MuleSoft: A Mule Laden With Gold!

The author provides readers of a list of 20 names in the enterprise IT space that may attract consolidation bids far higher than in the past based on the calculus illustrated by the MuleSoft acquisition.

The acquisition of MuleSoft by Salesforce: thinking about it carefully

Last week, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) announced that it would be acquiring MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE). Overall, reaction by analysts and investors was muted, and a fair number of analysts who cover Salesforce were not impressed with the deal. Since the deal was announced, CRM shares are down almost 8% since the announcement - they might have been down 8% in any event. Given the recent market turmoil (the QQQ index lost 7.6% this past week), it is hard to assign a specific weight to the impact of the merger announcement on the Salesforce share price. From my perspective, I am inclined to think that much, although not all of the share price pullback in Salesforce relates to macro issues, and most specifically fear of future interest rate increases. I doubt if any serious investor actually believes that the impact of a trade dispute between China and the US is going to change the cadence of free cash flow growth at Salesforce, and there is no sign of any global slowdown effecting macro IT spending growth.

I think it is worth writing about this deal in some detail, not because it has made me a raging bull or bear on Salesforce. Despite the $6.5 billion consideration that Salesforce is paying, the transaction simply isn’t large enough in the context of a company like Salesforce with revenue expectations of almost $13 billion for this current fiscal year to have a significant impact. But I do think that the deal might highlight the investment merits of MULE’s closest peer, Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), and also highlights some changes in the valuation calculus for other higher growth names in the IT space.

Writing in a positive vein about hyper-growth names in the wake of this past week’s stock market action may strike some readers as a fool’s errand at best and perverse at worst. But much of this article is concerned with trying to explain the merits of the MuleSoft acquisition and why similar acquisitions of other high-growth businesses can make sense. The one dimensional argument about valuation and the excesses of Salesforce in that respect are, I believe, based on stale bromides that do not stand up well to the light of careful investigation.

I will let other commentators opine on the longer-term impact of Trump’s tariff announcement or the appointment of John Bolton - he of the bristly mustache - or signs of weakening global growth. I am not really sure how weakening global growth comports with a scenario of rising interest rates - but I suppose it makes for good filler for newspapers and blog writers.

Personally, I think the policy behind the tariffs is terribly misguided and will not have a great deal of success - except perhaps politically. That said, the mercantilist policies of the Chinese and the form of state capitalism used by that country also present dangers to the world economy. But, ultimately, the impact of the tariff imbroglio on the outlook for Salesforce is going to be de minimis, in my opinion. Just for the record, the amount of business that Salesforce does with China is rather minimal; indeed, Salesforce revenues from the entire Asia/Pac region were less than 10% of total revenues last quarter, with Japan and Australia quite a bit larger than China as revenue drivers.

My view is that despite the consideration paid by Salesforce, the MuleSoft transaction is the right deal at the right time for Salesforce. That said, it simply isn’t large enough to sway my investment conclusion reading the name. I think the transaction, as structured, enhances the outlook for CRM’s free cash flow by 4-5%/share going out 2 years. That isn’t quite enough for me to re-enter the name at this point.

For those unfamiliar with the company, MuleSoft is one of the leading vendors of what are called application programming interfaces (APIs), technology that is used to… well, integrate applications. The company came public about a year ago - I have written about it twice and linked to my latest article here. MuleSoft is a subscription vendor, and 80% of its revenues come from recurring subscriptions. That said, not all of its solutions are sold for use in the cloud; there are plenty of on-premise applications that need to be integrated. While some observers think this is a negative in the transaction, I think that as Salesforce becomes a larger company, it needs to have at least some exposure to hybrid cloud architectures, and MULE solutions are perhaps a way of getting that exposure.

This is not a new space, and there are literally dozens of solutions that attempt to provide users with the tools they need to link applications in a seamless fashion and to prepare data coming from many sources to be used by these stitched together applications. For years the giant in the space has been Informatica, now a private company. One of Informatica’s principle competitor has been Ascential, long owned by IBM (NYSE:IBM), while another major competitor is Dell’s (NYSE:DVMT) Boomi, but there are numerous others as can be seen looking at the linked Gartner Magic Quadrant reports linked here.

The market itself has been growing in the low double digits for some years now, and revenues are forecast to reach $13 billion + over the next four years in this linked study. That said, as I will try to show, the opportunity for Salesforce is actually greater than the TAM of the application integration space.

The acquisition transaction has been structured as part cash and part stock. Each MuleSoft shareholder will get $36/share in cash and .0711 share of Salesforce stock. MuleSoft will have about 132 million fully diluted shares at the time this transaction closes - hence Salesforce will issue about 9.3 million shares to close the transaction. That is roughly 1% dilution as Salesforce has a currently forecast outstanding share count of 763 million. Overall, as I will attempt to portray, I think that this transaction will add about 4-5% to the free cash flow/share of Salesforce within the next couple of years. Not a game changer, and not enough to tempt me from the sidelines regarding an investment in Salesforce - but this transaction will ultimately be seen as a positive for Salesforce shareholders and confound current nay-sayers over the course of the next couple of years, I believe.

MuleSoft's Valuation - The point of view, really depends on the point of view

MuleSoft shares weren’t considered cheap by most observers before the acquisition announcement - but MuleSoft has been one of the fastest growing companies in enterprise IT. There are simply not that many vendors of almost anything that are growing at 60%/year, which is the growth rate MULE achieved last quarter - an acceleration of growth when compared to prior quarters. That kind of growth is never going to come cheap, and it is hardly surprising that Salesforce had to pay a healthy premium As I look at it, the basic premium that was paid by Salesforce amounted to about 44% - compared to the price at which MULE shares traded at the start of March.

Is that too much? I really do not think it is, but almost regardless of how one evaluates the raw numbers, the size of the transaction is such that it hardly matters in evaluating Salesforce shares.

One should recognize that MuleSoft had recently forecast that it would achieve revenues of $1 billion by 2021. And given the company’s record of over attaining its sales forecast, that was probably a conservative expectation. When writers talk about valuation, their perspective seems to be fixated on historical rather than forward metrics. And their perspective is seemingly devoid of the recognition of sales synergies in this kind of deal. Of course, paying a notional 16X the revenues that were forecast by MuleSoft for the current year is expensive. But evaluating the transaction that way is really not particularly appropriate.

Almost certainly, MULE’s internal plan would be for substantially greater growth than was guided during the most recent earnings release. Just as an example, about 80% of the company’s revenues come from subscriptions. It would be almost inconceivable to imagine that with that kind of revenue model, and the kind of bookings that were reported last quarter, that the company could possibly see flat sequential revenues in this current quarter which is the guidance it offered in its last conference call. It doesn’t work that way.

And hence, the 16X EV/S metric cited by some really is one that needs to be discarded as a point of departure. The company actually said it would be growing by 35% compounded through 2021, a remarkable forecast, to say the least. There is simply no way that this company is going to grow at 35% this current year, and 35% in 2021 - again, in the real world, the numbers just do not work out that way.

It should also be noted that MuleSoft, despite its lack of profitability, is already generating positive cash flow from operations. Most of the cash flow is a product of the rapid growth in deferred revenue balances which increased by $40 million last quarter in addition to the $89 million of reported revenues. It may not be the “traditional” way to calculate EV/S, but the level of deferred revenues that MuleSoft generated last quarter is inevitably a part of the calculus that ought to be used in determining whether this transaction makes sense for Salesforce.

But even that doesn’t begin to encompass the economics of the transaction. These days, a principal strategy of Salesforce relates to the growth of its ecosystem. The company’s Platform and Other revenue bucket grew 37% year-on-year last quarter and reached a $2.1 billion annual run-rate. That was about 20% of revenues in this last quarter up from 18.5% of revenues in the year-earlier period, and it is the fastest growth rate of any of the buckets in which Salesforce reports revenue. Obviously, Salesforce has a strategic focus on augmenting its platform business - and at least at a high level, the application integration solution that is offered by MULE is very likely to augment the value of the Salesforce platform offering and to help Salesforce maintain the growth rate of that part of the business.

At this point, Salesforce offers hundreds of applications through its AppExchange store. The ability to stitch some of these applications together using a MuleSoft API gateway is almost certain to have two notable impacts. One of these will be that MuleSoft revenues will rise beyond what has been projected by MULE as an independent vendor, simply because the MULE Anypoint Platform will be sold by Salesforce as part of its offering, dramatically broadening the distribution of the solution. Harder to quantify, but nonetheless a key part of the justification for the merger is that with Anypoint as part of the Salesforce offering, is the potential drag-along of other Salesforce AppEx offerings, a very profitable business for the company.

I don’t purport to know the details of the quantification that was used by Salesforce to justify the acquisition and to win board approval for what might seem to be an expensive and dilutive transaction. And, I am sure that when Salesforce next reports, or when the transaction closes, the company will reduce current year EPS expectations to take account of some additional expenses in connection with the transaction. But again, the cost synergies that are likely when consolidating a company that is spending 64% of its revenues on sales and marketing are substantial. Even Salesforce, notorious for its sales and marketing spend, has managed to reduce its spend ratio for that expense to 48%.

Summing up, I believe that the acquisition of MuleSoft is a positive for Salesforce. I think that within 4-6 quarters, it will be accretive to earnings, and that the valuation is far less than meets the eye. But overall, the transaction is really too small to move the needle for Salesforce. Even if MuleSoft winds up adding $1 billion + to run rate revenues for Salesforce at some point within the next 6-8 quarters, that will only be 5-6% of revenues of total Salesforce revenues by that time. That would be noticeable in the context of the likely top-line growth of Salesforce, but really not enough to change recommendations for most analysts. The transaction marginally enhances my propensity to acquire Salesforce shares, but it simply is not a show-stopper in terms of its overall impact.

Evaluating Talend in the wake of this transaction

The most direct read-through from this transaction relates to MuleSoft’s most visible publicly traded competitor, Talend (TLND). I have written about Talend a couple of times since it went public in August of 2016. Will Talend get acquired? Will it get acquired for the kind of valuation that MuleSoft is achieving? What are its prospects as an independent company?

Just to set the context, Talend shares are up by about 34% since they reached a trough during February’s stock market correction. Some of that move took place in the context of the stock market recovery after February's swoon. Another leg of the move took place in the wake of what was viewed as a strong earnings report that the company issued at almost the same time in mid-February. Talend’s share price reaction to the announcement of the MuleSoft transaction has been quite muted-less than 5%.

I am not going to try to evaluate Talend’s offering vs. that of the MuleSoft solution set or its other competitors such as Informatica or even Alteryx (NYSE:AYX). For those interested in that kind of detail, I have linked here to one of many articles that tries to describe what the author describes as "the end of the traditional enterprise integration market.” The article is well worth reading in terms of describing the ways in which both MULE and TLND are disrupting the market. On balance, the MuleSoft transaction is a signpost that illuminates some of the reasons why the data integration market as defined by MULE and TLND might be expected to burgeon in coming years.

I have linked to a blog post by Ashley Stirrup, Talend’s Chief Marketing Officer. Yes, of course, it is a commercial - that is what is written by Chief Marketing Officer. That said, I think it is worth taking a look at in the context of the MuleSoft deal. It might be noted that Mr. Stirrup further segments the application integration market - but the point for investors is the commentary regarding the “Innovation Multiplier Effect.” The basic reason that MuleSoft sold for the multiple it did is self-evidently because of that phenomena, and Talend’s potential value in a takeout relates to the same phenomena.

At the moment, and after its latest run, Talend shares sell at an EV/S of 6.3X. That is obviously a huge discount when compared to the EV/S of the MuleSoft transaction with an EV/S of 15.8. Part of that valuation differential is the notionally lower growth of Talend compared to MuleSoft - although how much of that is real and how much of that is simply an aspect of forecasting by each company cannot be readily be ascertained.

Talend has been growing a bit more slowly than MULE on a headline basis. But, last quarter, Talend’s bookings growth accelerated materially - and while the company urges investors not to consider the bookings number as a forward indicator because of issues of duration, the jump in bookings this past quarter was so large as to suggest a very strong end of year trend in terms of sales execution. The company typically has seen more than a bit of Q4 seasonality based on early renewals and part of the bookings upside related to that phenomena.

The other sales trends that the company did cite as leading indicators, dollar-based net retention rates, cloud sales, and sales to enterprises were strong enough such that the company significantly increased its guidance for this current fiscal year - the company has had struggles in achieving hiring goals more than in finding potential users for its solutions. Talend’s largest competitor, according to its CEO is not MuleSoft, actually, but Informatica. Informatica is trying to play catch-up in this space, and when it comes to applications involving Big Data and the Cloud, Talend can demonstrate a substantial functional advantage. Talend also competes, to some degree or the other, with AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT), but as is true in much of the enterprise software space, Talend is also a partner of both companies.

Given all of the above, I think the point to consider is that Talend's growth potential, at least in terms of what an acquisitor might contemplate, is comparable to the growth potential that Salesforce has likely seen in making its bid for Mule. It is far higher than the current consensus forecast of 35% top-line growth for 2018. It really depends on the specific strategy and current product portfolio of a potential acquisitor as to what a reasonable level of sales growth might be for Talend as part of a larger organization.

It would be more than a bit irresponsible for me to suggest I have any specific information regarding the probability of Talend being acquired. I don’t, and it is worth noting that the MULE transaction seemed to come together in a matter of weeks - that could well happen for Talend. It should be noted that in the past few months Talend has registered shares for two groups of VCs who originally helped finance the company. This does not necessarily mean that Talend will not get consolidated; VCs have liquidity and timing requirements, and it is not surprising to see these kinds of sales, even immediately before a consolidation event.

Talend would offer a potential acquisitor the same kind of benefits - at least in a qualitative sense - that MuleSoft offers Salesforce. It might be worth noting that while Talend is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, it was founded as a French company, and it reports its financials using the IFRS standard. That might be significant in that one potential acquisitor of Talend could be SAP, a company whose “Applications Integration Format” is relatively old and quite limited.

There are, I think, more than enough reasons to own Talend shares besides betting on a potential consolidation. Hot space, category leader, well-recognized brand, and the ability to take share from older companies such as Informatica and IBM. But I do think that, going forward, it would be reasonable to speculate that Talend could easily receive a bid at a substantial premium above current share prices - and that should be part of the evaluation of these shares.

Valuations and Hyper-Growth - What does the MuleSoft transaction mean for valuation?

I am a growth stock investor and a growth stock analyst. Those are my predilections, and despite my financial background, I am not fixated on some inflexible valuation methodology that winds up producing poor results for investors. Of course, hyper-growth stocks are expensive - if one uses historical data or spurious forward growth rates to calculate value. On the other hand, the level of bid from Salesforce for MuleSoft is likely to have some lasting impact on valuations of many potential hyper-growth acquisitions. Inevitably, everyone from VCs to institutions to corporate managers will have read about the Salesforce bid at 16X forward revenues for MULE and will do the math with their own company. The results will be a significant mark-up of valuations required to induce sellers to sell and will serve as a starting point in most future discussions of potential acquisitions in the IT space.

I am writing this section of my article on a Friday afternoon when bears have bolted out of their dens and made a hash, at least for the short term, of the level of share price valuations. I think after a couple of weeks of valuation compression, coming soon after a correction, it is fair to say that macro valuation factors, i.e. higher interest rates are having some impact. How far will this go? I haven’t any glib answer or track record of forecasting these kinds of trends. I will just leave it at that.

But I think, in general, and in the wake of the MuleSoft transaction, smaller hyper-growth stories are going to continue to outperform shares of both larger, old-line IT vendors, which in turn are likely to outperform the market as a while. I am often asked how I can recommend the shares of XXXX given how expensive they are. My answer is that the valuation simply lies in the eyes of beholder. Many of the recent IPOs in the enterprise IT space that have been growing at rates well above 30% can provide major strategic benefits for acquisitors. Almost all of these newer ventures are disrupting competitors that have existed for years as leaders in their niche.

The acquisition of MuleSoft may have set a new record, but it is hardly likely to be the last of these kinds of valuations. The leaders of most larger enterprise IT companies whether that want to publicly acknowledge the fact or not, have probably come to that conclusion. Basically, consolidation transactions have the potential to be hugely profitable for acquisitors, and because in some cases, buying highly valued disruptors is the only way older IT businesses can remain competitive.

Just as a case in point that bears noting: SAP (SAP) has dominated the e-procurement space since it acquired Ariba in 2012. While there have been other competitors in the space, and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has had an offering of an e-procurement capability for many years, Ariba has been considered the dominant player in the space. A few years ago, a company called Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) came along and started to significantly disrupt the space. Just how disruptive Coupa has proven to be can be best depicted by the linked article. I am not proposing that readers ought to run off and buy Coupa shares. I would prefer to reserve that discussion to a different article that might focus on some of the specifics of the company, and particularly its recent checkered operational performance. But the point is this: Coupa shares do not appear to be all that cheap as has been pointed out on this site. (The current EV/S ratio, using the consensus for sales is about 10.3X and that would certainly be expense for the forecasted growth of 23%. On the other hand, the forecasted growth number seems to be wildly at variance with last quarter's growth of 41% and last year's growth of just less than 40%, coupled with an increase of 40% in the deferred revenue balance of the past year.) But with the new paradigm in terms of valuation set by the MuleSoft acquisition, they look far cheaper now than has been the case in the past.

I have no idea if Coupa might be bought or not. I do know that if it is bought, the price for an acquisition will be at a substantial premium, regardless of the current EV/S. Like most companies in its class, Coupa is cheaper than it might seem because of the huge build-up in deferred revenue balances which has already led the company to achieve positive cash flow in its latest reported quarter. And Coupa, as can be seen from the linked article, is busy disrupting SAP’s Ariba, and all of the other solutions that have been extant for some period of time.

There are many potential acquisitors of Coupa that readily come to mind-even a vendor like Workday (NYSE:WDAY) might decide that entering this space could play to its strengths in its emerging set of financial/planning applications. But the point isn’t to forecast that Coupa will get acquired, or to comment about its guidance which seems intended to be a sandbag. The point is that in the wake of the MuleSoft transaction, Coupa management is most likely to insist on higher valuations based on sales synergies, and potential acquisitors will simply have to pay the price or move on.’ And if an acquisitor has a particular strategic vision that involves spend management, the odds are that they will pay what might seem an incredible valuation - at the end of the day, Coupa’s enterprise value is small enough that it will not result in substantial dilution.

The fact is that the emergence of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, “codeless” applications, digital transformation and the like have substantially changed the calculus of the return on investment that users derive from their IT spend. Many older IT vendors are seeing their cash cows under attack by new, disruptive solutions from a large crop of emerging vendors. Some established vendors have made acquisitions to enter the cloud, at least with hybrid solutions. Others are looking to find ways of accelerating their transition.

Potential business leaders of these hyper-growth enterprises are well aware that the market dynamics have shifted in their favor. Whether or not the next deal in which a hyper-growth company is consolidated gets done at 16X EV/S, or at 9X or some other number, I think the calculus has simply changed substantially, and that needs to be recognized as an element in valuing supposedly expensive businesses. The concept going forward is that buyers are going to have to recognize something far closer to the full value of sales synergies in their offers - at least if they want to execute transactions.

One thing that a transaction the like of the MuleSoft acquisition can do is to make it far riskier to short supposedly highly valued hyper-growth names. While not all hyper-growth names have very high short interest ratios, most of them have been at least moderately targeted by short sellers on the theory that a high EV/S ratio would stand in the way of an acquisition done at a significant premium. The recognition, at least by the management of Salesforce, that the “high valuation” label is really misplaced when considering the potential revenue synergies can really change the calculus dramatically for short sellers.

Short ratios of 12% as currently reported by Yahoo for both Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Alteryx are moderately high. Other hyper-growth names such as HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Pure (NYSE:PSTG) and Square (NYSE:SQ) with short interest ratio of 18%, 19%, and 16%, respectively, represent a middle ground. At the moment, the short interest ratio of 33% currently reported by Yahoo for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and the 44% short interest ratio reported for Ubiquiti ((NASDAQ:UBNT) are the outliers within my coverage universe.

I have put together a list of companies that I follow that might be thought to be analogs of MULE - not so much in that they are competitors or sell comparable solutions, but in that they are relatively small, are enjoying hyper-growth, and could well be attractive to strategic acquirers. The list is not meant to be exhaustive and will doubtless spark some controversy. And so far as it goes, not all of the names on the list are favorites of mine, or names in which I might invest. But the list might provide readers with room to speculate about how the new valuation paradigm as defined by the MuleSoft acquisition might impact names that otherwise would appear to some to have extended EV/S ratios. Obviously, not all of these companies will be bought, and certainly, not all of them will or are likely to command an EV/S of 16X, either now or even if they are consolidated. But it might suggest that the current down-trend of the last week or so might not continue for an extended period. Here then is the list:

Alteryx (AYX) Box (BOX) Callidus (CALD)) Cloudera (CLDR) Coupa (COUP) Cornerstone On-Demand(CSOD) Guidewire (GWRE) Hortonworks (HDP) HubSpot (HUBS) New Relic (NEWR) Nutanix(NTNX) Paycom (PAYC) Pegasystems (PEGA) Pure Storage (PSTG) Shopify (SHOP) Atlassian (TEAM) Talend (TLND) Twilio (TWLO) Veeva (NYSE:VEEV) Wix (WIX)

Obviously, just because these are companies that can screen as having similarities with MuleSoft is not sufficient reason to recommend them for purchase. Readers are strongly urged to look at other articles on these names, some of which I have written and others written by other Seeking Alpha contributors.

But for what it is worth, I do think the valuation calculation calculus has changed on these names and that future acquisitions will be done with far more recognition given towards some realistic guestimate of revenue synergies than might heretofore have been the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TLND over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.