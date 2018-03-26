Community Health Systems: Should Bondholders Be Wary?

Community Health Systems' (CYH) recent announcement that they were tapping Lazard to help manage their debt situation created some concern for equity and debt holders. Prices for the company’s unsecured 2019 maturities sank to 89 cents on the dollar. Combined with an 8% coupon, the bond’s yield to maturity is quickly approaching 16%. To determine bondholder risk, we need to examine the company’s financial results combined with 2018 guidance and asset sale expectations to see if the worry is overrated.

Source: FINRA

Community Health’s 2017 financial results were nothing to write home about. The company’s $3 billion decline in revenue was partially offset by some asset sales, however, the loss from operations more than doubled to over $1.8 billion. The loss was mainly driven by a $2.1 billion impairment charge. The company did see improvements in operating costs such as salaries and supplies.

Source: SEC 10-K

The company’s balance sheet saw the elimination of shareholder equity in 2017. This was (again) mainly the product of the company’s goodwill impairment charge and not due to a cash related issue. The company was also able to reduce its long term debt from $14.9 to $13.8 billion. The company’s gross and net property assets declined due to $1.6 billion in asset sales.

Source: SEC 10-K

Community Health’s cash flow statement is the most important to bondholders as it reports the company’s ability to pay back debtors. For 2017, Community Health was able to dedicate $1.5 billion in cash to financial activities due to $1.6 billion in asset sales and near $200 million in free cash flow. The company dedicated the other $300 million to increasing its cash balance. Positive free cash flow means that Community Health does not need to generate additional debt in order to maintain its operations.

Source: SEC 10-K

Community Health’s debt structure went through a dramatic change in 2017. The sale of assets combined with a $3.1 billion senior secured note offering allowed the company to pay its $6.5 billion in term loans down to under $3 billion. The company also paid off $700 million in secured notes that came due in 2018. These moves left the company with only $33 million in debt due in 2018, however, a wall of nearly $3 billion in notes and term loans remains set to come due in 2019.

Source: SEC 10-K

Source: SEC 10-K Debt Schedule Notes incorporated into spreadsheet

To determine how much debt Community Health can pay down, we need to start by looking at the company’s 2018 guidance. The company is projecting operating cash flow of $700 to $800 million and capital expenditures of $475 to $575 million. The company is also expecting to sell assets that generate $2 billion in revenue through the course of the year.

Source: CYH Q4 2017 Earnings Slideshow, slide 7

Based on the average 2018 guidance, assuming no growth in 2019, no asset sales, and the company’s cash balance of $563 million, Community Health would be able to pay most of its next due term loan, but would need a new source of financing to cover the maturity of 2019 bonds. An exchange offer similar to what EPE did for its 2020 notes would solve this problem. The exchange would likely be broadened to other maturities.

Source: Company guidance combined with debt maturity schedule in spreadsheet

If Community Health met its asset sales objective, the cash generated could help fund this deficit. To calculate what Community Health would get for assets generating $2 billion in sales, I took the company’s total ratio of sales to gross property and equipment. Based on this, I calculated an estimated sales price of $1.4 billion. If these objectives are met, the company would only need to refinance $600 million in debt and with $1.8 billion, could push its maturity wall to 2021.

Source: Company guidance combined with debt maturity schedule in spreadsheet

Overall, Community Health Systems is one of the highest risk bonds in my portfolio, but I am optimistic that the company will thread the cash flow needle and achieve the asset sales required to reduce debt and obtain refinancing. Investors should carefully monitor cash flow to ensure the company meets or exceeds its guidance. If the company runs into any hurdles, a debt exchange may be offered to defer its principal obligations.

CUSIP: 12543DAL4

Price: 89.00

Coupon: 8%

YTM: 15.9%

Maturity Date: 11/15/2019

Credit Rating (Moody’s/S&P): Caa2/CCC-

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CYH 2019 maturing bonds.