FFTY: An Elegant Solution

Introduction

Launched in April 2015, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) seeks to track the IBD 50 Index, giving investors such as myself the ability to benefit from the methodology of the CAN-SLIM strategy without the need for making the individual trades and avoiding the costs (fees, tax implications) associated with doing so. The below chart shows the performance of FFTY vs. the S&P 500 (SPY) since launch:

FFTY data by YCharts

While FFTY has spent the greatest share of the last almost 3 years under performing SPY, in the last half-year FFTY has started to overtake the broader market index, sporting a current 9% out performance.

Thematic ETFs have come into great vogue in the last few years with many strategies available as ETFs to the retail investor. Previously many of these were strategies only available via hedge funds and black-box trading firms. The IBD 50, on the other hand, has a long track record via the publication of the Investors Business Daily newspaper (and investors.com) of relative market out performance. FFTY is just starting to gain its sea legs and looks poised to continue on in this tradition.

Background

From December 2009 to February 2015 I was heavily accumulating shares of stocks using two overarching investment themes-- Dividend Value Investing and Growth/Momentum Investing -- with the value strategy taking primacy and the growth strategy the secondary objective.

While my strategies evolved a bit over the course of those four plus years, the Primary Strategy consisted of identifying value opportunities using the method that in most respects resembles my Secondary Strategy now. For instance, I started 2010 by taking the DOW and S&P 500 and stripping each to include only the stocks that met my criteria the closest -- dividend yield of better than 3%, analyst recommendation score of 2.5 or better, and P/E Ratio within an acceptable range.

In December 2010, during the two week lull at the end of the year where Jim Cramer goes on vacation, an episode of "Mad Money" was aired where Cramer discussed the PEG Ratio and stated that it was a more useful metric for comparing stocks to one another and also for evaluating whether a stock was "cheap" or "expensive". Following this I readjusted my overall strategy, ditching the P/E Ratio and becoming the devotee to the PEG Ratio you see before you today.

Depending on market conditions I may tighten or loosen up my screen on dividend yield, ARS and PEG Ratio at any specific time -- for example, there are not as many good 3% dividend yielders out there now -- but these remain the first stage of my evaluation process at all times.

The secondary strategy at the time arose from a confluence of 3 different influences; again, I am not ashamed to state I used to religiously watch "Mad Money" (and still would if I could get it online without a subscription) so I would look into the highly speculative plays that Cramer highlights from time to time -- what he said were referred to by some French investment strategist as "pretty girls stocks". The second source of speculative growth stocks was supplied by occasional consultation of the Martin Zweig screens available at Validea and AAII. I go into a good bit of detail and do a current analysis of such stocks in this recent article.

The third source was the Investors Business Daily, of which I was subscribed throughout this period, and specifically the IBD 50 -- which is the weekly list of stocks that score the highest on the IBD proprietary CAN-SLIM scoring model. Some of the names in my Pretty 30 Portfolio today originated from their having appeared in the IBD 50 some time between 2010 and 2014.

I did not try to actively track the IBD 50 because this would have been cost prohibitive and extremely contrary to my investing style -- maybe it is a bit of obsessive compulsive disorder, but I particularly eschew routine buying and selling, and more specifically, parting ways with something I already own. Since stocks fall in and out of the IBD 50 all the time, trying to track the index would have been a migraine for me twice over.

So instead I did with the IBD 50 what I did with the Zweig Screens -- used it as a starting point for further analysis, often adding IBD 50 stocks to my portfolios as long-term buy and hold choices. Several good performing stocks made their way into my holdings by this method.

There are two overall weaknesses to such an approach, however. The first is that rather than truly speculating on growth stocks I was merely whittling down growth stocks that make attractive value propositions. So instead of applying a secondary approach to my portfolio allocation strategy I was just applying the first approach to a different universe of potential choices. The second weakness is that by applying a value approach to growth stocks I missed out on the main premise of the CAN SLIM methodology -- swing momentum trading -- eliminating one of the core raisons d'être of the IBD 50 in the first place.

I let personal bias/preference get in the way of opportunity!

The good thing about the 2010-2014 period, when most of my accumulation took place, is that it was a stock pickers paradise. It would have been quite difficult to pick a wide diversified portfolio using a set of rules based on sound methodology and lose. Maybe not beat the market but certainly not lose. If you are like me though, you look back to the beginning of the bull run, you look back to when the bull was a young calf and we had all the legs up ahead of us, and you wonder -- what more could have been? What opportunities did I miss? And I think I have made a fairly descriptive case for what I feel to be my biggest missed opportunity...

Market Downturn Protection

One of the interesting aspects of FFTY is it follows the IBD market timing methodology in that, under a rules based scenario, if the market were to enter a confirmed downturn the fund will reduce the market exposure to 50%, with the other 50% placed into cash-like instruments until a new market upturn is confirmed.

From the Prospectus:

"Upon the occurrence of any of the four market signals listed below, at the next Index reconstitution, the cash positions will comprise 50% of the Index. While the Index is composed of 50% cash positions, each equity security will be weighted at half of its ordinary weight. Year-over-year margin debt of 55%; S&P 500 more than tripling in value over a 5-year time period; The average closing prices of the last 5 weeks of the S&P 500 having a lower value than the average closing prices of the last 50 weeks of the S&P 500; or Falling relative price performance of the S&P 500 in relation to itself over an 89-week time period (i.e. when the S&P 500’s average short-term prices fall below its average long-term prices). The Index will remain composed of 50% cash positions until the occurrence of any of the three market conditions listed below. Upon the occurrence of any of these conditions, the Index will revert to being composed entirely of equity securities. The value of the S&P 500 declining by 50%; The index price of the S&P 500 being greater than its average monthly closing price over the last 6 months; or The S&P 500’s average price for the previous 10 weeks falls below its average price for the previous 50 weeks (more recent weeks weighted more heavily)."

Old Habits...

As I remain inclined to do, I still look for value propositions in the same places I always have -- minus "Mad Money" -- and the IBD 50 has some current (as of March 21, 2018) constituents which comprise not only my Pretty 30 Portfolio already, but several who may warrant inclusion in my universe of coverage:

The above list was screened from the IBD 50 for Analyst Recommendation scores of Buy or Better and PEG Ratios of less than 2.

Immediate exclusions from further consideration will be TD Ameritrade (AMTD), Five Below (FIVE), Orbotech (ORBK), SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Stamps.com (STMP) and Weibo (WB) do to their trading at a premium to Enterprise Value. This is a new metric criteria I have added to my proprietary methodology.

As can be seen none of the current list trade at a DCF Fair Value discount, which is a consideration metric but not a pass/fail. At this point I would need to analyze each individual stock including other important metrics, the chart, and market commentary for further consideration.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Positive Attributes:

EPS this Year: 105.40%

Sales Quarter over Quarter: 28.20%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 64.20%

Return on Equity: 33%

Operating Margin: 27.50%

Commentary: Already a member of the Pretty 30 Portfolio, AMAT is trading in a wide channel up. Impressive growth numbers, ROE and Operating Margin. Safe dividend payout ratio of 14.90%. Long-term debt ratio of 0.62., Price to Sales of 4.01 and Price to Book of 6.88 are not ideal. David Krejca says that AMAT shares are "invariably undervalued and still offer a solid long-term return potential". On the other hand Robert Castellano caps AMAT's display segment growth at 10% for 2018, far undercutting the company projection of 30%, which would be a huge miss. With Friday's decline, AMAT is already trading below a significant technical level that Michael Kramer cited as potential for a massive move downward.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Positive Attributes:

EPS this Year: 74.80%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 26.40%

Gross Margin: 98%

Operating Margin: 35.70%

Commentary: Another existing Pretty 30 component. The upward wide channel trend is attenuated by wide top to trough moves over the last year, including three major gap moves: 2 down and 1 up. The Price to Book of 9.02 and Price to Sales of 8.05 signify that BKNG remains a growth-only story, despite the years of high-flying growth. In fact, compared to many of the other names we will see on this list, the growth is not nearly elevated. Debt and Long Term debt rations remain under 1.0. I think that the high profit margin could support a dividend if BKNG ever reaches a point where acquisition growth is no longer a viable option -- hopefully by then the P/B and P/S numbers will fall in line with a conventional value play. It's not all roses ahead for BKNG, as it's high-flying cousin Amazon (AMZN) may be setting sights on online travel along with every other industry it has not yet monopolized. Rohit Chhatwal sees increased competition from AMZN and others as a reason that "the probability that BKNG will outperform SPY is very low". Priceline, if only it had a name that began with a letter that fit in the "FAANG" meme, it would certainly be talked about in and among those high-flying market darlings. Instead newly renamed BKNG just grinds away in the shadows, achieving it's +2000 share price and 102 billion market cap in complete and utter obscurity. (/sarcasm). BKNG is, again, where I found it back in the PCLN days -- in the IBD 50. Some things never change much.

BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI)

Positive Attributes:

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 25.60%

Operating Margin: 77.20%

Profit Margin: 32.90%

Debt to Equity Ratio: 0.06

Commentary: Bank of Internet (BOFI) has a chart that just looks beautiful. Price to Free Cash Flow 13.03, almost invisible debt, very strong margins. One question I wonder is that, as a bank and also one without the overhead of individual margins, how does BOFI not pay a dividend? Without a dividend BOFI will remain primarily a growth only play. Current Price to Book of 2.88 is in the value realm but Price to Sales is elevated at 6.10. Motley Fool has made a cottage industry of picking classic internet boom stocks that BOFI reminds them of including eBay (EBAY), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (GOOG). I think we get it -- it's an internet bank! Not to be too subtle about it, Motley Fool emphasizes they think that BOFI could be the next millionaire-maker stock.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Positive Attributes:

EPS this Year: 50.30%

Sales Quarter over Quarter: 31.40%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 67.30%

Return on Assets: 17.10%

Operating Margin: 32%

Profit Margin: 21%

Commentary: Another pretty, narrow upward channel chart. The similarities of each of these IBD 50 constituents starts to make itself known solidly -- EPS growth well above normal, healthy margins. CPRT is no exception. Back in December Michael Boyd called for further upside, and has been right. On March 20 CPRT was awarded a Zacks Rank #1, and Matthew Smith finds CPRT to be financial strong.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC)

Positive Attributes:

Price to Free Cash Flow: 14.37

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 50.20%

Gross Margin: 91.40%

Operating Margin: 43.40%

Profit Margin: 24%

Commentary: I like that chart, but the Debt to Equity of 7.15 is a serious concern. Robert O'Neill sees continued growth in 2018. Rowena Gregory sees profit margins expanding into the low to mid thirties by 2021. The overarching concern for E*Trade and others in its sector is the onslaught of compressed margins on retail trading accounts. In that vein, I see potential future problems with grandfathering in existing Sharebuilder accounts into the E*Trade ecosystem later this year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)

Positive Attributes:

Price to Free Cash Flow: 14.12

EPS this Year: 324.60%

Sales Quarter over Quarter: 115.80%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 257.80%

Gross Margins: 81.50%

Operating Margin: 50.20%

Profit Margin: 40%

Commentary: I like the Price to Book of 2.44 and the low Debt to Equity of 0.28. Chart basically sideways in 2018, minus the February drawdown--the chart almost looks eerily snake like. Weird... xxplosive growth in earnings and sales expected well into the future. Staggering margins. Sarfaraz A. Khan thinks that FANG is an ideal stock for Oil Bulls. FANG recently announced a new dividend, presenting further reason to love this as a long-term holding.

LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)

Positive Attributes:

EPS this Year: 40.30%

Sales Quarter on Quarter: 71%

EPS Quarter on Quarter: 43.70%

Commentary: The Price to Sales of 1.17 and Price to Book of 3.03 almost make LGIH a value pick on those metrics alone. The chart, the first truly challenged one we are looking at today, show LGIH a victim of the flight from home builders that took place earlier this year. One analysis sees LGIH growth slowing, while another says it is not too late. The lack of a dividend would not make this a good value investment should the growth story recede.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Positive Attributes:

Return on Assets: 19.40%

Return on Equity: 67%

Return on Investment: 44%

Operating Margin: 53%

Profit Margin: 31.30%

Commentary: MA comes in just short of the EPS and Sales growth numbers we have seen in the others today. Impressive ROA, ROE and ROI however and margins that support the safe dividend payout percentage of 24%. Astronomically high Price to Sales (14.77) and Price to Book (33.17) definitely do not belie a value proposition, in line with a PEG ratio that is nearing the outer edge. This analysis says MA is expensive, but to buy it anyway. I would probably disagree, despite a very nice looking chart.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Positive Attributes:

EPS this Year: 234.60%

Sales Quarter over Quarter: 26.30%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 108%

Operating Margin: 25.10%

Commentary: A very safely protected dividend payout percentage and upward trending chart. Explosive EPS growth numbers. Low Debt to equity ratio of 0.25 and Price to Sales of 3.48 and Price to Book of 3.96 are not that far outside the realm of a value proposition. Andres Cardenal says that MKSI is "positioned for outperformance".

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)

Positive Attributes:

Sales Quarter over Quarter: 27%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 396.50%

Commentary: Even taking into account the last week of downward market pressure, the chart looks challenged. It may not be so easy for SKX to jump back into the established tight channel up. The lightness on overwhelming growth numbers (outside the EPS QoQ) do not make this a compelling growth story on its own, and the Price to Sales of 1.52 and Price to Book of 3.25 put SKX just outside the realm of a value play, especially considering the lack of a dividend yield. Recent commentary comes down on both sides, with some saying it is undervalued, and others that it is merely a hold at this time.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

Positive Attributes:

Return on Assets: 16.80%

Return on Equity: 178.20%

Return on Investment: 45.20%

Gross Margin: 71.80%

Operating Margin: 43.10%

Profit Margin: 24.70%

Commentary: Despite impressive margins and ROA, ROE and ROI SPGI shows negative growth in EPS both for this year (-20%) and quarter on quarter (-22.10%). The payout ratio looks safe but the Price to Book of 66.60 and Price to Sales of 7.78, along with the nearly outside edge 1.97 do not make this an attractive long term value proposition. The growth story for me here looks microscopic at best.

Conclusion of Component Analysis

The beauty in FFTY is the ability to not concern yourself with the individual components on a day to day or even a week to week basis. FFTY follows the proven CAN-SLIM methodology and is reweighted weekly, so losers are quickly shed.

From the above I will be adding BOFI, CPRT, FANG and MKSI to my universe of coverage, for future review of potential investment and possible addition to the Pretty 30 Portfolio.

Final Thoughts

Many of the new specialized strategy ETFs do not interest me but FFTY fulfills a very important aspect of my overall investment objective -- exposure to swing momentum growth stocks -- without my having to specialize in that trading philosophy.

Currently FFTY comprises 1/5 of my Primary Strategy, with the other components being: SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB), KKR & Co L.P. (KKR), and Innovator IBD ETF Leaders (LDRS). Since I am currently executing my Primary Strategy in my tax-advantaged IRA account, I have replaced KKR and AB with PowerShares Global Listed Private Eq ETF (PSP). PSP has an approximate 0.60 weighting of KKR and a dividend yield surpassing that of AB. PSP has drawbacks including a high expense ratio and underperformance relative to its parent company Invesco (IVZ).

The Pretty 30 Portfolio is what I am referring to as my Secondary Strategy and is the attempt to build a portfolio of largely value/dividend (~90%) and growth stocks (~10%) with the cumulative goal of beating the broad market benchmarks. I am executing this strategy in my non-tax advantaged brokerage accounts so I have the flexibility of holding AB, KKR, and other K-1 producing investments. If after significant time and effort my secondary strategy fails to achieve the desired objective by a non-insignificant amount, I would likely revert to my Primary Strategy in all of my accounts, interchanging AB and KKR with PSP as appropriate.

If FFTY had been available in the investment time frame in which I accumulated a large portfolio of stocks (2009-2015) I could have more closely followed the IBD 50 by investing in FFTY while continuing to focus my individual stock picking primarily on value/dividend stocks. As fate would have it I have that option now and will put it to extensive use.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FFTY,AMAT,BKNG,AB,KKR,SPY,DIA,LDRS,PSP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have a Capital One Investing Account --formerly known as Sharebuilder -- and have been notified this account will be transferred to E*Trade Financial (ETFC) soon. I am not altogether happy with this development as I have made reference to in this article and others I have written.