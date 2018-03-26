People's Utah Bancorp: Poised For Another Leg Up

People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) continues to fire on all cylinders, little noticed by big money. Institutional ownership sat at just over 12% at year end 2017. This is compared to over 25% institutional ownership for Carter's (CRI) and Tyson (TSN), two of my other favorite stocks. I understand that PUB is just a regional bank, and CRI and TSN are international players, but my intent today is to show that PUB is worthy of and indeed may one day attract institutional attention. Getting in now before the institutions move in may well prove quite lucrative.

Recent Acquisitions

It is no secret that mergers and acquisitions often fail. Studies estimate that anywhere from 50% and 85% of all M&A fail to add shareholder value. In light of this information, when PUB announced two acquisitions in 2017, I got the jitters. Could they handle the considerable workload associated with the dual undertaking? While it is still early in the game, all signs are pointing to yes (for more color regarding these deals, please read "Small-cap Community Bank Continues Impressive Growth"). Of the 7 Banner Bank branches bought and the Town & Country Bank acquisition, management said on the last conference call: "To date, both acquired loans and deposits have met or exceeded our retention expectations.... we’ve achieved the cost saving expected from both transactions. We expect the transactions will be immediately accretive to earnings going forward."

Of importance is the fact that bank acquisitions are functionally different than many other corporate M&As. Oftentimes, in other sectors, M&As often include the purchase of brand names and different product lines. Integrating those new products can sometimes go awry as the management of the parent company fails to understand the newly acquired product and what goes into producing and marketing it. But by and large, banking is banking. The industry is highly regulated, and mechanically all banks work the same way. So folding one bank into another is simpler, although certainly not easy. The biggest roadblock is integrating new personnel and synchronization IT systems. I personally interviewed a regional operations manager for PUB and she gave me a glimpse into the focused effort that was put into the merger, many key employees putting in 12-to-13-hour days for months on end to get things done expeditiously. Things have come to a reasonable conclusion and by her measure, have been successful in regards to integrating personnel and updating systems.

For the numbers:

2017 saw 45% loan growth, up $408 million. $282 million, or 69%, came from the acquired businesses. The remainder, or $126 million was organic growth. Total loans at year end = $1.6 billion.

Deposits grew 27% on the year, up $390 million. 72% of that, $283 million, came from the acquisitions. $107 million was organic. Total deposits at year end = $1.8 billion.

EPS was down year over year due to acquisition related costs of $4.8 million, or -.26 cents a share. Were it not for those charges, EPS would have advanced .4 cents, or a 3% increase over 2016 EPS of $1.30. With a full year of earnings off the acquisition related loans and no acquisition related charges against those earnings, I expect 2018 to be particularly robust for EPS growth.

The acquisitions are in line with managements goal to increase their exposure to commercial and industrial (C&I) loans. Two branches gained from Banner Bank in particular, in Salt Lake City and South Jordan, were mentioned by management as key to this agenda. PUB loan portfolio consists mostly of commercial real estate (CRE), but diversifying their loan composition and weighting more into C&I loans will bring more safety throughout business and market cycles.

The reason that weighting more to C&I is attractive is because those loans are taken out by companies who have established businesses and cash flow. C&I loans are used to fund accounts receivable, inventory, property, and plant and equipment. According to PUB's most recent 10K, "C&I loans typically are made on the basis of the borrower’s ability to repay the loan from the cash flow from its business and are secured by business assets". This stands in contrast to construction and CRE loans (which together account for 65% of their portfolio, as shown above), both of which according to PUB ''entails significant additional risk". This is due to the fact that these loans are larger and are ''concentrated with single borrowers or groups of related borrowers''. Furthermore, both construction and CRE loans are for developmental purposes, which means that income is yet to be generated by the property or project. Loan repayment will be dependent on successful completion and future cash flows. Any hiccup along the way could jeopardize the borrowers ability to repay.

Management spoke about future acquisition opportunities as well: "We will continue to actively evaluate other potential acquisition opportunities both in Utah and in States contiguous to Utah particularly along the I-15 corridor." While this is exciting and encouraging, I would hope that PUB goes for all of 2018 without an acquisition. The dust needs to settle from their 2017 expansion activities before foraying once more into the market. Of the near term management also said "there's nothing imminent at this point, but our eyes are open now."



Competition

The market for banking services in Utah is highly competitive. Many sector participants and a very robust economy spells a cutthroat environment:

This is an ideal environment for banks, so naturally there are a lot of players vying for a piece of the pie:

This chart gets more interesting when we look at a similar one from 2015:

Notice who is gaining and who is losing market share, and at what pace. Wells Fargo (WFC) has lost a lot of market share, 999 bps worth. Zions (ZION) has gained 374 bps and JPMorgan (JPM) has gained 176. In third place we find People's Utah, which has gained 92 bps worth of market share. Everyone else has grown, but not as fast as these three. So who is poised to grow even further and enrich shareholders? I look at a variety of metrics to determine who (among the 3 fastest growing) is the most financially fit to acquire smaller players, invest in expanding, and returning money to shareholders:

2017 Net Interest Margin Efficiency Ratio Dividend Yield Payout Ratio Price/Book Value PUB 4.76 59.8 1.07 23.4 2.29 ZION 3.45 62.3 1.85 13.5 1.47 JPM 2.85 56 1.02 29.4 1.64 WFC 2.87 66.2 2.95 39.5 1.41

PUB is certainly the most richly valued, but I believe the market is placing a deserved premium on their winning metrics. Their net interest margin crushes everyone else, and the efficiency ratio (how much the company spends for every dollar of net revenue, expressed as a percentage) is second only to JPM. Their payout ratio is also second lowest of the group. While expensive at present levels, and pullback below $30 would be a great opportunity.

The key to success for PUB is underwriting discipline, which is why their net interest margin is so much higher than everyone else's:

2017 PUB ZION JPM WFC Net charge-offs .09 .17 .6 .31

*From company 10K filings

The team and standards at PUB stands above the rest, coupled with a great lending environment (the demographic and economic information shown previously).

Management

Management recently turned over at PUB, and I trust the new CFO and CEO to continue the path of growth that previous management blazed. The Old management team, Rick Beard and Wolfgang Muelleck, are both staying with the bank on the Board of Directors. This provides great continuity, and since the old managers rewarded shareholders so well during their tenure (104% return before dividends since going public in June of 2015), I know they will continue to represent me well on the board. The new CEO and CFO, Len Williams and Mark Olson, have a combined 62 years of experiences in banking and financial services. Mr. Williams headed up the corporate acquisition department in his previous role at Home Federal Bancorp and led them through two acquisitions, which underscores his capacity to lead the inorganic growth that PUB is looking for and already undertaken in the region. He has held leadership positions at Fifth Third Bank and Key Bank. Mr. Olson served as a vice president at Goldman Sachs. This duo is not short on experience, and I am excited for their future.

I will end with an earnings summary from SA. This is an important conclusion, as earning are set to come out about a month from now. Considering their pattern of outperformance and the rising rate environment, I expect great things.

PUB has a history of exceeding expectations. These earnings beats have led to surges in the stock in the recent past, and I wouldn't be a bit surprised to see the same things happen in a month. This is a great buy and hold stock in spite of worries about the economy at large, especially due to their demonstrated underwriting vigilance and operational efficiencies. With a strong management team, growing market share, and a safely growing dividend, I am confident that this small bank is a safe place to weather any future market storms and come out fine in the aftermath.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PUB.

Business relationship disclosure: I have several financial products with PUB, and my mother is a regional operations manager for PUB under the Bank of American Fork division.