Is Frontier Communication's Cup Half Full Or Three-Quarters Empty?

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) recently announced the elimination of its common share dividend and said it was determined to use that money to pay down FTR's huge debt burden.

In this article I will show how an even more aggressive pay-down approach can actually lead the company to a profit in the not too distant future.

In the past I have written about FTR's potential as a turnaround candidate "FTR: 10 Reasons Frontier Is Still A Strong Buy" and here "6 Reasons Why Frontier Communications Is A Buy."

FTR's $17 billion in debt is the Sword of Damocles hanging over FTR's future.

Most of the articles written on SA about FTR have concentrated on their balance sheet and rightfully so. After taking on $10 billion plus debt in 2016 to buy Verizon assets FTR's debt now stands at $17.8 billion for a debt to EBITA ratio approaching 5.0. That level of debt often indicates a company on the verge of dissolution.

However, FTR's situation is not quite so dire because it has substantial free cash flow (projected at $800 million for 2018) and they used that wherewithal to pay down $110 million in debt in the 4th quarter. With the dividend being suspended and the 2018 convertible preferred debt being retired in June, they will have another $400 million annual cash to use towards debt payments. Note because the preferred doesn't convert until June 2018 dividend savings will be about $300 million. And don't forget the additional $160 million in operating cost reductions by the end of June.

CFO Perley McBride noted the following: "I am pleased to say we have attained over $190 million in annualized cost synergies and remain on track to achieve our $350 million in annualized run rate cost synergies by the end of Q2 of 2018." FTR's management has been less than accurate on the forward projections except for cost cutting where they have been right on the money. So I am confident $160m is a legitimate number.

Looks like FTR could pay off $400-500 billion in debt per year thru 2021.

If you look at the slide below you can see debt due by year going forward. Between 2018 and 2021 it adds up to about $5.1 billion. But if you break it down between secured (blue) and unsecured (red) the unsecured adds up to about $3.1 billion. If we assume that secured debt can be rolled over, then we only have the $3.1b to worry about.

Then we have the April $1.6 billion buyback that should cut the 2018-2021 debt load considerably. That $1.6 would be rolled over into 2026. Lets be conservative and assume only $1.2 billion is used for the 2018-2021 unsecured tranches. That leaves $1.9 in unsecured debt payable between now and 2021. So at $500 million per year debt is handled at least thru 2021. And that does not include the $400 million in interest payment savings over the four years (8%/yr. on $500 million/yr. payments).

Note that including debt interest savings we could pay off the $1.9 in unsecured debt by just using the $400m per year cash flow from the discontinued dividend payments.

Fellow SA contributor Jeremy LaKosh has an excellent article on how the $1.6 billion will probably be distributed.

That gets FTR to 2022 and it's $2.7b in unsecured debt. At that point, you have a profitable company with over $1 billion/yr. free cash flow who has paid down their debt by at least $2 billion over the four previous years. Remember they borrowed $10 billion in early 2016 to pay for the Verizon assets after a year (2015) when they had less than $500m in FCF. I don't think there will be a problem rolling 2022 over nor 2023's $866 million either. And if there is they still have $1.3 billion in secured capacity available plus their revolver.

As per McBride: "Well, we have an untapped - as I said, we have $850 million of our untapped revolver. We have about $1.3 billion of secured capacity."

And about that profit I mentioned…

FTR's income statement is almost as crazy as their balance sheet. If we eliminate all the one-time items (intangible write-offs, transition costs, tax adjustments etc.) we end up with a tail-is-wagging-the-dog story. The losses stem almost entirely from the huge $1.5b/yr. interest expense.

If we look at the last 4 quarters we see everything going down gradually. But percentage-wise SG+A expenses are going down more than twice as fast as revenue and COGS. But the big Kahuna is interest.

The following spreadsheet holds everything constant except interest expenses out thru Q4 2018 and Q4 2021. As you can see with an aggressive debt buyback plan like the one outlined above FTR can actually turn a profit with no improvement in operations. I think operations will improve and as such this spreadsheet is conservative in its estimates.

There are other potential catalysts too.

The recent change in Net Neutrality regulations should add some revenue but how much and when are unknown.

In addition, there is always the possibility of selling some assets to offset debt. Of course, the sale must be EBITDA accretive otherwise it would not make sense. As per CEO McCarthy, also from the Q4 earnings call:

But I would say that we're very pleased with the assets we acquired in the last transaction, the CTF assets. And their performance continues to improve each and every month. And we're very pleased with where we've taken that to this point. But as we've always said in the past, we would always do what's right for shareholders in trying to improve value creation and recognize the substantial value of our assets and reduce our leverage over time.

The 773,000 rural households installed thus far by FTR via the federal CAF (Connect America Fund) should eventually add new customers for FTR. The CAF rules do not guarantee the installer (i.e., FTR) will get the broadband contract but one would think the installer would have an advantage especially in the rural areas where CAF is being done.

Installed fiber assets should increase in value over time. With data transmission growing at a 40% CAGR, installed fiber in the ground is going to be more in demand and more valuable each year. In FTR's case this should add to asset value making their debt easier to justify.

What do they know and when did they know it?

Another plus for FTR's future is the fact that 75% of their stock is held by institutions. And in Q4 2017, the top 3 holders added over 4 million shares to their holdings. Blackrock added 1.7 million, Vanguard added 1.8 million and Bank of New York added 708,000. That was an increase in their holdings of 17%, 22% and 34% respectively.

So, do these very large, sophisticated investors know something we don't? And when was the last time they increased their holdings in a stock by these amounts and it went to zero? Just askin' (see holdings here).

Risks:

FTR is an extremely risky stock and should be treated that way. Their mountain of debt is a risk to their long-term future. And operations must turn around too in order for my predictions to come true.

With the amount of debt involved, increasing interest rates could affect profits in a negative way. And increasing rates will make rolling over future debt more problematic. Then add to that the brutal competition from much bigger competitors like AT&T, Verizon and Comcast and the road ahead is neither easy nor assured.

Finally, the mandatory conversion of FTR's Convertible Preferred stock at the end of June will add about 25 million shares thus diluting the common by about one-third.

Conclusion:

FTR remains a glass half full, glass three-quarters empty stock. Many people do not think they will survive and will end at zero. Others, like myself, think they can survive and that may be all it takes for a big gain in the stock price.

Based on what I have outlined here in this article, I think FTR is more likely than ever to be a survivor and as such offers huge potential capital gains. I think the gains will start when most people feel confident that they will indeed survive.

How much will the gains be if they survive? Well, at the end of 2015 before the Verizon acquisition, FTR was at $70 and 2015's free cash flow was $438 million compared to 2018's estimate of $800 million. Earlier in 2015, it was over $110. So the potential upside is significant.

FTR remains a strong buy.

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Note: members of my "Turnaround Stock Advisory" service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.