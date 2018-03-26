Air Lease: A Safe Haven In A Volatile Market

Air Lease (AL) is an aircraft leasing company whose primary business is purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing those aircraft to airlines. The company has a strong international presence, leasing to airlines in 47 countries around the world. Competitors in the aircraft leasing industry include AerCap Holdings (AER), Aircastle Limited (AYR), Fly Leasing Limited (FLY), and Aviation (AVAP.L)

Four months ago, I wrote an article outlining the reasons I believed this was an excellent company and noting that at the time it was my second largest personal holding. I also noted that while it was an excellent company, it was a little pricey at the time and investors would be wise to wait for a pullback before jumping in. It has taken a little while, but that pullback has finally occurred. After hitting a high of $50.70 on January 19th, Air Lease stock has declined by 17% and closed Friday at a price of $41.65. Despite having no bad news, Air Lease has underperformed the S&P 500 by 7.5% during that time. In the balance of this article, I will explain why I believe this pullback represents an excellent buying opportunity for long-term investors.

A Solid Niche Within A Growing Industry

One thing to look for in uncertain economic times is a growing industry. The airline industry certainly fits the bill. According to the International Air Transport Association, global passenger growth has been above 5% in each of the last five years. Furthermore, the growth rate has been accelerating. When you add the fact that the global percentage of leased aircraft has grown from 1.7% in 1980 to 39% in 2016, the airline leasing space seems very attractive indeed.

Accelerated Growth Plans

Air Lease has been growing at very healthy rates in recent years. In the past five years, the company has increased revenue by 77%, earnings by 279%, and book value by 64%. Book value is predominantly a function of fleet size, so it should be no surprise to learn that the company's fleet grew from 162 aircraft in 2013 to 244 aircraft today, a 51% increase.

What was a surprise, at least to me, was when both CEO John Plueger and Founder Steven Udvar-Hazy announced that Air Lease would be doubling its fleet size in the next four and a half to five years. The company has commitments to purchase 341 aircraft in the next five years.

I have listened to every earnings call in the last three years and this management team is fairly conservative and disciplined in its approach. When a disciplined and conservative management team amps up its growth plans, you have to believe good things are on the horizon. It is reasonable to assume that a doubling of fleet size will result in an approximate doubling of book value. And, as long as utilization rates remain consistent, earnings and share price should rise in a similar fashion.

A Margin Of Safety Within A Volatile Market

It might be an understatement to say that the market is volatile right now. Early last week, the Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) data scandal led the market downward, and a couple days later, President Trump's announcement of tariffs and China's response took the market down further. When the dust settled, the NASDAQ was down 6.5% and the DOW was down 5.7%. According to Yahoo Finance, this marked the biggest one-week market correction since January of 2016.

We can't know for sure what the fallout from these events will be. We don't know if technology companies will face greater regulation, and if they do, we don't know the exact costs. We don't know if Trump and Congress will follow through on the announced tariffs or if China will retaliate in the manner indicated.

With regard to these events, all we know is what we don't know. These are uncertain times. And in uncertain times, it is comforting to invest in stocks and industries that seem to have a built-in margin of safety. Air Lease has that. The graphic below shows that Air Lease has 97% of its fleet placed through 2019 and 81% of its revenues are under contract through 2022.

A deeper dive into the company's financials shows that the average remaining lease term on its current fleet is 6.8 years and the company has $23.4 billion in committed rentals. For context, I will point out that the company had $1.5 billion in total revenue last year. That means the company has commitments in excess of 15 times 2017 revenue. That's a comfort level you cannot find in most companies or industries.

The Risks Are Not That Risky

There are a number of risks that have been mentioned with regard to air lessors in general and Air Lease in particular. The biggest two that have been consistently mentioned are competition, especially from Chinese upstarts and high debt levels. I will say that warnings about Chinese leasing firms taking market share have been out there since 2011 and the established players have carried on just fine. With regard to debt, I will say two things. First, high debt is simply a part of running a company in the airline leasing industry. Air Lease has a lower debt to equity ratio than AerCap Holdings, and if the Air Lease management team is comfortable with a debt to equity ratio in the 2.5 range, so am I.

Other risk factors mentioned include possible rising interest rates, changes in fuel prices, supply chain issues, and macroeconomic events. The graphic below shows challenges that have emerged since 2011 and as the chart early in this article exhibited, Air Lease was able to grow revenues, earnings, and book value every year, in spite of these challenges.

An Attractive Valuation

Air Lease's 17% stock price decline brings it into value territory. The stock currently trades at a price to book ratio of 1.05 and a PEG of .68. The chart below shows a five-year trend for Air Lease stock with regard to both price-to-earnings and price-to-book value. Both measures show Air Lease stock trading at a discount to its historical range, insinuating a buying opportunity.

Conclusion

As any reader can tell by now, I am high on Air Lease stock. It is one of my largest holdings and I very well may buy more in the near future. Air Lease surprised me last quarter when it trounced earnings estimates despite selling only two aircraft, a historically low number. In addition, the company will get a boost from recent tax reform, with 38% more of the company's pre-tax earnings now hitting the bottom line.

Air Lease is trading at the low end of its historical valuation ranges. With its growth projections, I believe it is a buy right now. However, for any investor with concerns that the stock still trades at slightly above book value, I will point out that by selling an August $40 put, a person could actually buy the stock today for about $2 below its current book value of $39.83 per share. To do that, an investor would need to enter a "sell to open" on the $40 August put and enter the current trading price of $2.10 per share. If the stock is trading below $40 in August, the investor will have bought the stock at a price of $37.90. If the stock is trading above $40, the investor can simply keep the sale proceeds and walk away with an annualized gain of 13.2%.

In the end, I am confident that Air Lease's plans to double its fleet size will result in a similar rise in book value, revenue, and earnings. Air Lease's current price, impressive growth projections, long-term lease contracts, and $23 billion in committed future rentals give me plenty of reasons to have peace of mind. In my opinion, any value investor who is looking for a stock that provides a margin of safety in these uncertain times should have Air Lease on his or her investing radar.

