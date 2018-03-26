Another Look At Nordstrom: Superior Third-Party Retailer

It's worth going back to the analysis of Nordstrom's business, what the company has recently accomplished and how it's positioned for the future.

After another failed attempt to make Nordstrom (JWN) private, I think it’s worth focusing on the company as a going concern in order to try to understand whether it can offer an attractive opportunity. In order to have a clear idea about the company’s prospects, it’s necessary to understand how the conditions of the retail industry have affected Nordstrom’s results. Nordstrom is one of the few departments store operators that managed to grow during these difficult years characterized by declining foot traffic and increasing competitive pressure from e-commerce players. Nonetheless, the competitive environment, the increasing market share of off-price concepts and the ubiquitous promotions exerted significant pricing pressure, while the company’s efforts to build successful omnichannel distribution channels generated an increase in operating costs. All these factors contributed to generating a significant margin contraction, with EBIT margin contracting from 11.5% in 2012 to just 6.1% in FY 2017. Gross margin fell 320bps from 39.3% to 36.1% in that period, mainly reflecting pricing pressure and the expansion of off-price concepts. Operating costs as a percentage of revenue increased to above 30%, a level not seen since 2002.

The constant share buybacks didn’t manage to offset the negative effects of the aforementioned factors on EPS, which are now significantly below the levels of 2011-2012:

Source: Sentieo.com

In this context, we have seen many signs of improvement coming from several areas of retail, driven by an improving consumer spending environment, which led to the strongest holiday season ever for many retailers. Nordstrom experienced a solid rebound as well, with comps growing 2.6% in Q4.

Investments In Omnichannel Capabilities

In order to understand Nordstrom’s business and its prospects, we need to understand what the company has done so far to improve its prospects and performance in a context of growing competitive pressures from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other e-commerce pure players.

One of the most important factors to mention is the investment in omnichannel capabilities, which determined a significant increase in operating expenses but allowed Nordstrom to outperform peers in terms of revenue and comps growth in the past years. The chart below shows that Nordstrom’s performance in terms of comps growth was higher than the peers’ group during 2016 and part of 2017, two years that were characterized by intense promotions and declining foot traffic in North America.

Source: Author’s elaboration based on data from filings and Sentieo.com

Nordstrom has been a pioneer in the field of omnichannel retail, starting to invest more than 10 years ago to integrate inventory across stores and online. Today, management mentioned that Nordstrom has more than 60 combinations in which merchandise is ordered, fulfilled and delivered. Through these early investments in omnichannel capabilities, Nordstrom was able to resist the competitive pressure from e-commerce players, managing to deliver an excellent level of customer service and gaining market share at the expense of "weaker" retailers, with an annualized growth of 5% over the past five years.

One of the key areas of growth in the recent past has been cross-channel shopping, with purchasing patterns such as Buy Online Pick Up in Store, Reserve Online and Try In-Store and Style Board, which grew by more than 30% in fiscal 2018, with digital sales representing 30% of full priced sales as of January 2018. Just to give you a more precise number that indicates the importance of Nordstrom’s omnichannel business, 9 million out of 33 million customers (27% of the total) shopped through more than one channel in 2017, which is 6% more than last year, with “multi-channel” shoppers spending 70% more than mono-channel shoppers. This tells us the transition to an omnichannel environment is a positive factor for Nordstrom at the moment, as multi-channel shoppers growth helps drive revenue per customer. I think investors have to give the company credit for their success in omnichannel retail and for being pioneers in this area.

Off-Price Business And Strategic Partnerships

Nordstrom hasn’t been better than its peers only in its omnichannel investments. There's something else worth mentioning. The expansion in the off-price business has contributed to a stabilization of the top line as well.

According to management, the Nordstrom Rack business continues to be the leading source of customer acquisition, getting 6 million new customers in 2017. Over time, about one-third of Nordstrom’s off-price customers cross-shop in the full-price business, which clearly shows the benefits that this channel brings to the overall business in terms of customers and revenue growth. Moreover, the integration of digital and physical experiences in Nordstrom Rack and HauteLook led to 85% of online returns being made in store, which alone led to 4 million store visits. The off-price business continued to outperform the full-price business in Q4 2017 as well, when comps grew 3.7%, with a 130bps difference. But the gap has been much more moderate than in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2017, when the off-price business grew 4.3% while the full-price business declined 2.9%, translating into a 720bps gap. Better inventories, fewer promotions in the industry and an overall better consumer spending environment have contributed to alleviate the pain for the majority of retailers, with full-price businesses showing healthier trends and only slight market share gains to the off-price businesses.

The decline in promotions and improved inventories have been mentioned by many retailers, and Nordstrom is not an exception. More than 60% of full-price brands have now limited promotional exposure, a 17 percentage point improvement from two years ago. This is in part a result of the aforementioned improvements in the retail space in North America. In part, they reflect strategic choices Nordstrom, which is focused on creating newness and exclusivity, strengthening regular-price selling and driving long-term collaborations with preferred brands that are willing to partner with Nordstrom to create and market exclusive items. The management mentioned that these brands, including Designer, products with limited distribution and private labels, delivered outsized sales growth of 14% in 2017 with healthy gross margins, which increase top-line stability.

These partnerships are particularly important for Nordstrom and will continue to be a key driver of growth and margin expansion since management declared:

Source: Q4 earnings call

Future Prospects

The revenue guidance of $15.2 - $15.4 billion was a bit disappointing, considering that it translates into a 1.07% YoY growth, after a 4.4% increase in FY 2017 and a 2.9% increase in FY 2016. This reflects fewer store openings, as comps are expected to increase between 0.5% and 1.5%, accounting for basically the totality of revenue growth. On the other side, a combination of merchandise margin growth and a slowdown in the expense growth in the areas of supply chain, technology and marketing is expected to result in a flat or slightly higher EBIT margin, which would indicate the best YoY result since 2011.

Forecasting EBIT margins beyond next year is particularly difficult in this environment, and even management’s guidance has to be taken with a grain of salt. There are several forces that should be taken into account here.

For example, we have to understand the effect that e-commerce growth has on margins. As I explained in some articles about Macy’s (M) or J.C. Penney (JCP), this shouldn’t be only analyzed by looking only at the single business. There are two negative effects that e-commerce growth has on third-party retailers. The first effect is related to the increasing margin pressures from players such as Amazon (AMZN), which are willing to operate at razor-thin margins in order to gain market share. Although Nordstrom’s positioning as a high-end retailer protects it in part from these pressures, the company is not completely immune to them and pricing power can be affected. On the other hand, the effects of rising variable costs (such as shipping and fulfillment costs) driven by the company’s own e-commerce channel are still unclear. The majority of third-party retailers experience a margin dilution due to the combined effect of these forces, and Nordstrom experienced a significant decline in EBIT margin while the e-commerce channel was growing. Starting from 2018, management seems to be positive on the effect of e-commerce growth on margins, mentioning a turning point in profitability trends:

Source: Q4 earnings call

If we can actually expect Nordstrom to deliver a moderate margin expansion in the next few years driven by the secular growth of e-commerce, then the current valuation at 16x adjusted EPS of $2.86 (stock price at $47) doesn’t look that bad if we consider the additional positive effect of share buybacks, which have translated into an average 3.86% decline in the number of shares outstanding between 2014 and 2018.

My view is that investors should give credit to Nordstrom for the market share gains of the past few years and its ability to foresee the importance of an omnichannel approach well before the majority of its peers. If margins are actually at a turning point, even if this implies only moderate margin growth, the stock would be an excellent pick. Considering the recent improvements at retailers that operate in more volatile segments, with worse top-line trends and a worse exposure to e-commerce growth, I don’t think it will be difficult for Nordstrom to generate some margin growth in the next few years. Although it’s not among my favorite picks in retail, I still consider JWN a good pick in the department stores space.

