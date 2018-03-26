Rolls Royce: Time To Buy

Improved capital management and quality control will drive the stock to growth over the next several years, assisted by global macroeconomic tailwinds.

Years of mismanagement and bureaucratic driven inefficiency have come to an end with the promotion of new CEO Warren East who immediately reduced staff numbers and streamlined operations.

Rolls Royce's stock has been heavily depressed over the past several years, however its performance has recently improved.

The Stock

Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) investors have had a torrid time over the past several years due to combination of mismanagement including the mass bloating of bureaucratic layers, costly design flaws and the uncertainty caused by Brexit.

However, the recent appointment of Warren East to CEO has triggered a turnaround in management's performance. The fruits of new CEO Warren East's work in "draining the swamp" and improving Rolls Royce's focus should flow through to improved financial performance and a much brighter future.

(Source: Google Finance)

The stock is in now in the early stages of what is likely to be a long-term uptrend after reaching the 2016 lows. From CEO Warren East:

Rolls-Royce made good progress in 2017. Financial results were ahead of our expectations and we achieved a number of important operational and technological milestones, but were impacted by the increasing cost and challenge of managing significant in-service engine issues. The business unit simplification and restructuring programme that we announced this January will drive further rationalisation and is a fundamental step in the journey started two years ago to bring Rolls-Royce closer to its full potential both operationally and financially. We are encouraged by the improving financial performance in 2017 with growing revenues contributing to improved profitability and cash generation. Looking forward, sustaining this improvement and delivering increasing cash flow generation will strengthen our position as one of the world’s leading industrial technology companies.

(Source: Rolls Royce Latest Results)

Improving Financial Performance (2017)

Underlying operating profit of £1,175m (2016: £915m) was up 22% reflecting a number of factors:

Civil Aerospace profit increased to £520m, up 34% with positive margin contribution from higher linked Trent 700 OE sales, increased services revenues and higher sales of spare parts. This was offset by higher costs relating to the Trent 1000 and Trent 900 in-service engine issues, with £227m of costs charged for these. Expensed R&D fell £156m to £412m reflecting increased capitalisation

Defence Aerospace profit of £374m was down 7% due to lower demand for engine spares, higher restructuring costs and a £14m reduction in LTSA contract margin improvements taken in 2016. These more than offset the non-repeat of the TP400 charge of £31m in 2016.

Power Systems made excellent progress in 2017, with profit of £330m up 61%, reflecting 3% revenue growth, a 240bps expansion in gross margin, due to better mix and pricing discipline, and benefits of overhead cost reduction actions which saw C&A costs fall 7%.

Despite the 9% decline in Marine revenue, restructuring drove a material reduction in overhead costs with C&A costs 13% lower, helping to reduce underlying operating losses to £25m (a £2m improvement versus 2016).

Nuclear operating profit of £38m was 18% lower versus 2016, primarily reflecting a higher R&D charge of £23m compared with the £6m incurred in 2016 which had benefitted from a one-off positive of £7m due to the change in treatment of R&D credits.

Improving Management

(Source: Rolls Royce 2017 Results)

Part of Warren East's sweeping overhaul of Rolls Royce's beuarocracy is the appointment of ex-soldier Harry Holt (the president of the nuclear division) to the head of HR in 2018:

The move is aimed at kick-starting Mr East’s drive to make the business more streamlined. He has already removed whole layers of management. The chief executive, who took over in 2015 with a mantra of “pace and simplicity”, has been attempting to bring to an end the engineering company’s bloated management structure.

(Source: Telegraph UK)

As we can see, the majority of Roll Royce's current executive staff are now relatively new, bringing fresh perspectives to Warren's new streamlined version of Rolls Royce:

Appointed Director Position 01 Jan 2014 David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive 31 Mar 2017 Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer 01 Mar 2013 Ian Edward Lamert Davis Non-Executive Chairman 31 Jul 2011 Lewis William Killcross Booth Non-Executive Director 01 Sep 2014 Linda Ruth Cairnie Non-Executive Director 10 Nov 2011 Frank Joseph Chapman Non-Executive Director 27 Jul 2015 Irene Mitchell Dorner Non-Executive Director 01 Jan 2014 Hsien Yang Lee Non-Executive Director 21 May 2012 Jasmin Staiblin Non-Executive Director 01 Nov 2015 Sir Kevin Smith Non-Executive Director 02 Mar 2016 Bradley Singer Non-Executive Director 03 Jul 2017 Beverley Kenyon Goulet Non-Executive Director

(Source: Telegraph UK)

This has lead to a number of improvements within each business group over the past year:

Civil Aerospace



35% increase in large engine delivery volumes and a 12% increase in invoiced flying hours.

Underlying services revenue grew by 12%.

Unit cost reductions and pricing improvements; 37% reduction in Trent XWB-84 cash deficit; overall OE cash deficit stable at £1.6m, as expected given the change in production mix.

Good progress on new engine programs during 2017: Trent 1000 TEN entering into service, Trent XWB-97 achieving certification, and Trent 7000 powering Airbus A330neo first flight.

Significant in-service engine issues on Trent 1000 and Trent 900; principally due to lower than expected durability of certain turbine and compressor rotor blade parts; focus to mitigate disruption to customers, current year £227m income statement charge and £170m impact to cash flow.

Change in R&D policy application: £83m of the £243m increase in R&D capitalisation in year

Defense Aerospace



Underlying revenue broadly flat with modest decline in both spare parts and LTSA revenues, the latter due to the retirement of the UK MoD’s Gnome-powered Sea King fleet in 2016.

Underlying operating profit down 7% through product mix and higher R&D spend reflecting ongoing future program development.

Order intake of over $1.4bn secured in the US, including further funding for long term service contracts with US Department of Defense.

Expansion of services offering through the opening of new Service Delivery Centres in Lossiemouth and Bangalore and extended supply agreement signed with Aviall, a Boeing company.

Joint venture signed with Turkish industrial conglomerate Kale Group to develop an indigenous engine solution for the TF-X combat program.

Power Systems



New leadership team driving transformation program to streamline product portfolio, reduce fixed costs and improve cash conversion.

Improved financial performance with 3% growth in underlying revenue; signs of market recovery.

Power generation products enjoyed good demand from China and for US data centers.

240bp rise in underlying gross margin to 28.8% and material improvement in cash flow.

Services revenue growth of 6%: recovery in US spares demand and growing interest in a repair/ reconditioning solution; MTU’s first long-term availability contract signed with Hitachi Rail in UK

Launch of Customer Care Centres and digital solutions reflect focus on customer service initiatives to provide service capability for the installed base of over 100,000 engines.

Marine

Underlying operating loss reduced through strong focus on cost control; modest cash outflow.

Continued investment in Rauma facility, Finland, to create state-of-the-art production and test facilities, together with progress on autonomous shipping program.

Strategic review of Commercial Marine business underway.

Nuclear



Underlying revenue up 4% on greater submarine activity, but lower underlying operating profit as R&D spend on Small Modular Reactors increased.

Submarines achieves strong improvements in operational delivery; further investment in facilities.

Civil Nuclear delivered key milestones as part of the long-term, retrofit contracts in France and Finland.

ITP Aero acquisition

The €718m acquisition of remaining share of ITP Aero was completed on 19 December 2017 (in line with the agreement with the Spanish regulator, ITP Aero will be managed and reported as a separate unit).

L'Orange Sale

According to the Financial Times (report available here), Rolls-Royce is also considering a sale of its German-based L’Orange unit (management has confirmed they are “reviewing strategic options” for the business), which makes fuel injection systems for large diesel engines. Reports indicate the company is aiming for a £700m price tag for the business.

2018 Financial Outlook

2018 is expected to be another year of steady growth:

(Source: Rolls Royce 2017 Results)

From CEO Warren East:

As I look to the year ahead, we are embarking on a more fundamental restructuring programme with a refreshed leadership team and an improved market environment. The new business structure provides us with a clearer focus on our customers and markets and, combined with our growing installed base, particularly of widebody engines, delivers the potential to drive sustainable long term free cash flow towards our mid-term ambition of around £1bn by around 2020 with further growth over the subsequent years. 2018 will be one of significant operational progress. In Civil Aerospace we will continue to grow our installed widebody fleet and further reduce cash deficits on engine sales. At the same time over the next few years we will be continuing to implement solutions for our airline customers to address the in-service engine issues we are currently experiencing, the estimated costs of which are significant but are included in our cash flow, revenue and earnings guidance for 2018 and beyond. While Defence faces some challenges due to timing changes on export activity and in contract mix, we continue to have attractive longer term export opportunities. After a year of strong recovery, Power Systems is well positioned for another year of good progress, all of which bodes well for the year ahead.

(Source: Full Year Results Presentation)

(Source: Rolls Royce 2017 Results)

Warren East has significantly improved the future for Rolls Royce, with both cost cuts in the right areas (as detailed above) as well as significant increases in vitally important R&D:

(Source: Full Year Results Presentation)

This includes an increase of over 150m GBP in civil aerospace R&D. This has already generated improvements in existing designs, including the 'Ultrafan':

(Source: Full Year Results Presentation)

Capital Management/Dividend Distribution

Although the dividend had an impressive long run of annual increases up until 2015, the decision by Warren East to slash the dividend was prudent as cash is needed during restricting phases to a smooth transition period. The fact that the share price rose following the announcement indicates the market is confident in Warren East's strategy:

Type Ex-date Pay-Date Net Dividend Currency Total for Year H2 Dividend 26 Apr 2018 02 Jul 2018 7.10 GBX 11.70 H1 Dividend 26 Oct 2017 05 Jan 2018 4.60 GBX H2 Dividend 27 Apr 2017 03 Jul 2017 7.10 GBX 11.70 H1 Dividend 20 Oct 2016 04 Jan 2017 4.60 GBX H2 Dividend 28 Apr 2016 01 Jul 2016 7.10 GBX 16.37 H1 Dividend 22 Oct 2015 04 Jan 2016 9.27 GBX H2 Dividend 23 Apr 2015 01 Jun 2015 14.10 GBX 23.10 H1 Dividend 23 Oct 2014 02 Jan 2015 9.00 GBX H2 Dividend 23 Apr 2014 01 Jul 2014 13.40 GBX 22.00 H1 Dividend 13 Nov 2013 02 Jan 2014 8.60 GBX H2 Dividend 24 Apr 2013 01 Jul 2013 11.90 GBX 19.50

(Source: Telegraph UK)

As costs are reduced over time and Rolls Royce's various groups return to profitability/growth, the dividend distribution will return to incremental increases as before, providing investors with both share price appreciation and growing dividend income.

Risks

Aside from the obvious risks that Rolls Royce faces, such as Brexit and the ever-changing geo-political environment, Roll Royce faces some specific threats:

Trent 1000 Engine Issues

While the Trent 1000 engine is a perfectly healthy design, some of the components on the Trent 1000 are wearing out sooner than is expected. Over the last 12 months, management has taken to remedy the situation, including almost tripling their repair and overhaul capacity:

And it obviously takes some time for that capacity to come on stream and be effective, which is why we've seen this issue escalate. It is a dynamic situation, and whilst we are managing it on a day-to-day basis, we have not only put that extra capacity in place, we're addressing the issues by redesigning components, and we have plans in place to get all those redesign components in the engines over the next several years. This will be costly. And we are putting in our earnings release this morning the latest estimates of that cost. And the good news is that, even though it escalated in 2017, we absorbed that full cost in 2017. And the latest estimate of our costs are completely encompassed in the outlook that we've come out with today for 2018 and indeed beyond into our medium-term free cash flow ambitions.

(Source: Rolls Royce Latest Results)

Marine

The decline of Rolls Royce's international marine market has caused management to shift focus in the group towards establishing a leadership position in ship/marine intelligence (autonomous and remotely operated vessels). While management will commence a strategic review of the companies' commercial Marine operations (and continue cost cutting measures), I do not believe the risks appearing in this sector to cause any material damage to Rolls Royce's other operations.

Conclusion

Rolls Royce's stock performance has dramatically improved recently due to the ending of years of mismanagement and bureaucratic driven inefficiency due to the efforts of new CEO Warren East. Improved capital management and quality control will drive the stock to growth over the next several years, and I recommend investors enter a long position as part of a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYCEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.