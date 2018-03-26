Stanley Black & Decker: 50 Years Of Dividends On Sale

During major market sell-offs I like to run technical screens for compelling technical ideas on dividend growth companies. In this article, I will be detailing a unique situation I found in the technical outlook for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK). Before I get to the unique technical situation, I will first be covering the fundamentals and the dividend.

Tariff Worries

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker have been declining for the last two months since making an all-time closing high on January 19. Since that close, shares are down 14% and have been hit by worries about tariffs and trade wars. The last couple trading days, shares of Stanley Black & Decker fell along with other industrial companies because of the tariffs put on China. However, as the following chart shows, Stanley Black & Decker actually does not have a lot of China exposure in terms of sales. The majority of sales come from the United States and Europe, which was recently exempted from the recent steel tariffs.

SWK Investor Presentation

Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker has a history of consistently beating Wall Street earnings estimates. That data is shown in the following chart and another important item to point out from the chart is the fact that Q1 is the seasonal trough in earnings each year. Therefore, with Stanley Black & Decker having posted a 14% decline in the last two months and earnings at their seasonal low point, Stanley Black & Decker is at a point where the bottom could be in for the stock.

Estimize

50 Years of Dividend Increases

The dividend for Stanley Black & Decker is stellar and is one of the few Dividend Kings, meaning they have increased their dividend for at least 50 consecutive years. This year is the 50th consecutive year for increasing the dividend, and regardless of any potential tariffs that may come to Stanley Black & Decker products, I'm very confident that they can continue increasing their dividend.

Projected Dividend

The follow table shows my projection for the dividend over the next five years. When looking at the dividend history for Stanley Black & Decker they increase the dividend in the third quarter, so there's one more quarter at $0.63/sh and then I expect that the dividend will be increased to $0.67/sh starting in the third quarter.

Calendar Year Est. Div/Share Shares Divs $ Paid Proj. CFFO Proj. Div as % of CFFO 2018 est. $2.64 153.5 $405.24 $1,563.31 25.92% 2019 est. $2.82 153.5 $432.46 $1,722.30 25.11% 2020 est. $3.01 153.5 $461.51 $1,897.46 24.32% 2021 est. $3.21 153.5 $492.51 $2,090.43 23.56% 2022 est. $3.42 153.5 $525.59 $2,303.03 22.82% 2022 Dividend Total $3.42 2022 Quarterly $0.86 Current Quarterly $0.63

Stressed Dividend

In connection with my above dividend projection, I also like to stress test a dividend in the event cash flows were to decline over the next five years. The table below shows that if cash flows were to decline 20% over the next five years, the payout ratio (dividend/op. cash flow) would still be below 50%, which shows how safe the dividend is.

Stressed Dividend Calendar Year Est. Div/Share Shares Divs $ Paid Proj. CFFO Proj. Div as % of CFFO 2018 est. $2.64 153.5 $405.24 $1,357.06 29.86% 2019 est. $2.82 153.5 $432.46 $1,297.83 33.32% 2020 est. $3.01 153.5 $461.51 $1,241.18 37.18% 2021 est. $3.21 153.5 $492.51 $1,187.01 41.49% 2022 est. $3.42 153.5 $525.59 $1,135.20 46.30% 2022 Dividend Total $3.42 2021 Quarterly $0.86 Current Quarterly $0.63

Technical Outlook

The technical outlook for Stanley Black & Decker is unique because of multiple items that are all occurring at the same time. There's a lot going on in this chart, so I'm going to go through it step by step and break it down.

ThinkorSwim

Technical Item #1: Volume

Volume is an important metric for investors to look at when examining a technical chart and can help give confirmation of a move/trend. What you will notice about the volume for Stanley Black & Decker is that during the selloff over the last couple day’s volume has actually been declining. I have highlighted three times when the stock fell hard for multiple days in a row with white lines and corresponding yellow lines for volume during those days. As you can see, for the first two occurrences, the share price declined and volume was increasing. However, with the most recent occurrence, the share price was declining, but volume also was declining, which is a sign that there are not as many sellers as in past multi-day corrections.

Technical Item #2: MACD Divergence

The second technical item I noticed were shares took out the previous closing level (red line) with the close on Friday. Even though shares made a new closing low, the MACD indicator has actually been increasing over the last month and a half. This is an important divergence, since the stock is making new lows but the MACD is not. When a divergence like this occurs, many times there's a change in the trend for share price, which is what I believe will occur in the coming months, given that Q1 is the seasonal low point for the business.

Technical Item #3: MACD Bottom

The final technical event that recently occurred was the MACD fell to a level that in the past has corresponded to the stock being at or near lows. The green line shows this level of the MACD and the vertical red lines plotted to show where the stock price was at when those past MACD bottoms occurred.

ThinkorSwim

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe Stanley Black & Decker is worthy of consideration at these levels given that tariff risk should be minimal, earnings estimates are consistently beat and the dividend has 50 consecutive years of increases. In addition, the multiple technical indicators I covered point to the possibility that shares are at or near a bottom.

Disclaimer

