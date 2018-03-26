This Next Leg Lower In The U.S. Dollar Could Be The Macro Trigger We've Been Waiting For

The breakdown in USD on the multi-year uptrend could be the trigger we have been waiting for.

Welcome to the trigger edition of Macro Daily!

Over the weekend, we published in our weekly flagship report a section on how the currency markets were set up for a very large move in the making. The culprit is none other than the mighty King Dollar (UUP).

On January 12, we published an article titled, "The Fall In USD Is Just The Start Of A Multiyear Downtrend And The Start Of A Multiyear Uptrend In Commodities." For us, it's paramount that we understand the next move in the greenback because our bullish oil thesis is also hinged on global oil demand growth. We seldom see an analysis of the Dollar in sell-side analyst oil reports.

What is our view on the Dollar?

Source: A.G. Bisset Associates

We subscribe to the view of A.G. Bisset Associates which is that the US Dollar is now in the makings of a multi-year downtrend. Following a fake breakout in early 2017, the USD has resumed its downtrend, and we expect it to fall more in the years ahead.

On a macro basis, the fall in USD has perplexed most macro strategists. US currently sports much higher short-term interest rates than its European counterparts. The Federal Reserve is increasing interest rates while ECB is remaining dovish... for now, and the US is expected to show higher economic growth.

There was an article published by Wall Street Journal on Feb. 15 titled, "The Weak Dollar Is Perplexing Wall Street Again." Here's the excerpt:

The currency's fall has defied a number of factors that analysts say should have driven it higher, including a rally in U.S. bond yields and rising confidence that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the months ahead. As the The Wall Street Journal's Morning MoneyBeat newsletter noted Thursday, the dollar's selloff is the latest perplexing development for dollar investors. The currency has fallen nearly 9% over the last year despite stronger economic growth and a rise in U.S. bond yields that investors say should support the dollar by attracting investment in U.S. assets.

But macro markets seldom move purely on the basis of fundamentals, and 13D Research (a research firm we highly recommend) has published numerous pieces on why they believed the Dollar will continue to fall.

One of their main arguments is that the US gross national debt will increase and the growth in emerging markets will start attracting fund flows out of the US and into neglected markets.

And...

(SPY) vs. (EEM)

On a technical basis, the US Dollar is at a critical juncture.

As you can see in the chart above, a monthly close below 88 to 89 would confirm the breakdown of the mutli-year bull trend since the start of 2011, and the pace of the decline in the USD will be similar to that of 2002 to 2008.

According to A.G. Bisset, if the 15-year Dollar cycle holds, then EUR/USD will finish 2018 above ~1.40 or 12.36% higher than today's level.

Why is this important for us?

As we explained in previous articles, the start of a multi-year downtrend in the US Dollar would see capital flow into the most neglected markets around the world. Emerging markets will benefit strongly from a weaker Dollar, and our core thesis for higher oil prices will see global oil demand growth remain strong given stronger local currencies.

The impact of lower USD to global oil demand growth was first explained in our "Perfect Storm" article, and you can see the excerpt below:

USD Decline: A Natural Boost to Oil Demand One area of topic that's not often discussed is global oil demand growth in relation to the U.S. dollar. Remember, oil prices are priced in USD, so if China wants to buy more oil, it is exchanging yuan for dollars when it buys. Here's a simple illustration of what happened since the start of the year: Yuan on Jan. 1 -- 6.94 to 1 USD

Yuan on Sept. 15 -- 6.55 to 1 USD

Brent on Jan. 3 -- $55.55/bbl

Brent on Sept. 15 -- $55.30/bbl In yuan terms, Brent was ~385.5 yuan per barrel on Jan. 1. Today? It's 362 yuan per barrel. Despite oil prices pretty being much unchanged, in yuan terms, oil prices decreased by 6.1%. That means to just go back to where it was in January, Brent would need to rise to $58.86/bbl -- an increase of 6.43%. This is often neglected in the analysis of oil markets because there's the view that oil demand growth is hard to forecast, so analysts should focus on supplies. But if one neglects the impact of where USD is headed, it's very easy to miss this USD tailwind boost.

In our latest global oil supply and demand model, emerging markets are expected to power global oil demand growth to the tune of ~1.6 million b/d this year. China and India alone will grow ~1.1 million b/d in 2018, and so, a weaker Dollar will cushion the impact to China and India. With the Yuan strengthening and India recovering from the banking crunch last year, we think a combination of lower US Dollar this year and strong economic growth will boost demand growth even higher than last year.

Lastly, not only does lower USD help global oil demand growth but it also impacts how investors should allocate capital. Here's a great chart illustrating the relative performance of S&P energy sector (XLE) to S&P 500 (SPY) overlapped with inverse USD.

Trigger

Over the next month, the currency markets are signaling a large move in the making. Our view is that the US Dollar, after a brief consolidation period, will break materially lower, leading to the macro trigger we have been waiting for. Combining this macro view with our micro view of the oil markets, we see a multi-year low in USD and a multi-year high in oil in the making over the next month.

We should also start to see energy, precious metals, value, and inflation beneficiaries outperform the broader market indices over the next few months. The fall in USD will be the trigger for all of this.

