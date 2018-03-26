Monday Musings Amid The Voracious Early Dip Buying

I've got some new information for you on institutional positioning and also some fresh color on the LIBOR issue.

The dip buyers were out and about on Monday morning in the U.S., but the commentary and trader chatter isn't what one might call "upbeat".

It's hard to know what to make of the voracious bid for U.S. equities that we saw on Monday morning. It's just after lunchtime as I write this so it comes with the usual caveat of having no idea where things will ultimately end up by the close, but what I would say is the commentary is on the cautious side.

For instance, take this from former trader and current Bloomberg columnist Richard Breslow:

It’s difficult to figure out just what outcome the market is hoping for. Equities have bounced, safe havens, such as they are, have receded, Treasury yields are back from the brink and squarely within their all-so-familiar ranges. The news flow, at the margin, is certainly calmer and more compos mentis than we left things on Friday. Yet, for the first time that I can recall from previous and similar episodes, rather than palpable relief, there seems to be something more akin to disappointment.

That "disappointment" probably emanates from the fact that the Monday morning bounce just further underscores the idea that no one knows what comes next. There's just as little conviction on the downside as there is on the upside. There was no resolution over the weekend to the myriad geopolitical issues that have conspired to render the outlook hopelessly cloudy over the past couple of weeks.

The Monday bid was generally attributed to comments Steve Mnuchin made in a Fox interview on Sunday. Forgive me, but Steve Mnuchin saying he's "cautiously optimistic" on coming to some kind of "agreement" with China on trade doesn't exactly sound like a reason to go all-in on risk assets - especially not when you consider that in the same interview, he said that the administration is "not afraid of a trade war."

Asian shares were mixed on Monday and notably, European stocks careened lower into the close and are now in correction territory:

(Heisenberg)

Part of that was a surge in the euro, but the worsening tensions with Russia aren't helping. Multiple EU and NATO countries decided to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with the U.K. today and that's making the geopolitical situation even more precarious than it already was.

Meanwhile, the Facebook situation continues to get worse. Things were already off to an inauspicious start after Baird cut its price target on the shares to $210 from $225 citing "headline risks" and the possibility that "advertisers may temporarily pause some Facebook campaigns until the negative publicity subsides." Then, not long after that note started making the rounds, more of the very same "headline" risk Baird cited materialized when the following news crossed the wires:

FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICES

And that was hardly the end of it. Later, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley announced a hearing and invited Zuckerberg to testify. The shares are now on pace for the third worst decline in history:

(Heisenberg)

I'm reasonably sure I don't have to reiterate this, but just in case: Facebook is not an idiosyncratic story. This is a story about what Nomura recently called "the big data bubble" and the possibility that stricter regulation is in the cards. When you throw in the political overtones and the fact that tech heavyweights have been important when it comes to sustaining the rally, you end up with questions about whether some kind of sea change is afoot.

Assuming you don't think the following is a "chart crime", Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Twitter (TWTR), eBay (EBAY), and Facebook (FB) are together on par with some of the more egregious bubbles we've seen over the last half century:

(BofAML)

So there's that. Meanwhile, the LIBOR conversation is still heating up. I talked about that over the weekend here in "Knife Edge" and over on my site in my week ahead preview. Again, what you want to watch for is spillover into cross-currency bases - if those start widening out then there's a problem. Additionally, I'd be remiss not to note that while I'm pretty skeptical about making dire calls based on what is almost surely a technicals-based move in opaque unsecured funding markets, if it persists it will obviously become an issue. Here's some fresh color from Nomura that touches on what happens if this doesn't abate:

As things stand, if 3M LIBOR-OIS spreads remain where they are (and don't converge on the forwards) and we get 3 more hikes as our economists expect, LIBOR could be well into the 3% rate level. That would be higher on average for most US bank bond portfolios (which bought fixed rate paper near the lows during years of ZIRP). With low clearing yields and higher funding costs, financial conditions could be impacted. Bank CDS has been widening, but not as much as the change in direction as LIBOR-OIS and as seen post money market reform, the CDS moves more in lock-step when funding costs are coming down. Meanwhile any of the floating rate borrowers (many of which are levered firms) may see their all-in yields go above where it would cost to borrow in High Yield. This could lead to a spillover effect and upset what has been one of the few technicals still working for HY (i.e., a lot of new paper is not being issued).

More generally, I wonder about where the bid will come from for equities going forward. It was just two weekends ago when I suggested that between retail inflows into equity funds, re-risking by institutions, and the systematic offer morphing into a systematic bid as trends reversed, there were multiple tailwinds. When you throw in the expected buybacks (somewhere between $650 billion and $850 billion projected in 2018), you end up with a pretty compelling bull case - at least from a technical perspective. To be sure, the buyback story is still intact, but now it looks like we might be down to relying purely on the corporate bid again. As JPMorgan wrote on Friday, institutions are not re-risking. Here's an excerpt (more here):

Institutional investors continued to act as a drag for the equity market and if anything they appear to have turned even more cautious over the past week. The cautious stance of institutional investors can be seen in their equity betas which represents a proxy for their equity exposure. Figure 1 shows that all betas declined in the most recent period between March 13th to March 21st. For Equity Long/Short hedge funds, the equity beta declined to well below its level at the beginning of the year. And this beginning-of-year beta was far from elevated; in fact, it was just below its historical average. In addition, the equity beta of Discretionary Macro hedge funds has turned negative, while that of CTAs has gone down rather than up vs. the previous weeks. So I don't know. From where I'm sitting, Monday's "relief" rally doesn't feel much like "relief" precisely because there's nothing to be "relieved" about. Absolutely nothing that was weighing on the outlook late last week has been resolved or even mitigated to start the holiday-shortened week in the U.S. One last point: it wouldn't surprise me if the trade headlines are characterized as "constructive" over the next 48 hours. That's what happened this morning. What I would say there is that you should make sure and separate headlines that are actually "good" from headlines that are just "good compared to what we were hearing last week." And with that, I suppose you can get back to buying the proverbial dip.

