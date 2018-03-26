3 Steps To Enhance Financial Confidence Among Widows

Did you know, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 25% of all women over the age of 65 are widows? These women represent a significant demographic tranche that warrants special attention to be retained.

Having a conversation about wealth transfer early can open the door to building a relationship with your client’s spouse and help them plan for the inevitable. Unfortunately, many people put off developing relationships with a client’s partner until a life event is imminent or already come to pass. Janus Henderson Labs’ Women and Wealth module has tools to help advisors navigate one of the most important conversations they will ever have with their client.

One advisor shared the story of his client, a sergeant with the local police department, and his wife. The healthy, upper-middle class couple invested wisely and was looking forward to retiring in 10 years. The advisor never could have predicted the sergeant, who he had recently gone golfing with, would have a stroke while on duty. Suddenly the most important piece of the advisor’s job was to make sure his client’s wife felt empowered, organized, valued and well-informed.

The advisor used the Women and Widowhood Advisor Meeting Guide and the accompanying checklist to help his client take inventory, and control, of the couple’s assets. He shared three takeaways from the experience that led to a strong, long-term relationship with his client.

1. Be prepared to meet your new client where she is emotionally

Your instinct might be to turn on the charm, but your best bet is to be honest.

Acknowledge your client’s loss and express what your function is in during this complicated phase in their life: “I cannot imagine how you are feeling, but my goal is to give you peace of mind about your financial future.”

You might be inclined to shy away from the fact that you spent more time with her husband, but recognizing how this relationship functioned in the past shows integrity. You may say, “Your husband and I spent years crafting a portfolio to help you and your family feel financially secure. I’m hoping you both had a chance to discuss it, but I’m happy to explain anything you need to know.”

2. Ask how familiar she is with the investment strategy:

How familiar are you with your family investment strategy?

If she is very familiar with the investment strategy: Empower her by allowing her to explain the strategy to you. You could say, “That’s great! What do you think about it? I’m not sure how much time you have today, but I set aside two hours to meet, so we can get into the weeds about any concerns you have and your long-term goals.”

This exchange will also give you insight into how much she actually knows about the investments and what areas you can shed light on for her.

If she’s not very familiar, share the strategy: Depending on the length of time between her husband’s passing and your meeting, your client might have spoken with other advisors, or friends, about how to manage investments. Take this opportunity to be transparent and informative by discussing what the investment strategy is and why. Also ask if she’s heard of any different investment options, and what her goals are. If you maximize this opportunity, and use it to educate her. She may leave informed enough to decide to continue her dialogue with your practice rather than respond to other financial professionals that may be aware of her situation.

3. These women will create a new life for themselves:

Nearly one out of five widowed women either remarry or enter into a committed relationship within 25 months of a spouse’s death according to a study from the University of California, San Diego. Even if they don’t remarry, these women will forge a new path. When an advisor has a good relationship with a widowed client it is easier to discuss financial issues to consider before remarrying or entering into a long-term partnership. More importantly, the client feels confident navigating precommitment documents such as wills, trusts and financial histories.

Taking the time to prepare for how you approach life altering events can be the foundation for a successful transfer of wealth and responsibility to a surviving spouse. Although the loss of a spouse is one of the darkest things you may face with a client, it is a great opportunity to be a beacon and shed light on her financial future.