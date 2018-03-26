Melco: Market Swoon Prices The Stock Into A Great Entry Point

CEO Lawrence Ho, son of the legendary Stanley, is already taking dead aim at Japan by sending in an advance team many months before bidding process begins.

This Asia-based casino operator knows how and where to concentrate as well as withdraw assets.

"Like father, like son: every good tree maketh good fruits…"

William Langland, 1332-1386

Back in the day, during my tenure as SVP Marketing at then Caesars World, Inc. (successor company: Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR)), I had an occasion to meet the fabled Asia gaming pioneer, Mr. Stanley Ho, now 96. At a party in Las Vegas, our small circle of casino executives was discussing the then heady, early years of Atlantic City and its record-breaking monthly casino win. Ho agreed that AC had a powerful growth surge, and then added, and I remember it to this day, "Someday Macau will surpass every market on earth." Thirty-two years later, his prescient prediction has not only come true but his 40-year-old son by his second of four wives stands as one of the leading, hard-charging young guns of Asian gaming.

Lawrence Ho's Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLCO) company stands poised for heady growth itself, both in Macau as well as the Philippines. Raised in Canada, the young Ho has inherited ground level, as well as operating smarts from his father, blended with his own University of Toronto background. He has likewise extended the family involvement in educational and charitable works in Hong Kong and mainland China, and in the process, made many valuable friends in Beijing's political and regulatory establishments there.

Lawrence Ho, a young man in a hurry to build on existing success

After a long partnership in Macau with former Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDY) CEO, Jamie Packer, Ho bought him out and rebranded his company Melco Resorts & Entertainment. I first looked at the stock back in mid-2015 when it was trading around $19 a share. At that point, the Macau market was still shaky after the junket crackdown and the refugee VIP play expected in the Philippines was at an early stage of development. But what I liked then and grew warmer to since was the nimble management decisions made by Ho and his team about where and how much assets needed to be committed to what projects as the Macau market began its upside recovery in August of 2016. Since then, Ho has led the company to largely excellent results in both markets, shed a bit of market share as new properties opened, but gained robustly in others to compensate.

As evidence of Ho's deft asset management, I had noted he had targeted the quietly developing Russian gaming market sited in its Far East Province around the port city of Vladivostok. Ho built the Tigre de Cristal casino there, looking at the huge potential of the north China market just over the border where 2 million crossings a year took place. All signs pointed north as more potential developers began joining the fray. Then, foot-dragging by the Russian government began and following it, imposition of higher gaming taxes. Would be developers went from stalled to bye byes. Evaluating his position, Ho decided not to await the fickle Putin bureaucrat appointees in Moscow to decide whether or not they really wanted to build an IR industry. He promptly sold his casinos and moved on to other priorities, among them, getting really serious about Japan.

So serious in fact, that late last year, he formed and dispatched a full-bore management team to Tokyo not only to make nice with possible regulatory types but to really dig in and learn all they could about the Japanese market. Whether this ultimately results in a winning bid for one of the possible 3 or 4 IR sites currently being mused over by officials there is pure guesswork at this early stage. Nevertheless, we point it out as evidence of Ho's quick, but well thought out, actions in recognizing and moving ahead with, opportunities wherever they materialize. This bodes well for shareholder sleep tight nights. Japan or no Japan, in our view, MLCO looks good right now where it sits and worth a very hard look by investors during this current market swoon.

A capsule look at Melco now.

Price at writing: $27.97

One-year target consensus: $34.43

Our one-year target: $40

Price one-year ago: $18.46

Stock was up 60.6% in 2017 outpacing the industry's 29% upside.

Total debt as of 4Q17: $3.6b, easily manageable against is cash flow history and prospects.

Capex Q4: $167.8m almost entirely related to its spectacular exo-skeletal Morpheus Tower due to open by Q2 this year.

Net revenues 2017: $5.3b, up 17.8%.

Operating Income: $607.6m, up y/y 67%.

Adjusted property EBITDA: $1.422b, up 31.1% y/y.

Net income was $347m or 71c per ADS, up from $175.9m or 35c for 2016. MLCO gained on all fronts, increase in rolling chip volume, total win (against some small erosion in market share due to early footfall losses to new properties on the Cotai, but since regained by other MLCO properties).

Our estimate for 1Q18 earnings which will not yet include the Morpheus Tower feed is $0.31, a six-cent beat on consensus.

Market share breakdown: Macau 2017.

Galaxy: 22.8%.

MGM: 9.5 (Expected to rise when full occupancy of its newly opened property at the Cotai is achieved by Q2).

SJM: 15.2%.

Wynn: 15.3%.

MLCO: 16.1%.

Sands: 21.1%.

Tailwind coming: MLCO expects to open its cutting-edge architectural wonder, The Morpheus Tower, sometime before the end of Q2 this year. The property, linked to its City of Dreams flagship is the fifth COD tower. It will house 780 room and sky suites. We anticipate it will achieve +85% occupancy bringing an immediate boost to both gaming and non-gaming revenue streams with its casino, dining, pool, and entertainment options. It will also have convention and meeting space. Its floor is 150,000 square meters (approx. 1.6m square feet).

The Morpheus Tower will enter a buoyant Macau market. The combined visitation of Jan./February was up y/y by 8.2% to 5.5m. Overnight stays alone were up 11%. In total, the visitation total for the comparable two months was the highest since August of 2014, before the 2015 crackdowns bruised the market badly. We are looking for Macau GGR to reach $38b in 2018.

The Morpheus Tower, to open by Q2

Tailwinds

MLCO's Macau and Philippines properties are participating in the recovery and growth of both markets. We expect something in the area of a 15% to 17% y/y GGR growth in Macau and a total of $3.57b GGR for the Philippines.

Theory of the Investment

It's anyone's guess as to how long the current trade war fear-driven market will last, or how deep it might cut. So far the gaming group has taken something of a mild hit. The Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) news has crowded out much focus on other Macau players. Last year, we had the opening of both Wynn Palace and Sands (NYSE:LVS) Parisian. This year, we have tight focus on the performance of MGM's (NYSE:MGM) new Cotai spectacular. Early reports are positive. All this has probably pulled focus off MLCO, which sitting at its current price, seems to us like a very solid bet at its price, ready to resume a northward climb as soon as the market correction finds some kind of footing.

With a proven management team, properties in two high growth jurisdictions and the imminent opening of a fascinating, architecturally cool tower, and a relentless focus on events in Japan, we see MLCO at its price, outperforming the industry average this year as well. It is on that basis that we are guiding the stock to $40 by the end of year.

We will revisit MLCO again next month on our marketplace site The House Edge

Author's note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren so as to avoid any potential conflict of interest with clients past, present, or future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.