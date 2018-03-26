JF's Core Biotech Buys #8: Taking Advantage Of Volatility And Initiating A Position In Dynavax

We are initiating a position in Dynavax Technologies with the early rationale appearing below (full two sentence/case for limited downside plus catalysts in Catalyst Tracker to follow).

Seattle Genetics received expanded approval for ADCETRIS and the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for enfortumab vedotin for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who were previously treated with checkpoint inhibitors.

For long term investors weakness and volatility should be seen as an opportunity to add to favorite stocks.

Welcome to eighth edition in our new series, JF's Core Biotech Buys.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $5,000 and will hold up to 20 stocks. Trades will be less frequent with cost averages calculated at the day's close when an article is published. Depending on the size of a reader's account, buying or selling in smaller increments may be warranted or as cash flow allows. Regardless, the model account is primarily for referential purposes, so readers can easily follow along.

Author's note: New editions will be made available on a weekly or bi-monthly basis (depending on news flow). This series seeks to aid readers with a longer-term focus in building a diversified portfolio in the biotech arena via selection of stocks with multi-year upside potential and limited downside. However, the sector itself is still quite volatile, subject to unique risks (i.e., regulatory change, adverse legislation, loss of patent protection, etc.) and bad news regarding key assets (i.e., regulatory downthumb, disappointing data) could result in larger losses than expected. Readers need to evaluate holdings and ideas discussed here for themselves, weighing the risks in light of their particular risk tolerance and objectives. Blind following is strongly discouraged.

Current Snapshot of Core Biotech Model Account

Two Sentence Thesis/Case for Limited Downside

1. Array BioPharma (ARRY) - Updated results for binimetinib/encorafenib in BRAF positive colorectal cancer and melanoma exceeded expectations using the gold standard of overall survival. The stock is very attractive as an M&A target, and data to date provides a cushion to the current valuation considering large market opportunities being targeted.

2. Hutchison China Meditech (HCM) - The stock offers investors a strong pipeline of differentiated candidates (up to 15 possible Breakthrough Therapy Designations), China exposure (via its sales team of over 3,200 employees and 1,900 medical professionals), validating partnerships and several upcoming catalysts. Downside appears limited due to having several irons in the fire, low cash burn as a result of its prescription drug commercial services segment offsetting clinical costs and quite a few pivotal readouts lined up over the next couple years.

3. Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - INGREZZA sales should continue to impress (has a leg up over Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) Austedo and could do over $2 billion in peak sales), while the market opportunity in Tourette's and opportunity for elagolix appear largely ignored. The stock is also a very attractive M&A target with downside limited by a so far successful INGREZZA launch that appears to be strengthening and a run-up into T-Force GOLD results by year-end.

4. NovoCure (NVCR) - Optune is a revolutionary therapeutic option with blockbuster potential in GBM alone, the launch is going quite well, cash burn is decreasing, and data in additional indications (such as mesothelioma) could drive additional upside. It is my belief that the current valuation is backed up by the market opportunity in GBM, and for this reason (along with news flow in the medium term), I believe downside to be relatively limited.

5. Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - Management continues to make the right strategic moves, there's a strong institutional base, ADCETRIS should eventually prove to be a blockbuster, and it has a deep pipeline likely to drive future growth. The recent secondary at $52 indicates a near-term bottom, and the inherent value of ADCETRIS, plus important news flow in the medium term (including tucatinib data in metastatic CRC), leads me to believe downside risk is limited.

6. Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) - The $2 billion gene therapy pioneer has over a quarter of its market capitalization in cash, a key ex-US partnership with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (can leverage its infrastructure plus adds credibility to LUXTURNA prospects), and pipeline of promising assets with several opportunities to create value in 2018. After a post-ASH meltdown of epic proportions, SPK-8011 and other pipeline programs appear to be written off (perhaps prematurely), the market is in "show me" mode regarding the LUXTURNA launch, and it has a substantial cash position following the ex-US deal (plus priority voucher to monetize).

7. Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) - Data for ABO-102 in MPS IIIA appears encouraging to me (decreases in heparan sulfate, neurocognitive benefits), initial data for ABO-101 in MPS IIIB showed early promise, EB-101 in RDEB could see an expedited path to market if the pivotal study yields fruit and other gene therapy candidates are soon to enter the clinic. The short report (with several dubious claims) appears to have brought shares down to a more palatable level that provides a greater margin of safety, with current programs and its cash position providing a decent downside cushion.

8. Radius Health (RDUS) - The TYMLOS launch continues to progress well (as reflected in sales, insurance coverage and market penetration), the opportunity for abaloparatide-transdermal patch appears under-appreciated and elacestrant provides high optionality. As sales and market penetration head north, the company should continue to gain significant visibility and all three lead assets provide a substantial downside cushion.

9. Galapagos (GLPG) - Partnered assets continue to progress in the clinic, its IPF program offers optionality, efforts in cystic fibrosis to develop a triple combination therapy should not be underestimated and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)-partnered filgotinib could have peak sales of over $3 billion alone. As for downside cushion, it has a solid cash balance and impressive data to date along with the looming specter of M&A which should keep a healthy premium in the stock.

10. Exelixis (EXEL) - Label expansion and new trial data for cabozantinib and cobimetinib should continue to drive upside, while revenue growth and increased gains in market share have also been encouraging. The stock is quite attractive as an M&A candidate and the post-fourth-quarter earnings dip in share price makes for an interesting entry point.

11. Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) - Revenue growth is impressive on a quarterly and annual basis, its cash position is growing, and several pipeline assets (recorilant, CORT118335, CORT125281) could reach key inflection points in other areas such as oncology and NASH. The stock price plummeted after news of generic competition from Teva, but it has plenty of time to grow Korlym revenues and unlock value in the pipeline.

12. Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)- GOCOVRI peak sales could exceed $500 million (conservative estimate) and the company has a promising pipeline of assets (including ADS-4101) that could create value. The current depressed valuation comes as a result of a generic filing and approval of Osmotica's Osmolex, with their large cash position (includes funding from HealthCare Royalty Partners and $134 million secondary offering) providing us additional downside cushion.

Performance Versus IBB Since Launch February 5

-1.84% for Core Biotech Model Account versus -1.39% for IBB

General Commentary

Not as much to stay this time around- weakness in the biotech space continues to affect many holdings but for investors with a multi-year time frame (hopefully why you are reading this series), volatility provides an opportunity to initiate or add to favored biotech names with a strong thesis and promising prospects.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Array Biopharma (ARRY)- The company announced that detailed results from the pivotal phase 3 COLUMBUS trial for the treatment of patients with BRAF-mutant advanced, unresectable or metastatic melanoma were published in The Lancet Oncology.

Novocure (NVCR)- The company announced that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) has updated its clinical practice guidelines to recommend Optune in combination with temozolomide as a category 1 treatment for newly diagnosed glioblastoma in their globally recognized Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) for Central Nervous System Cancers. This provides further validation and should serve to increase physician awareness of this treatment option, helping to spur further adoption.

An analyst from Mizuho is very positive on the name following a meeting with Executive Chairman Bill Doyle. He expects continued growth in the core business driven by market share gains and reibursement wins. The analyst also points out that data readouts in mesothelioma May/June provides additional upside and has placed a $28 price target on the stock.

Radius Health (RDUS)- The company announced that after an oral explanation the CHMP (scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency) has communicated a negative trend vote on the benefit-risk balance for the Company’s marketing authorization application for abaloparatide-SC for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at increased risk for fracture. The EMA will therefore adopt a negative opinion on the MAA today, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Radius intends to appeal and immediately seek a re-examination of the CHMP opinion.

Galapagos (GLPG)- The company announced issuance of 298,184 new ordinary shares on March 20th for a total capital increase (including issuance premium) of €3,924,205.36. CEO Onno van de Stolpe exercised 15,000 warrants. Three other executive committee members exercised a total of 115,000 warrants. Two other members of the board of directors exercised a total of 13,800 warrants.

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)- Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36 price target for the stock. RBC came out with an interesting piece stating that risks to Solid Biosciences are indepdent from Abeona.

Exelixis (EXEL)- The company announced that partner Ipsen has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (NASDAQ:CHMP), the scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA), for CABOMETYX for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma. The firm is eligible to receive a $50 million milestone payment for the approval of the first-line treatment of advanced RCC.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)- The company announced that the FDA has approved ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) in combination with chemotherapy in adult patients with previously untreated Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma.

President and CEO Clay Siegall had the following remarks to add:

Currently, up to 30 percent of newly diagnosed advanced-stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma patients will experience disease progression after treatment with the current standard of care, representing a significant need for improved treatment options for these often younger patients. The ECHELON-1 trial was a bold, five-year effort to redefine the frontline treatment of Stage III/IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma and provide patients with a more effective treatment regimen. In the ECHELON-1 study, ADCETRIS plus AVD was shown to have superior efficacy to ABVD. With today’s FDA approval, the physician and patient community have a new treatment option for previously untreated Stage III or IV Hodgkin lymphoma patients.

The company along with partner Astellas received the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for enfortumab vedotin for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who were previously treated with checkpoint inhibitors ((CPIs)). This came as a result of interim results from a phase 1 study.

Actions To Take This Week

Initiating position in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)- The two sentence/case for limited downside plus catalysts in Catalyst Tracker will be included in the next edition of Core Biotech Buys. Suffice to say for now, Heplisav appears to be a superior treatment option as compared to GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Engerix-B with peak sales potential of $500 million or so (compares well to current valuation), they have a strong cash position and upcoming data for SD-101 in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA provides a nice call option.

Note: Again, trades are executed at the closing price on the day the article is published (or Monday's closing price if published on the weekend).

Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech Holdings

Below I've included the link that will take you to the new Excel spreadsheet for our own Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech holdings. Feel free to private message me with any material events you believe should be included.

Catalysts for JF's Core Biotech model account

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, do their own due diligence and invest according to their particular objectives. Stocks discussed here can be replaced or supplemented with selections readers have found from their own research that have similarly promising prospects and limited downside.

Feel free to ask questions as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The goal is to constantly improve our thought processes, challenge each other's investment rationales, and learn from our losers and winners alike. Biotech can be a tricky sector, but by focusing on high-value assets, firms with growing sales/pipelines and valuations that help protect our downside, I'm optimistic that readers should see a growing brokerage account for whatever life goals they have lined up.

Author's note: I hope you found the above article useful. With all my writing the goal is to help readers become better traders/investors and more confident in their decision-making process while focusing on often-neglected areas such as risk management and due diligence.

Currently, I provide my Core Biotech and Institutional Top Buy series in the free section of Seeking Alpha (go behind paywall after 10 days unless you are subscriber to ROTY or PRO). In the Marketplace Service ROTY (Runners of the Year), we have an incredible community focused on finding high % gainers in the biotech and tech sectors along with resources I'm developing to aid members in becoming more profitable and disciplined. I hope you take the time to read the reviews, check us out and benefit from all we have to offer at a very reasonable price point ($25/month or $200 for annual discount equates to $16.66/month). Wish you the best in achieving your goals and feel free to message me should you have any questions.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARRY, NBIX, EXEL, GLPG, HCM, SGEN, NVCR, ABEO, RDUS, ONCE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.