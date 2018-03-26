Salesforce.Com: A Donkey For Adding MuleSoft?

Shares are priced for perfection as investors continue to focus on growth over (GAAP) margins, requiring years of double-digit sales growth and margin expansion to justify the valuation.

Salesforce.com is adding another chapter to its growth profile with the purchase of MuleSoft, driven by the rationale to improve its product offering.

Salesforce.com (CRM) surprised the market last week with a rather sizeable deal. The company announced the acquisition of MuleSoft (MULE) in order to give the company and its organic growth profile another boost by adding another potential great service to its current line-up. The transaction is certainly not cheap and furthermore will be dilutive at first for the company, but that does not seem to freak out investors.

Salesforce.com continues to post >20% growth in a very steady way, which is a big achievement for a company of its size, as investors are more concerned about the company gaining and maintaining its leadership position, rather than posting big GAAP profits by now. If the company can over time post margins of 30% (typical for large software names) the valuation can still be justified, although this requires a lot of profitable growth as shares continue to price in great execution for years to come.

The Deal

Salesforce.com has reached an agreement to acquire MuleSoft in a rather large $6.5 billion deal. Marc Benioff is very pleased with the deal as the combination of both firms should result in improved flows of enterprise information across public and private clouds and increase the power of innovation. While this is not a small deal after all, it just shows how large the company has grown as Mr. Benioff did not even attend the conference call in which the deal was discussed.

MuleSoft's solutions helps businesses integrate IT, applications, devices and data from a monolithic structure to a single place called the ¨Anypoint Platform¨ in which IT departments can simply plug in assets through an API. This kind of work used to be simplistic and labour intensive in the past, being real ¨donkey¨ work which has given MuleSoft its name. Having looked at the prospects for MuleSoft following the IPO and as recent as February of this year, I have been too cautious on two separate occasions. The acquisition by Salesforce.com makes me feel like a donkey myself as I failed to be an owner of the shares.

Salesforce.com is very interested in the technology as the combination of both companies can accelerate digital information for both customer groups. Better data and faster decision making results in superior outcomes and eventual customer experiences, being key for companies to differentiate themselves these days. Investors in MuleSoft stand to receive $36 in cash and 0.0711 shares of Salesforce.com which values their holdings at $44.89 per share, representing a 36% premium over the unaffected share price.

The deal results in great returns for those being allocated a few shares in the IPO of MuleSoft a year ago. Shares went public at $17 per share as investors have doubled their money ever since, although first day investors were never able to buy the shares at these levels as shares jumped to $25 on their opening day.

Steep Valuations

The $6.5 billion valuation is certainly not cheap by any means, yet the real value has to come from the strategic partnership and integration, potentially resulting in great revenue synergies. Salesforce.com believes that the deal could bring in $415 million in sales this year (40% year on year), for a 15 times sales multiple! With 1,200 employees the company is quite efficient, bringing in $350,000 in sales per FTE.

In comparison, Salesforce.com is a $12.65 billion revenue giant (on a forward basis) with revenues seen up 21% this coming year. The 29,000 workers on average generate over $435,000 in annual sales. The real benefit has to come from both improved customer service to existing customers of Salesforce.com, thereby essentially offering the services of MuleSoft (currently used by 1,200 customers) to Salesforce.com's customer count of more than 150,000. The deal makes that pro-forma sales will jump by 3%, as the strong growth profile of MuleSoft adds to the organic growth profile of the company as well.

The actual premium offered by Salesforce.com amounts to roughly $11 per share, representing a roughly $1.5 billion premium offered to control the company. That is equivalent to roughly $2 per share in terms of Salesforce.com which has 757 million shares outstanding. That premium more or less corresponds to the value lost by shares of Salesforce.com in reaction to the deal. That said, a $2 move on a >$120 stock at the time of the deal announcement is no major move after all.

Pro-Forma Situation

Late February, Salesforce.com released its results for fiscal year 2018. Revenues were up 25% last year to $10.48 billion, as the company projected a 20-21% increase in sales in fiscal year 2019, which results in sales of $12.6-$12.65 billion, as the MuleSoft deal will push this number above the $13 billion mark.

The company earned $1.35 per share in 2018, for earnings just shy of a billion. Important to realize is that these are so-called non-GAAP earnings. As always the gap with GAAP earnings is very large as GAAP earnings only totaled $0.17 per share. The pre-tax gap between both earnings methods amounts to $1.79 per share of which $1.36 per share is the result of stock-based compensation expense, which is a real expense to shareholders. That line item makes up three quarters of the $1.19 per share adjustment which pegs my realistic annual earnings at just $0.45-$0.50 per share, resulting in an earnings multiple which is not meaningful at all.

While the company expects adjusted earnings to jump towards= $2.02-$2.04 per share this year (again, on a non-GAAP basis) reality is that GAAP earnings will be very limited again, seen at $0.61-$0.63 per share.

Salesforce.com has 757 million shares outstanding which currently trade at $116 per share, representing $88 billion in value. Holding $4.5 billion in cash and equivalents, Salesforce.com operates with a net cash position of $2.8 billion, resulting in a $85 billion valuation of its operating assets ahead of the deal with Mulesoft, or at nearly 7 times forward sales. The deal with MuleSoft calls for the issuance of roughly $1.3 billion worth of shares, involving the issuance of roughly 11 million shares, for 1.5% dilution.

The remaining $5 billion deal tag will be financed with current cash holdings and assumption of some debt, but nothing too worrying given the cash flow power of this company, in part driven by the continued issuance of shares to please its employees. This expense runs at $1.1 billion a year, equivalent to nearly $40k per worker.

What Now?

It is evident that the products offered by Salesforce.com are in great demand, as witnessed by the continued impressive growth. The deal with MuleSoft adds another chapter to this growth story as $13 billion in pro-forma sales is a huge number in the software industry.

At this rate the company is on track to become a $100 billion business, as least in terms of its valuation, yet this is still relatively small as four or five technology names are actually competing to become the first trillion-dollar company.

The narrative is that investors believe that it is more important to deliver on consistent growth and gain scale, and thereby an early mover advantage, rather than delivering on strong margins. This past growth has served investors well as the company was just a billion-dollar company in 2008, having increased sales by a factor of 13 times over the past decade, offset by "just" 50% dilution.

Having posted real GAAP margins at around 10% in 2009, Salesforce.com actually posted GAAP losses in the years thereafter and is now delivering on very modest positive margins, although the deal with MuleSoft will be dilutive at first.

Established software giants are able to fetch operating profit margins as high as 25%-35% and that's exactly the promise of Salesforce.com. If it could achieve margins of 30% that yields potential for operating earnings of $4 billion over time based on the current revenue base. In the absence of substantial interest payments and applying a low tax rate, this yields potential earnings power of $3.0-$3.5 billion, for real GAAP earnings of roughly $4 per share. It is exactly this potential which makes shares look appealing (to some) amidst a strong balance sheet and 20% topline sales growth, still translating into a elevated 25-30 times GAAP earnings multiple.

For year 2022, Salesforce.com has set a $20 billion revenue target. That means sales have to increase by more than 50% again in the three-year period 2020-2022, implying a 15% compounded annual growth rate. A 30% margin (which might be too early by then) results in operating earnings of $6 billion and net earnings of $4.5 billion, for earnings of close to $6 per share. That means shares already trade at 20 times earnings potentially seen in 2022, assuming 50% cumulative revenue growth in the coming three years, as well as +25 points in operating margin expansion.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.