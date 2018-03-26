Gold Exults On Move To Safety

Continued erosion in the stock market created a strong safe-haven bid for gold on Friday. April gold futures rallied sharply while the U.S. dollar index declined. Gold was one of the best performers among major assets in a day characterized by panic-type selling in equities. In today’s commentary, we’ll discuss gold’s improving immediate-term prospects and how traders can benefit from the increasing strength.

Gold’s frenetic price action of late has made it difficult to evaluate its near-term intentions. Friday’s impressive rally, however, gave us a solid lead as to gold’s next directional move. My favorite gold substitute, the iShare Gold Trust (IAU), gave a preliminary immediate-term buy signal on Friday by closing for the second day above its 15-day moving average. As long as IAU doesn’t close under the $12.80 level on Monday (the Mar. 21 close and the initial breakout above the 15-day MA), the buy signal will be confirmed. Accordingly, if IAU opens strongly and doesn’t appear likely to violate $12.80, traders can buy a new trading position in the ETF using the Mar. 20 pivotal low of $12.55 as the initial stop loss on an intraday basis.

Source: BigCharts

Gold’s prodigious performance late last week came amidst growing worries on Wall Street that China will retaliate against President Trump’s tariffs, resulting in a global trade war. Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Mar. 22 that could impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of imports from China, but only after a 30-day consultation period. China urged the U.S. to “pull back from the brink” while the Chinese commerce ministry unveiled plans to levy additional duties on up to $3 billion of U.S. imports in response to the steel and aluminium tariffs.

While the anti-China tariffs were the putative reason for the stock market sell-off on Friday, it’s likely that the Street was simply using the latest headlines as an excuse to act upon a preexisting selling bias. As covered by me in recent reports, the internal health of the NYSE broad market has been quite weak as evidenced by the strikingly large number of securities populating the new 52-week lows list. Most of the 52-week lows have been interest rate-sensitive, including muni-bond funds, REITs, and energy bond funds. This serves to underscore the fact that investors remain concerned over rising interest rates, which has helped buoy the gold price.

Another related factor which should bolster gold’s near-term prospects is the Federal Reserve’s decision last week to raise its benchmark fed funds rate. As observed in the previous report, gold’s tendency in recent years has been to decline in anticipation of rate hikes, then rally as soon as the rate increase has been announced - a classic case of “sell the rumor, buy the news.” In any case, gold should be able to benefit from investors’ ongoing fears of rising rates as this acts as a “wall of worry” for gold to climb.

Somewhat surprisingly, gold’s Five Factors have lined up in support of the bullion’s price in recent days. I say “surprisingly” since a fear-related gold rally like the one we saw last week often happens with little-to-no support from the Factors. The problem with such an unsupported rally is that once investors’ fears diminish the gold price will immediately reverse its rally. To reiterate, the technical factors which tend to support an extended gold rally are:

Gold being above its rising 15-day moving average. Silver confirming gold by doing the same. Gold showing relative strength vs. the S&P 500 Index. A strengthening crude oil price. A weak U.S. dollar index.

As of Mar. 25, the gold price is being supported by at least four of the five supporting factors mentioned above. Aside from a weakening dollar and the gold price being above its 15-day MA, the crude oil price is also strengthening. Shown below is the daily graph for May crude oil futures. This is incredible given the latest plunge in equities prices. Keep in mind that a rising oil price is one of the single most important barometers for commodity price inflation among fund managers. When they see oil prices on the rise, they typically look to extend their commitments to other assets which benefit from a weakening dollar. The most obvious of these beneficiaries is gold.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile gold’s relative price strength as measured against the U.S. equity market has been very constructive in the last couple of days. Gold’s relative strength ratio ("RS") versus the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) should be above the 0.48 level, as previously mentioned. Right now it’s at 0.50, which is its best reading since September. Additional improvement in gold’s RS in the coming days would also greatly augment the near-term upside potential for the metal’s price since this is another factor which fund managers look at when evaluating gold’s attractiveness.

Source: WSJ

Only one ingredient is missing for a perfect five out of five. Factor number 2, silver, is currently on the fence. While the silver price was above its 15-day moving average as of Friday, it still hasn’t managed a 2-day higher close above this immediate-term trend line. Nonetheless, with at least four of the Five Factors solidly in gold’s favor right now it means the bulls should have an easier time consolidating their control of gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend.

On a strategic note, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) has technically confirmed an immediate-term breakout signal per the rules of my technical trading discipline. Speculators can purchase a conservative position in IAU on Monday, Mar. 26, as long as it looks like IAU’s price will finish the session above the $12.80 level (I plan on doing the same). I recommend using the $12.55 level as the initial stop loss on an intraday basis if this trade is executed. Meanwhile longer-term investment positions in gold should be maintained as the fundamentals underscoring gold’s two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.