Bear Raid On Rite Aid?

In the view of some, ever since the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) dragged its feet for months about the failed merger of Rite Aid (RAD) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), RAD has been the victim of a massive bear raid, a cynical attack on a stock price designed to steal money legally from retail investors, and it has worked.

At this point, RAD may finally be bottoming out, making it a potential buying opportunity, but the damage is done. The stock price has plummeted from nearly 9 to about 1.50 since the WBA merger was first announced, despite the company apparently being poised for a turnaround to profitability after recent deleveraging.

By deleveraging, I mean that the company has sold off nearly half its stores to WBA and is using the cash to pay down high-interest debt. Since every $10 million of expense reduction represents about one cent of earnings per share (EPS) for RAD, paying down several billion dollars in debt should result in a significant addition to earnings.

Deleveraging is not a panacea, because under normal circumstances, there are economies of scale that a make a larger company more efficient from a business standpoint than a smaller one. In the case of a company that depends primarily on retail and mail order sales of pharmaceuticals, the volume of wholesale purchases can affect the prices, and a tiny percentage difference in those prices represents millions of dollars in profits or losses, which can make or break the company.

But, in the case of RAD, deleveraging is nearly painless, because as part of the WBA agreement to purchase nearly half of RAD's stores, starting in 2019, RAD will have access to the purchasing prices of WBA. This was confirmed to me by Mr. Byron Purcell of RAD Investor Relations in a phone call on March 22, 2018. The arrangement will last for ten years.

During 2018, RAD should continue to buy through its previous arrangement with McKesson (MCK). Mr. Purcell advised that the percentage difference in costs at a lower order volume through MCK was not yet public information. However, he added that Walmart (WMT) had joined the pharmaceutical purchasing group of which RAD was a member, so the costs should not change "much." It doesn't take "much" change to affect profits, and one hopes that RAD will share information on this subject with investors soon.

The rest of this article will show why RAD was fairly priced at 9, how and why the stock price may have been intentionally beaten down, and why the Albertsons merger could potentially mean the doom of the company. At this level, RAD is a speculative buy for new investors, but those who have ridden down the stock from higher levels are not likely to recover unless the merger is voted down by the shareholders or disapproved by the FTC, both of which I consider to be unlikely.

"Bear" with me a moment for the following details. When a company has thousands of pharmacies like WBA and RAD do, tiny percentage differences between the revenues and the cost of goods sold can determine whether the company is profitable or not. In the case of WBA, with 8,175 stores (see here) in the U.S., sales of $118 billion and cost of sales of $89 billion (from 2017 annual report here, p. 37), the gross profit is $118 minus $89 equals $29 billion. About 69% of WBA sales in 2017 are pharmaceuticals, up from 63% in 2013 (here - note that the Statistica portal requires a subscription after first access; take a screenshot). So, 69% of $29 billion equals about $20 billion in gross profit from pharmaceuticals for WBA.

From yahoo finance here, WBA shows about a billion shares outstanding. So, every 1% change in cost of pharmaceutical goods sold represents 1% times $20 billion equals $200 million divided by one billion shares or $0.20 earnings per share (EPS). The current WBA EPS from yahoo finance is $3.62. Savings of 1% in cost of pharmaceuticals represent a 5% improvement in EPS amount. If the Price/Earnings ratio (P/E) remains constant, this translates into a potential 5% increase in WBA stock price.

If the WBA merger/buyout of RAD had been successful, WBA would have added RAD's 4,600 stores (the number shown here), increasing its store count by over 50%. Given a 50% higher U.S. pharmaceutical sales volume, I think one might expect a price reduction of a few percent in the cost of pharmacy goods sold, and the impact of that reduction would be even larger for the RAD stores, whose volume as a separate chunk is currently only half that of the WBA stores and whose buying power would therefore be lower.

Leaving aside the costs of integration, let's assume that the former RAD and former WBA stores would end up with about the same level of per-store sales as before the merger. From each 1% savings in wholesale drug costs due to higher volume, the combined company should see a $200 million plus 50% of $200 million equals $300 million savings, an add-on of about $0.30 to EPS.

I was unable to locate a list of wholesale drug prices broken by volumes of orders. An email I sent to MCK Investor Relations about this has gone unanswered. If we take a wild estimate of 2.5% savings on the putative cost of pharmaceuticals after the RAD-WBA merger (which failed, so this is hypothetical), that would give the combined company about half a billion dollars per year additional profits from sales, not to mention savings in administrative synergies, which could have been substantial.

Since WBA initially offered a price of 9 for RAD, in addition taking on RAD's previous debt of $7 billion, and given that RAD has about a billion shares outstanding (again from yahoo finance here), WBA was essentially going to pay one billion times $9 equals $9 billion plus $7 billion debt equals $16 billion for the company.

Since nobody would pay that much unless the costs could be amortized in a reasonable period, say ten years max, this would mean that WBA likely anticipated at least $1.6 billion in savings per year. Working backwards, it appears logical that WBA expected, more or less, a 3% savings in drug costs and about the same percent savings in per-store SG&A, or at any rate some kind of combined savings between $1 billion and $2 billion per year.

That may have been optimistic. We will never know.

It is also possible that with a larger footprint of stores WBA could raise sales prices by several percent, one reason why the FTC might have been skeptical about the merger. However, since most of the pharmacy sales are through third party reimbursements - something which the FTC should surely have been aware of - raising prices by a significant amount only for the uninsured doesn't seem likely, particularly given the broad range and geographic proximity of competitors, plus websites like GoodRx, which direct customers to the cheapest source of medications. The major effect of the merger would have been to lower cost of goods sold for the combined company, and it should therefore have been approved easily. The fact that it failed is a disaster for shareholders and casts doubt on the objectivity and motivation of the FTC.

If WBA were willing to pay $16 billion (stores plus debt) for RAD, then it was willing to pay $16 billion divided by 4,600 stores equals about $3.5 million per store (leaving aside the three distribution centers, which are difficult to value and might reduce the price per store a small amount). That deal didn't go through.

Under revised merger terms, WBA then said it would pay about 7 per share. Crunching the numbers, we get $7 billion share buyout plus $7 billion debt equals $14 billion, or about $3 million per store.

The final deal (here) is that WBA will buy 1,932 RAD stores plus the three distribution centers (and inventory) for $4.4 billion. But $4.4 billion divided by 1,932 is only $2.3 million per store, with the distribution centers thrown in for free. Compared to the price of the first merger proposal, it's a Black Friday sale on Rite Aid stores: "buy two, get one free."

Why is the price of a RAD store now so much cheaper than it was several years ago? Some might conjecture that since WBA only gets half the RAD stores, the pharmaceutical purchase volume increases by only half as much, and therefore, the WBA cost savings may not be as great with fewer new stores; perhaps the buyout of fewer RAD stores is less financially advantageous to WBA.

That doesn't explain it, because part of the deal is that starting in 2019, RAD will have access to the WBA distribution channel, thereby again increasing the combined volume together with WBA. The same total drug cost savings (from increased volume) will still be there for WBA as if it had bought all the stores to begin with.

WBA is a big winner in this game; it got a bargain, with no downside. RAD should have held out for a better price.

An even bigger winner will be Albertsons, if that merger goes through. The losers are the long-term RAD retail shareholders.

Conspiracy theorists might wonder whether large RAD shareholders hedged their bets through the purchase of put options or deep in the money covered calls, so that they'd win either way: either the stock goes up to 9 on the buyout and they profit from the higher sale price, or else it goes down and they profit from the options. There may be historical records concerning options transactions available somewhere for the curious.

It is not unreasonable to suspect that such options plays or similar hedging indeed happened, because, otherwise, it is difficult to explain the enormous decline in stock price at a time when RAD appears poised for profitability in 2019 and beyond.

Bear raids are not necessarily illegal. If someone buys put options and then shorts a stock relentlessly in an uncertain market environment, a substantial price decrease is not surprising. Then, other market sharks, smelling blood in the water (along with the bears), can join in the process. Even a solid company is not immune from a bear raid.

Now, let's turn to RAD's current finances, which seem bullish, not bearish.

Every $10 million in savings for RAD translates to about 0.01 EPS. Therefore, if RAD uses, say, $3 billion of the $4.4 billion of WBA purchase money to pay down debt with an average yield of around 8%, saving perhaps $240 million per year, that adds $0.24 to the EPS. Assuming stores merely break even on current operations - perhaps optimistic due to lost economies of scale and the missing distribution centers - the EPS by year end 2018 could be at least $0.20. If so, then at a stock price of 1.50, the P/E would be 7.5. Competitors have a forward P/E of between 9 and 10. Why is the RAD stock price so low?

But there's more. Starting in 2019, RAD gets access to the WBA wholesale drug prices. If RAD revenues and SG&A costs decline in relative lockstep due to fewer stores, and if cost of goods sold also declines in lockstep and then falls another 2% or so as a result of more favorable drug purchase prices, this could mean another $100 million in gross profit or $0.10 EPS; and that's not including possible growth by the EnvisionRx segment, which is not tied to store count, and which will also benefit from the reduced wholesale drug prices.

Given this admittedly speculative analysis, it appears that RAD's stock price in 2019 should be at least in the $3 range, if not higher, with P/E of 10, and would still be a buyout candidate at a premium price. I believe there is a full out bear raid on RAD, leaving it ripe for the pickings by Albertsons.

Let's turn now to the Albertsons deal, which has the potential of destroying RAD's value entirely, not because a merger is a bad idea but because the gain seems entirely on the side of Albertsons. RAD, as a company, and RAD shareholders appear to gain little, if anything.

From the start, the Albertsons merger is a fundamental conflict of interest for the RAD CEO, Mr. Standley, who is slated to be the CEO of the combined company. Some might wonder about the history of relationships and intrigues among the various players in the merger, about whether this is a Game of Thrones episode played out on Wall Street to the disadvantage of shareholders. For example, as reported here, in 2001, RAD hired Mike Panzer from Albertsons as "newly created" executive vice president, store operations. And then, after time as RAD's chief marketing officer, Mr. Panzer, ended up back to Albertsons in 2015, as shown in his bio here. Coincidence? Of course, I accuse no one of wrongdoing.

Albertsons might be viewed as nothing short of a corporate raider; Cerberus acquired Albertsons in a leveraged buyout, the second largest in history, as reported here. Perhaps this not a merger for RAD, but rather a hostile takeover at a bargain basement price, a price which is not even known at this point, pending an official announcement of the terms. Even if the new Albertsons stock comes out at around 23, the "break-even" point for their offered choice of either a tiny amount of cash or alternatively a fractional share of the new stock (in addition to what is essentially a 1:10 reverse split for RAD, little more), the maximum imputed value of the current RAD shares in the buyout is only about $2.50, in my view.

With a billion shares of RAD outstanding, this means that Albertsons gets 2,668 RAD stores for $2.5 billion, or a cost per-store of less than $1 million. What's going on here? How can a store worth over $3 million a couple years ago be worth less than $1 million now, when nothing much has changed?

RAD's stock price is crazy cheap when one looks at 2019 potential earnings. This might be a windfall for speculators and arbitrageurs jumping in now, but investors who have held long term are taking a haircut that includes the whole head and torso. Even worse, Albertsons has little motivation to peg the price of the new stock at the above "break-even" point, and it could come out lower.

RAD does not need Albertsons. In 2019, RAD's cost of goods sold (pharmacy) will be the same as WBA, and RAD will be doing fine, standalone. What does Albertson's bring to the table? Perhaps some reduced rents for pharmacies in supermarkets? If all pharmacies will carry the RAD brand, it is likely that they will retain the RAD back-office processing and IT infrastructure as well. It is not clear how much SG&A would be helped much through consolidation. Plus, there are integration costs to consider.

One thing is indeed clear, however. The RAD CEO should do very well financially as a result of this merger. Even though his 2017 compensation of $7.6 million (here) or $8.1 million if you believe this one here, is already disproportionately greater than his peers (based on company size), it was down from $22.4 million in 2016 (equivalent to two cents of RAD EPS paid to him), which must have been a banner year under the measurement terms of his contract.

If those terms included raw revenues as a factor, that might explain why RAD bought EnvisionRx at a time when it could have made more sense to pay down debt and tread carefully until the finances were stronger. The jury is still out on whether EnvisionRx will be accretive to RAD earnings over the long haul. Pharmacy benefits organizations operate in a very competitive arena. Ironically, it turns out that the additional purchase volume from EnvisionRx, which is a major reason to have bought them in the first place, won't make much difference after 2019, when RAD begins to piggyback on the WBA wholesale drug prices.

Some regard RAD as a value or arbitrage play at this point. The stock appears highly undervalued from a future P/E standpoint after the lower wholesale prices kick in, if not before. As a separate company, I regard RAD as a slam dunk buy up to the 3 level or above within two years, and as an ongoing takeover target at a premium price, but that only applies if the Albertsons merger does not go through.

There is no assurance Albertsons will pay anything near fair value for RAD, let alone a premium. As mentioned above, if big stockholders hedged long ago, they may not care much about the buyout price and will vote for the merger, regardless. Although, normally, the "choice of cash or fractional stock" portion of the merger would give a clue about target issuance price, this is not certain. Therefore, arbitrage for an upside buyout level at a total near $2.50 per current RAD share is not for the faint of heart. Upside arbitrage didn't work for the WBA merger, and it may not work here, either.

Some might feel that the RAD story is a case study in a bear raid and legalized theft of a company. Others might say RAD got what it deserved from poor management. Perhaps the SEC should decide, although I doubt they are interested. Before I began watching the Game of Thrones series, someone warned me, "Don't get fond of any of the characters. They kill a lot of them off." In this game, the ones killed off are the long-term RAD investors.

This article reflects my personal opinion and is not a recommendation for any financial action by the reader. Due diligence is not just the name of a music album (see here). Don't let your money leave home without it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a long-term Rite Aid stockholder. I continue to hold at a large loss and currently plan to vote against the merger.