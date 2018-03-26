Use General Mills' Short-Term Problems To Create Long-Term Success

GIS data by YCharts

One of the most fascinating things about value investing is that it always is out of style. As Warren Buffett once famously quoted in "The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville."

I have seen no trend toward value investing in the 35 years that I’ve practiced it. There seems to be some perverse human characteristic that likes to make easy things difficult. Warren Buffett 1984 Quote source

That quote was 34 years ago and nothing has changed since. General Mills (GIS) plunge to new five year lows this week is clear evidence that investors still react and overreact emotionally and with a short-term focus.

General Mills this week lowered their full-year earnings projections to $3.08-$3.09 which is flat with last year and below analysts' projections. The main cause of the reduction was cited as increased supply chain expenses, including freight and logistics costs. Now, to be fair, this is a problem that is affecting many companies. We can read in the news that there are shortages of truck drivers and we know that trucks move 70% of the freight in America. I have no argument that this issue is very real. I have no argument that it isn't going to affect General Mills' near-term profitability or the profitability of any packaged food company for that matter. My argument is simply that this is not a permanent issue, and any investor who has a time horizon beyond one year should view this as an opportunity and not a new reality.

The fact is, times change and businesses adapt. While freight is an issue today, the market is acting as if General Mills is powerless to react to it. And although I can't speak for management on the issue, I do know that logistics can be reworked, different modes of transportation can be used, pack sizes can be reduced, prices can be increased, and cost savings can be found to offset margin pressures. Managing expenses is just a part of doing business, and General Mills will be fine. The market, however, with its ever manic and short-termed focus, has sent this high-quality consumer staples company down to five-year lows because their earnings are now going to be the same this year as they were last year instead of growing like analysts had predicted. Investors who take a step back and think about it should easily see that this is an overreaction by the market. It’s also worth noting that last year’s per-share earnings were the highest in the history of the company.

Valuation

Prior to this week, General Mills traded at $50 per share and as I mentioned earlier, analysts expected $3.17 per share of earnings this fiscal year. This equated to a P/E of 15.7 for the stock. Since General Mills reduced earnings projections to $3.08-$3.09, which is a reduction of about 9 cents, the market reaction, assuming a constant valuation, should have been to take down General Mills shares by $1.41/share ( P/E of 15.7 X 9 cents = $1.41 per share). Instead, the market sold General Mills down by $5.00 per share. The new P/E for General Mills, based on $3.08 per share of earnings is 14.35. In other words, not only is the market pricing in lower earnings, now it is valuing those earnings around 9% less than it did last week.

But what has really changed? Higher supply chain costs aren't an issue that leads me to believe that General Mills is a bad company. General Mills isn't seeing its market share in key categories plummet. Every issue they are facing is one that is temporary and addressable. So if that's the case, a long-term investor should focus on the valuation today versus the historical valuation.

Putting the current valuation in perspective

GIS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Given that shares are now at a five year low, we now can look back at data and see what has changed over the past five years. First of all, General Mills increases their dividend annually, so today’s dividend is the highest it’s been in the company's history. At $44.21, we have a dividend yield of 4.41%.

GIS Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Income investors can eat that up because yields on thirty-year government bonds are just 3.08%. Since General Mills has paid uninterrupted dividends for 120 years and has increased its dividend regularly for decades, it is not irrational to assume that they will continue to do so. If General Mills raises its dividend just 5% annually for the next thirty years, the per share dividend would be $8.47. This would equate to a 20% yield on today’s purchase price. By comparison, the 30-year government bond would still yield 3.08% in 30 years. If General Mills stock rises in proportion to the dividend increases, the shares would be trading around $200 in 30 years. That government bond would still be exactly the same price.

In fact, General Mills’ stock would have to rise at least 5% annually just to maintain the dividend yield at 4.41%. Otherwise, the yield would grow and grow until it yielded 20%.

On top of all of this, an investor who buys and holds General Mills shares over these 30 years would receive nearly three times their investment back in the form of cash dividends along the way.

Let's declare General Mills a winner for income investors.

Earnings Per Share & Free Cash Flow

This is another area that deserves mention. Yes, General Mills has reduced its earnings per share forecast to $3.08-$3.09. Yes, this implies less than 1% growth from last year. But it’s not as if earnings per share are falling off a cliff. As I mentioned earlier, last year’s $3.08 represented the highest earnings per share in the history of the company. That’s no consolation to investors who just bought in before this week’s decline, but it’s worth remembering that any earnings per share growth at all from here going forward will put earnings per share further into record territory.

Source: General Mills Investor Presentation

Free cash flow is also something that investors should pay attention to. With the stock trading down to $44.21, the free cash flow yield of the General Mills shares is now well in excess of 8%.

GIS Free Cash Flow Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Investors should take a step back and think about what they are being offered. A high-quality company such as this has no reason on earth to trade with such a high free cash flow yield, but here it sits right in front of us, and the majority of investors are uninterested because of the temporary problems facing the company.

General Mills shares are down 37% from their all-time high

The market never ceases to amaze me. In the summer of 2016, General Mills traded with a free cash flow yield of around 5%, a P/E of 25 and a dividend yield of 2.5%. At the time, investors couldn't stop themselves from bidding the shares higher and higher. Today, with a handful of temporary problems to deal with, the shares are almost completely unwanted.

Perhaps we haven't reached the exact bottom, but it sure feels like it's time to begin building a position in this blue-chip consumer staples stock.

General Mills as a defensive stock

One of the most overlooked qualities of General Mills when considering the current situation is its defensive qualities in the event that we have an economic slowdown and a bear market. The fact that there are shortages of truck drivers, along with the shortages of construction workers, and practically everyone else at a time when unemployment is at 17-year lows and the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates should be a huge indicator that the economy is reaching its capacity. If this is indeed the case, the stock market is sure to reach a short or intermediate term peak near these levels, and perhaps it already has. In the event that we do have a recession, a bear market is almost certain to go along with it, and stocks like General Mills will be in high demand for their ability to show relative outperformance and offer yield to investors. It's also worth mentioning that the current economic expansion has lasted for nearly 9-1/2 years, only six months shy of the longest economic expansion in history. It's no wonder the stock market is showing so much volatility lately. This is exactly how the market behaves at tops.

Considering General Mills shares already yield 4.41%, it would take a heck of a bear market to bring them significantly lower. For example, if General Mills’ share price were to drop 20% from here, the dividend yield would exceed 5.5%. This doesn't even take into consideration the fact that General Mills normally increases its dividend every year. In other words, if we did have a bear market, by the time the market got around to taking General Mills' share price down 20%, the dividend yield would likely exceed 5.5%. Looking at an historic chart of General Mills' dividend yield tells us that General Mills rarely ever yields this much, implying that at today’s 4.41% yield, investors are getting a bargain.

Putting General Mills on my radar for purchase

Obviously, I view General Mills in a very positive light considering recent price action. There remains one potential short-term headwind that I see on the horizon and that is the $1 billion of new equity which is expected to be issued to partially fund the acquisition of Blue Buffalo (BUFF). This $1 billion of shares just got a lot more expensive now that the share price has declined 10%, from $50 to $45. The new price indicates General Mills will need to issue 22.2 million shares instead of the 20 million they otherwise would have needed to issue had the share price remained above $50. Obviously, this isn’t the end of the world, and the market is already aware of this and is already beginning to price it in. But it remains the one obstacle left before making General Mills a buy for me. The Blue Buffalo acquisition is expected to close this quarter so the equity offering could be imminent. Should it, or even the anticipation of it, drive General Mills shares any lower, I expect to pull the trigger and buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.