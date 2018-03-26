Gold Weekly: Time To Enjoy The Rally

Macro backdrop likely to remain positive for gold in near term and beyond.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market.

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders (COTR) report provided by the CFTC, money managers notably cut their net long positions for a second week in a row over the reporting period (Mar 13-20), during which spot gold prices weakened 1.2% from $1,326 per oz to $1,310.

The net long fund position - at 316.97 tonnes as of March 20 – dropped 68.20 tonnes or 18% from the previous week (w/w). This was mainly driven by long liquidation (-40.21 tonnes w/w) and reinforced further by short accumulation (+27.99 tonnes w/w).

Due to the intense wave of speculative selling since February (~272 tonnes), the net long fund position is now about flat in the year to date. This comes in sharp contrast with last year when net long speculative positions in gold surged by 182.55 tonnes or 149% in the whole of 2017.

Gold’s spec positioning is now neutral to marginally negative. The net spec length is at ~40% of its historical record and close to its historical average of ~325 tonnes.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors were net buyers of ~17 tonnes of gold last week – the fifth time in the past 6 weeks and the largest weekly increase since January. Gold prices rallied 2.6% from $1,314 per oz to $1,348 over the corresponding period.

Gold ETF inflows were concentrated on Monday 19 March when investors bought 14.50 tonnes of gold, the largest daily net inflow since Friday 1 September 2017 (16.31 tonnes).

The largest part of inflows came from the SPDR GLD ETF (+10.32 tonnes w/w) and the iShares Gold Trust ETF (+4.30 tonnes w/w).

ETF investors are now net buyers of ~21 tonnes of gold so far in March after liquidating 12 tonnes in February and buying 22 tonnes in January. In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 31.18 tonnes, corresponding to an increase of 1.5% in total gold ETF holdings.

As of March 23, 2018, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,154 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

Gold ETF investors were net buyers of 173.38 tonnes in 2017 (+9% from 2016) and 472.44 tonnes in 2016 (+32% from 2015).

Macro backdrop for gold

The macro backdrop for gold turned positive in the second half of last week, evident in the sharp decline in the dollar and US real rates, as can be seen below.

Source: Bloomberg.

In line with my expectations, the outcome of the March 20-21 FOMC meeting proved to be less hawkish than expected.

While most investors had expected the Fed to guide the market toward 4 rate increases this year (from 3 hikes projected in the December 2017 Fed’s meeting), the Fed’s projections from the March meeting showed no change in the rate outlook for 2018; rather, the Fed decided to revise upwards the path for rate increases for next year and 2020, as can be seen in the dots below.

Source: Fed

The less hawkish than expected tone from the Fed’s statement resulted in a sell-off in the dollar and a drop in US real rates, thereby prompting specs to rebuild their net long positioning in gold.

More importantly, however, the friendly macro backdrop for gold was exacerbated by a notable deterioration in trade relationships between the US and China after the latter decided to respond to the tariffs imposed by the former earlier in the month. Indeed, last Friday China announced tariffs on $3 billion of US goods in response to the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminium. This triggered a risk-off reaction across the financial markets, with world equities selling off 5% on the week. This pushed the dollar and US real rates still lower, resulting in an even friendlier macro backdrop for gold.

Investor fears are likely to dominate the market in the near term, which should continue to make the “safe-haven” trade attractive. Over the longer term, however, I expect investor worries to dissipate as a full-scale global trade war is fairly unlikely. Yet, the macro backdrop for gold should remain positive on the back of stronger inflation dynamics in the US. In his latest webcast, “Inflation is inflationary”, Double Line CEO Jeffery Gundlach illustrated my point with this elegant chart.

Source: DoubleLine Capital

As can be seen above, the core CPI seems to have clearly bottomed out since 2017. And considering the gradual rise in US wage growth, the expansionary US fiscal policy, and the continued appreciation in commodity prices, inflation dynamics are likely to become stronger this year and next. But because the Fed is likely to remain patient and await more evidence that inflation is indeed back, the stronger inflation outlook will translate into a weaker dollar and lower US real rates. This should underpin a stronger gold price environment.

Trading positioning

To play my long-term bullish view on gold, I use the iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU). I built a long position in IAU at the start of the year (Monday 29 January, 2018), as can be seen in my Tweet below.

Let’s have a quick look at the technical picture.

Source: Trading View.

As can be seen above, IAU jumped 2.54% last week, marking its strongest weekly performance since August 2017. The resumption of upward pressure confirms my initial intuition. I wrote last week:

In my base case scenario (60%), IAU should resume its uptrend trend in the immediate term and set a fresh 2018 high by the end of the first quarter.

Although I am not sure IAU will have time to break above its present 2018 high by March-end, I do believe that a fresh 2018 high is in the cards in the near term. But what will be key for IAU is to break above its 2016 high of $13.25.

In such a scenario, a strong and prolonged rally in IAU could begin. This also constitutes my base case.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

