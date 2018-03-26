Is The Market About To Repeat October 1987?

Investors have been panicking over the threat of proposed tariffs on Chinese imports. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) lost almost 5% in the last two days while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Private:DJI) fell by a similar amount as fear on Wall Street continues to mount. Many investors are beginning to draw parallels between the recent action in the stock market and that of the days and weeks immediately preceding the October 1987 crash. In this commentary we’ll examine this concern as I’ll attempt to show that while a repeat of 1987 is unlikely, the market still faces the threat of additional weakness in the days ahead.

Fear turned to panic on Friday as stocks were dumped in reaction to concerns over a possible trade war with China. At least that’s the official reason being given by most mainstream media outlets. As we’ll discuss here, the most likely explanation for last week’s liquidation wave was a pre-existing selling bias which has been growing in recent weeks as manifested in the enormous number of stocks making new 52-week lows. The main culprit for this selling has been the threat of rising interest rates as this has had an immediate impact on the names which have populated the NYSE new lows list. Indeed, most of the 52-week lows lately have been rate-sensitive securities including muni-bond funds, REITs, and energy bond funds. So until investors shed their heightened fears of higher rates, the stock market will continue to face the threat of additional selling pressure in the near term.

For now we can’t lose sight of the fact that the bears are in control of the stock market’s immediate-term trend and have been for the last two weeks. The sign we’re looking for to let us know they’ve relinquished their grip over the immediate trend is a shrinkage in the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the NASDAQ (especially the former). This requires a few consecutive days where the new lows are less than 40, a sign that internal selling pressure has diminished and the market has returned to a normal, healthy condition. On Friday there were 215 new lows on the NYSE - the largest amount since Feb. 6 - while only 16 stocks made new 52-week highs. The fact that the new high-new low differential remains negative is an ongoing concern.

It’s also significant that by Friday both the Dow and the SPX were testing their widely watched 200-day moving averages. If this is in fact a bull market correction and not the start of a bull market, the major averages should ideally establish a final low not far from the 200-day MA on a closing basis. Granted it’s not uncommon for a selling panic to briefly violate the 200-day MA by a significant margin, but again, if this isn’t the start of a bear market then any such violation of the trend line should be short-lived and quickly retraced. The 200-day MA is of course one of the most widely watched trend lines on Wall Street and as such it carries a significant psychological implication for the intermediate-term equity market outlook. Accordingly, the next couple of trading sessions will tell us whether this is merely the “final wash-out” as I suggested in an earlier report, or the start of an even bigger decline.

Source: BigCharts

It’s worth mentioning that the “official” catalyst behind the stock market plunge in early February was over investors’ fears of rising interest rates. Last week’s stock market plunge came as a result (at face value) of the so-called “tariff tantrum.” It should be emphasized that talk of a trade war with China is a moot point right now. As Forbes columnist Kenneth Rapoza pointed out in a recent article, no tariff or investment restriction has been formally yet to be imposed on China. As discussed above, the tariff news wasn’t the ultimate cause of the sell-off but the fact that there was a specific news catalyst behind it is actually encouraging. For whenever sell-offs are headline-driven they most often prove to be temporary phenomena rather than the start of major bear markets. This is one important reason why I don’t believe the current market environment can be likened to October 1987.

By contrast, a lack of news when the market is falling is far more disturbing since it implies that serious liquidation is underway with far-sighted investors selling in anticipation of a coming event or structural development which most small investors can’t see. When there is a specific news catalyst behind the selling, however, it’s much more likely to be a simple case of an emotional overreaction which will soon be “corrected.” When these fears finally reach the saturation point, it will likely serve to establish the final low for this correction. This would actually be the ideal outcome since investors need something akin to bad news before the bull market’s “wall of worry” can be fully repaired.

It’s too early, however, to determine whether or not the last two trading sessions represent the start of a final capitulation process. I therefore recommend that traders remain vigilant and refrain from trying to catch the proverbial “falling dagger.” One of the indicators in need of improvement before we get the confirmed bottom is the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the NASDAQ, especially the former. This has been the market’s No. 1 signal for weakness in the last few weeks and until the internal selling pressure lifts the market will remain vulnerable. It goes without saying that the sign we’re waiting for is for the new 52-week lows to fall below 40 for a few consecutive days.

Another indication that would provide some much-needed relief for equities would be for the CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) to reverse its intermediate-term upward trend by decisively breaking under the 28.00 level. To that end it was gratifying to see TNX decline by nearly 3 percent in the last two days after its sharp rally on Wednesday. While this didn’t reverse the trend, it was a step in the right direction. Anything which serves to diminish the selling pressure for the rate-sensitive securities which have populated the NYSE new 52-week lows list in recent weeks will definitely help relieve selling pressure in the stock market.

Source: BigCharts

Most importantly, until the NYSE cumulative new highs-new lows indicator (below) reverses its decline the stock market will remain vulnerable to additional selling pressure in the immediate term. Only when the new high-new low differential turns positive again will the stock market be completely out of the immediate-term danger it still faces.

Source: WSJ

There are a couple of preliminary signs that the market is at, or at least very near, a sold-out technical condition as we enter the new week. One indication is the extraordinary spike in the put-call ratio on Friday. As can be seen in the following graph, the CBOE Total Put-Call Ratio has reached its highest level in over two years. Historically, an upside spike in the put/call ratio serves as a harbinger for a short-term bottom since it implies that small, uninformed (i.e. “dumb money”) options traders are heavily put buyers and therefore extremely bearish. This in turn suggests that short interest is piling up in the stock market which is like tinder for the fire, i.e. it makes it easier for a short-covering rally to get started and feed on itself. This is the first piece of evidence that next week could witness a significant - and tradable - short-term market bottom.

Source: CBOE

The Equity Put-Call Ratio is also spiking right now, which only happens when selling pressure accelerates. It also typically precedes a short-term bottom by a few days. Below is the 5-day moving average of the put-call ratio. Note that it’s quickly approaching the level of fear it hit during the early February panic.

Source: IndexIndicators

I think it’s even more significant that my Composite Gauge has finally fallen back into negative territory after reflecting an “overbought” condition just a few weeks ago. This proprietary indicator combines put-call and insider buying/selling ratios along with investor sentiment and overbought/oversold indicators. The last time the Gauge was negative was February, beginning just before the last confirmed market low for the S&P 500. Historically, when the Composite Gauge falls under zero and into negative territory, it usually makes it more conducive for buying stocks that have become notably “oversold.” The further below zero this indicator falls, the stronger the buy signal. As of Friday, the Gauge was an amazingly low -30. This was its lowest reading in over two years. While I think it’s too early to buy, the weight of technical evidence points to an oversold, under-stretched market in the immediate term. Once the next bottom is confirmed the evidence suggests the subsequent relief rally will likely be as productive as the last one if not more so.

Source: WSJ

Right now, though, the most important factor guiding our trading posture is internal momentum. As mentioned in the previous commentary, the prevailing NYSE internal momentum current isn’t ideal for trend traders right now since it’s reflecting a lingering downward current within the market, which has been responsible for the selling pressure in recent days. We should see the short-term directional indicator shown above reverse its decline and getting back in synch with the intermediate-term components of HILMO when the market is ready to resume its advance. Until then, I recommend that traders remain on the defensive and refrain from making new commitments.

On a strategic note, I was stopped out of my trading position the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) after my stop-loss at the 34.55 level was violated on an intraday basis. I currently have no short-term trading positions as I await the market to confirm an immediate-term bottom per the rules of my technical trading discipline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.