ASA Temps Data Ahead Of Expectations, Confirming Expansion Outlook

The number of temp and contract workers was essentially flat year over year. The figure was better than my estimated 2.0% decline.

I updated my economic composite to include data from the American Staffing Association’s fourth-quarter report on the temporary staffing industry. The report was issued Thursday last week.

Economic Composite

I updated my economic composite to reflect the March 22 release of the American Staffing Association's (ASA) staffing employment and sales report for the final quarter of 2017.

The report showed that U.S. staffing companies employed an average of 3.22 million temporary and contract workers per week in Q4. This represents essentially no change from 4Q16.

The reported data was ahead of my estimate of 3.27 million workers by 70,000. I was forecasting a drop of 2.0%. This data series has been weak on a year-over-year basis since 1Q16, with declines ranging from 0.5% to 2.5% through each of the seven quarters in that time. However, the numbers have improved in each of the last three quarters, with gains averaging 90,000.

Since the report was fairly close to my estimate, I have little change to my quarterly forecasts for the ASA data series through this year and into 2019. I continue to look for mostly modest sequential quarterly increases in the number of temps, representing annual rates of change ranging from a loss of 2% to a gain of 1.5%.

Fortunately, the temp employment data series from the Bureau of Labor Statistics has been trending stronger than the ASA series. The outlook for the BLS series is more upbeat, as I discussed in my article from earlier this month. On this and other positive inputs, the composite continues to signal economic growth for the next 12 to 18 months. I expect the composite will range from 2.0 to nearly 4.0 through this year. I do not think the economy will tip into recession.

The next update to the model is likely to be April 6, when the Labor Department is scheduled to release its report on the March employment picture.

Figure 1 below shows the actual monthly values of the economic composite from 1991 through the present and the estimated values through early 2019. In general, the composite remains positive during periods of economic expansion and turns negative during periods of recession. The vertical dashed lines mark the inflection points when the economy is poised to enter recession or has safely exited recession. It typically takes three consecutive months of a change in sign (from positive to negative and vice versa) to confirm a change in outlook.

Valuation Composite

My composite of publicly available forward P/E estimates puts the current forward P/E on the S&P at Friday’s close (March 23) of 2,588 at 18.5.

I consider this fair value. The current climate of rising earnings estimates supports a solid outlook for stock prices. As FactSet noted in its “Earnings Insight” report dated March 9, with nearly all of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting results for 4Q17, 73% beat the mean EPS estimate. Earnings beats generally lead to higher forward earnings estimates, which push down forward P/Es.

I prefer to be a more aggressive buyer at a lower P/E, perhaps around 17.0, which would equate to roughly 2,500 on the S&P. For now, I would continue to make regularly planned dollar-cost averaging allocations to equities that investors intend to hold for the long term, such as monthly or bi-weekly contributions to a 401(k) plan.

A five-year chart of the valuation composite and the S&P 500 is below. The last couple of months have been considerably volatile.

Track Record

The model’s historical record is depicted in the chart below. The economic composite predicted the beginning and end of the 2000 recession and the 2008 recession. It also predicted the end of the early 1990s recession. Some of the data series used in the composite did not exist before 1990; hence, the start of the track record at that time.

In the two historical Overweight periods, the S&P rose 13% and 14% on an annualized basis. In the two historical Underweight periods, the S&P fell 18% and 9% on an annualized basis. In the current Overweight period, the S&P has been returning 11% annually.

Methodology

