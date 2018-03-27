What Is Silver Waiting For?

Silver can be the most volatile metal in the precious metals sector as it tends to post the most significant price changes on a percentage basis. Throughout history, silver has made some people and even countries rich, but many others have lost their shirts in the market. The Spanish discovered a massive silver cache of silver in Potosi in Bolivia in the 1500s which made Spain the wealthiest nation in Europe for a time. In 1980, silver made the fortune of the Hunt Brothers a lot smaller as they watched the price collapse from its all-time peak price of over $50 per ounce. There are so many stories and tales about the silver market that span centuries.

The price of silver almost reached the $50 per ounce level in 2011 when gold rose to its all-time nominal pinnacle. However, it fell around 18 cents short of the half-century market and declined to lows of $13.635 in December 2015. After a rebound to just over $21 following the Brexit referendum in the early summer of 2016, silver has been trading in a range between around $15 and $18.50.

While gold is working its way towards its 2016 high lately, the price of silver remains over $4 its post-Brexit-peak. It is starting to feel like it is time for silver to make a move and given the price path of the yellow metal, we could soon see higher prices for the precious metal that typically displays the highest degree of price variance.

Gold sends a signal

Gold may have sent silver an all-clear on the upside signal last week.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX gold futures highlights, the yellow metal put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart during the week of March 19. Gold traded to a lower low than the previous week in the lead up to the Fed meeting where the central bank increased the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. However, following the announcement by the central bank, the price of gold recovered and closed the week at a level that was higher than the prior week’s peak price. The technical pattern occurred with higher than average volume and rising open interest which are bullish signs for the price of gold.

Silver is a volatile metal

Silver has a long history of wide price variance, and the monthly average for historical volatility tends to range tends to be at 20% or higher.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, the measure of historical price variance in the silver market has declined to under 13% which is not only low when compared to the metric over the past two decades; it may be unsustainable.

Since the most recent bottom on the long-term chart in December 2015 at $13.635 per ounce, silver got to a high of just over $21 in July 2016 before correcting back to a higher low at $15.15 twelve months later in July 2017.Silver has been consolidating between $15.555 and $18.16 since last summer. Silver tends to move when market participants least expect, and given the price action in gold, we could be on the verge of a surprise in the silver market.

The buyers will eventually come back to the silver market

Action seekers in the futures market tend to look for the most volatile markets that offer the most potential when it comes to hopping on board of a trend. While silver had offered speculators lots of opportunities in the past, in 2017 a new asset class in markets went on an unprecedented run on the upside. It is probable that Bitcoin and a host of other digital currency instruments drained liquidity from the silver market as the price of the leading cryptocurrency instrument moved from around $1000 to over $19,000 from the beginning until the end of 2017. In the world of speculation, the price appreciation becomes a strong magnet as the bullish move was nothing short of spectacular.

However, the price of Bitcoin has dropped to under $9,000 and traded even lower over recent weeks. The market cap of the entire digital currency asset class moved from over $800 billion in December 2017 to its current level at just over $300 billion. While cryptos were all the rage in 2017, it is possible that many traders and those seeking wide price variance will once again start watching the price of silver. As gold is approaching its 2016 high, silver has lots of catching up to do which could mean that buyers will find their way back to the market.

Technical levels in silver can be misleading

Silver is a sentiment-based commodity. Supply and demand fundamentals rarely drive the price of the precious metal. Silver production is mostly a byproduct of copper, lead, zinc, and other ores. Silver demand has continued to increase over recent years, but the path of least direction for the price of the metal tends to be a function of investment and speculative demand.

Therefore, technical levels in the silver market often become targets of high-frequency traders, systems, and algorithms looking to locate pockets of dense liquidity and volume. The main reason that silver will, at times, move above significant resistance levels or below critical support areas on charts and then reverse quickly, is that stops tend to build on each side of the market and once buying or selling triggers volume, liquidity dries up. Therefore, trading silver from a strictly technical perspective can get market participants into trouble. Trading silver and attempting to understand the next significant move in price direction involves technical, an understanding of the price history of the metal, patience, and nerves of steel.

Three reasons that silver is getting ready to make a move higher

I currently believe three compelling reasons support a higher price for silver in the coming weeks and months.

First, the price trajectory of gold is higher, and as of the end of last week, it was less than $30 from its 2016 peak price and area of critical technical resistance. It appears that gold is on a course to climb above the $1400 per ounce level in 2018. Gold and silver are both precious metals and have moved together throughout history. At times, one leads the other, but when significant moves occur, both precious metals tend to move in the same direction. Gold’s trading pattern is one of the most significant reasons for a bullish orientation to the future of the price of silver.

The second reason that silver is looking good these days is the trend of the U.S. dollar. The reserve currency of the world has displayed a cyclical pattern since 1985 that resulted in seven-year moves to the downside versus other world currencies, followed by nine-year bull markets.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the U.S. dollar index shows, from 1985-1992, the dollar index moved lower. In 1992 it found a bottom and began a rally that came to an end with a high in 2001. The greenback then moved to the downside until 2008, when it started to climb to its most recent high in January 2017. If the pattern repeats, the dollar could be heading lower until 2024. Silver and all commodities prices have an inverse historical relationship with the dollar and continued weakness in the U.S. currency is a bullish factor for the most volatile precious metal. Moreover, the recent policy shift in the U.S. towards tariffs could put additional downward pressure on the dollar in the coming weeks and months.

Finally, both gold and silver tend to thrive during periods of inflationary pressures in the global economy, and times of fear and uncertainty on the geopolitical landscape. While central banks tell us that inflation remains under control, it is rising according to recent CPI and PPI data in the U.S. Moreover, a decade of accommodative monetary policies by central banks is likely to cause rising prices with all of the liquidity still flowing around markets. At the same time, a tight labor market is most likely to lead to upward momentum when it comes to wages. On the geopolitical front, the world continues to provide more than a handful of potential problems in coming weeks and months. Perhaps the first shoe to fall will be the nuclear nonproliferation agreement with Iran. The President’s recent appointment of former Ambassador John Bolton as National Security chief puts a hardliner in a very hot seat when it comes to international affairs dealing with the Middle East, North Korea, Russia, China and other potential problem areas around the globe. Inflationary pressures and the current temperature of the geopolitical landscape are supportive for the prices of both gold and silver over coming months.

The price of silver has not displayed many signs of life over recent months and since the July 2016 peak price at just over the $21 per ounce level, but that could be changing soon. Source: Barchart

I am currently long USLV, the triple long silver ETN instrument because I believe a move to the upside in silver could be imminent. Timing is everything in the commodities market, but when it comes to silver, there are many signs that the price should be higher than its current level. I am surprised that the precious metal has not broken to the upside along with gold, but as that sentiment rises in the market we could see a return of buying to the silver market sooner rather than later. Silver requires nerves of steel and patience but getting in on the long side of the market before a bullish run gets underway is a good way to avoid the aggravation of increasing volatility once a move gets underway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.