Hartstreet: Parsley Struggles, But Pullback Is A Bit Much

Parsley's (PE) pullback may have provided an opportunity after its latest operational update. It has very good Permian acreage with a focused footprint in southern Delaware. PE's Midland Basin acreage is proven, with upside in Pecos County. Oil production per location has increased and should continue in 2018.

We pulled 117 PE locations completed after January 1st of 2016. The more recent outperforming horizontals are important, as the changes in PE's well design are working. We think PE has further improvements to make when compared to its competitors. If this is the case, oil production should beat estimates on a quarterly basis.

Source: Welldatabase.com

PE is currently using both short and long laterals. We expect lateral lengths to increase in 2018.

Pecos County has the best oil curve, but it only has 3 laterals over this time frame. PE has been the most active in Upton County. It is followed by Reagan and Glasscock. Although well costs are higher in Pecos, the economics could warrant increased activity.

Pecos' oil curve outperforms. Reagan, Reeves, Upton, Midland, Glasscock, and Howard follow Pecos in order. Pecos County continues to be a favorite of ours, and all operators in the area may have upside as other intervals are de-risked.

The average PE horizontal produces 144 MBO and 262 MMcf over the first 16 months of well life since 2016.

2015 locations underperform by a wide margin. PE has 89 completions over that time frame.

PE has more short laterals as a percentage when compared to 2016, but it is not a large difference. Source rock stimulation and oil production per foot seem to have a larger effect.

The average 2015 PE completion produced 76 MBO and 148 MMcf over 16 months of well life.

In summary, PE well results have improved since 2016. Oil and natural gas production have almost doubled. The most impressive results have been in Pecos, providing significant upside to a newer emerging core in the southern Delaware. The pullback in PE and the industry was warranted as it had run too hot for too long. We think the pullback was too great, and provides an opportunity to start a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

