with basic e-commerce operations. This vertical integration will result in lowering the final price of the products and introduce extensive competition for companies that do not have this vertical integration.

Each of the three e-commerce companies has a significant physical presence; this presence mostly came through acquisitions. The physical presence provides better confidence to the buyers that they can find someone to talk to face to face, and more importantly serves both as fulfillment centers for perishable products (e.g., groceries) and as pickup and return centers for online sales.

The above characteristics of diversified operations and physical presence are not possible for the vast majority of Shopify's clients (small online stores), which puts them at a serious disadvantage in their competition with the larger e-commerce companies.

Marketing Budgets

Each of these larger companies has a huge budget earmarked for marketing. For example, Amazon had a marketing budget in excess of $10 Billion as per its last financial statements. Alibaba and JD.com have marketing budgets measured in billions as well.

These marketing budgets seem huge, but they pale compared to the overall revenue of these companies. For example, the $10B marketing budget for Amazon is only 5.6% of its sales revenue ($177B).

For a small online store to succeed, it would need a relatively high marketing budget for paid traffic to their site. According to WordStream, the average cost of Google AdWords is between $1 and $2 per click. The next table from Compass shows that the top 10% of online retailers have a 3.77% conversion rate, or about one sale for every 27 clicks.

Source: Ecommerce Genome by Compass

If the small online store uses Google Adwords as recommended by Shopify, even at 50% of their sales, the rest being unpaid traffic, and with the lowest cost per click ($1) and the highest conversion rate (3.77%), then we are talking about a marketing cost of $14 per item. Depending on the sale price of the item, the percentage of the sale going to the marketing may be quite high. To get to Amazon's 5.6% the item should sell for $250. This shows that most small online stores have marketing budget much higher than 5.6%.

Shopify's e-commerce university has a myriad of discussions about the budget to be allocated to marketing the products. Most of the answers from mentors and Shopify experts are pointing to a minimum of 10%. With this 10%, small online stores will be at a disadvantage compared to larger e-commerce companies that normally spend much less than 10% on their marketing efforts.

To summarize: The cost of the paid traffic for small online stores would significantly eat into the thin margins under which they are operating, and may render their business model to be unprofitable.

Scale and Negotiation Power over Vendors

With the huge scale of the larger e-commerce companies, they can demand a lot from their vendors to both increase their profits and pass the savings on to their clients. Some of the demands on the vendors would include:

A lenient return policy

Lower prices for products

Delayed payments for the products received

Just-in-time and on-demand timely delivery of the products

Integration with logistics and payment systems

Special packaging of the products, including but not limited to itemized pre-packaging the products

These demands cannot be made except with a large purchasing power. Because small online stores usually have relatively low volumes, they would have limited negotiation powers with the vendors compared to larger e-commerce firms. The limited negotiation power would result in a higher cost for their products that would be passed on to the buyers, thereby reducing their competitive advantage compared to larger e-commerce companies.

Reputation

This might the most important difference between larger e-commerce companies and smaller online stores. We can all agree that most online shoppers will likely go to a site that they know and trust rather to a new company that they never heard about before.

From my perspective, reputation is the largest barrier to entry for small online stores, and overcoming this barrier is very expensive in terms of marketing costs, time and effort from store owners. In other words, the likelihood of the continuous growth of smaller online stores is at a huge risk. The high Shopify valuation is assuming that the number of small online stores will continue growing and I disagree with this assumption.

Where does this leave the small online stores and how is this related to Shopify?

The smaller online stores, defined as stores with three or less full-time employees constitute a significant percentage (in terms of numbers) of the overall e-commerce market and they represent the vast majority of Shopify's client base.

Based on the above analysis, I am predicting that the number and the sales volume of smaller online stores will be declining. The primary reason for this decline is that most small online stores do not have the criteria (described in the prior section) needed to succeed in the highly competitive e-commerce business. As the competition among the large e-commerce companies dominating the business intensifies, the small online stores margins will continue declining; they would eventually turn unprofitable and close.

Learning from history, this is similar to the smaller stores that closed after Walmart opened their huge stores in the small town.

Not all small online stores will be driven out of business. Certain smaller online stores that are highly specialized in a specific niche and have a large comprehensive selection of that particular niche will still remain in business. An example of a smaller company that I use instead of the bigger e-commerce companies is Battery Depot, which provides a more comprehensive selection and a better price point than any of the other larger e-commerce companies.

Such clients do not currently represent the vast majority of Shopify clients by numbers. A good strategy for Shopify may be to focus on these small size, well established e-commerce companies and switch them to Shopify; in the last conference call, the management team indicated that their strategy with the Shopify Plus platform is to up-sell to the existing client base rather than getting established companies on to it. Please note that the number of these companies is relatively small, they may already have their own established technical solution and they also face similar competitive pressures from the larger e-commerce companies.

As of the time of writing this report, Shopify has not yet identified its churn rate or the number of customers that constitute a "small online store". Based on calculations of their revenue, we can assume that at least 65% of Shopify customers may be considered small online stores. Out of a total of 509,000 paying customers this will be 330,000 customers, and to be conservative, let's assume it is 300,000 customers. Anything less than $300,000 would render the revenue model from Shopify's financial statements to be invalid and would indicate that the larger Shopify clients pay much less fees than what Shopify is leading us to believe.

We do not know exactly how much revenue is generated from these small online stores, but we can safely assume that it is a minimum of 40% of Shopify's revenue. This portion of Shopify's revenue is more at risk compared to the remaining 60%; this is where most of the merchant turnover is taking place, and the replenishing of the churned merchants will become more difficult as e-commerce further matures.

In summary, the research in this article is predicting that this category of Shopify customers (small online stores) is at a serious risk of not being able to successfully operate in the e-commerce world with the increased competition among the larger e-commerce players. When the number of subscribers or even the growth rate of these subscribers starts declining, the skyrocketing valuations of Shopify will be severely tamed down resulting in a massive shock to its stock price.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that competition among the larger e-commerce companies will continue and will be even fiercer than it currently is. This will result in a lower price for the products, better personalized interface to the e-commerce websites, faster delivery, and superior service and return policy for the customers.

The article has shown that smaller online stores will have a very hard time competing with the larger e-commerce companies. Many of the smaller online stores, primarily those that are depending on drop-shipping as their business model, will end up closing; the income generated would not justify the effort that the owners put in running their business together with the risks they are undertaking.

Once the Shopify number of customers starts declining, or even the growth rate of Shopify customers starts dropping, the Shopify stratospheric valuation will be tamed down, and the stock price will be negatively impacted.

Until this happens which I expect will start within a year or two, quoting Alan Greenspan, the irrational exuberance with Shopify's valuation may very well continue.

