The Time To Buy Things Is When They're On Sale!

When you revise your forecasts in today’s lights you may get some surprises.

This is the time to review expectations, not to rub your wounded parts with rum, scotch or vodka.

But you have to have the buying power at hand. Not just cash, but from the securities least likely to recover from whatever is putting down the market at large.

Is the market on sale now?

If not, it is rapidly getting there, and may be, by the time you can take appropriate action.

Figure 1 shows the balance between upside and downside prospects for over 2,800 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs, as seen by the Market-Making [MM] community, as they helped their big-money client institutional portfolio managers adjust holdings. The MMs must have an acute sense of how far the stocks can run, in order to provide market liquidity without getting left holding the bag when the music stops. (MMs do a lot better with stock prices than I do with metaphors.)

What Figure 1 shows is the portion of each equity’s expected coming price range that lies below its market quote at the end of Friday, March 23, 2018. These are their downside exposures, as seen by the MM community. Their distribution, across the array from (zero), the lowest of a RI's forecast, to its top (at 100). Many on the left have prices now already below that low forecast, so they appear as negative Range Indexes.

Figure 1

If this doesn’t strike you as being a cheap market, check the number of issues with a Range Index [RI] of 50 or above. That’s where the pros see equities that have more of their forecast price ranges below the current price than above. If you’ve got any of them, maybe you’d better lighten up on them, since there seems to be a whole lot of other better choices to be made.

The current Market Profile distribution of RIs here is 24, meaning that the “average” stock among the 2800+ has three times as much upside as downside. The “not average” ones with negative RIs are already priced below their lowest forecasts, so they may have nowhere to go but up.

That clearly was not the case in late January of this year when the MM forecast population had an average Range Index of 37 instead of 24. Then there were very few negative RI forecasts, and many at or above 50. See Figure 2. The SPDR S&P500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) was then about $280, some 8.3% higher than the present $258.

Figure 2

Still, this is stock prices we’re talking about, and there, nothing is certain.

But where there is uncertainty, there are odds, and playing the odds is what the pros – and the “smart money" -- using an Active Investment Strategy like TERMD, was doing then. Reinvesting the expanded proceeds of holdings that had reached their sell price targets. And reinvesting those that had timed out as less successful adventures, even including a few unsuccessful ones.

If you make all your slams at bridge, you’re not bidding enough of them. That works in reaching for better stock payoffs, too. The control notion is odds. What is the probability for success (profit in a reasonable investment of time)?

What about specific stocks?

Let’s step away from the necessary perspective that overall market descriptions offer, into the prospects that specific securities offer. The current-day MM outlook for different sets of stocks is instructive. Here are two sets widely regarded as having a sustainable future beyond all the current fears – DJIA stocks (figure 3) and Biotech Developers (figure 4).

Figure 3

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk trade-offs are to be found on this map at the frontier of alternatives, down and to the right. In this case from SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) – included as a proxy for the equity market in general – at location 15 – to 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) at [22], and on to Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) at [19].

While balance in the Reward-to-Risk trade-off is important, what is of more interest at the moment in comparing these stock groups is the green scale of Upside Price Reward prospects.

Figure 4

Note please, how the two groups are almost entirely mutually exclusive of one another on the green reward scale in these maps.

Fear does that. But the premise in selecting the groups for this illustration was that the need for both are highly likely to find them part of the scene for years to come. Neither group’s staying power should be feared.

Sure, dramatic examples of unfilled Biotech Developer hopes exist, but so do examples of US Steel, GE, and a bankrupt General Motors from the past or present DJIA. The trick is getting a handle on their odds for success: A price-profitable holding.

What you should be fearful of is over-reaching the ability to forecast the odds.

Here is the critical weakness of Passive Investment strategy – “never sell XYZ” – until it gets over-run by technology or poor-management-induced bankruptcy. Then it’s too late to retrieve lost capital from an Eastman Kodak or many other examples.

Active Investment strategies use time as a defense against Price Risk. TERMD has a 3-month limit on any position holding. That forces the investment manager (you) to frequently look again at what prospects provide realistic price-change odds today, and how well similar prior forecasts have turned out.

In your Grandpa’s 20th-century investing world, trade commissions at minimums of $50, up to hundreds of dollars a ticket, would eat alive the gains of a follower of such a strategy. Today, instantaneous on-line transactions at $1 a ticket allowing the placement of up to $200,000 makes it a very different game.

Those same instantaneous communications, world-wide, force an intelligence competition on market professionals. They defend against the risks by hedging their exposures, and in the process reveal what they see as potential prospective price moves. The revealed forecasts are from public market-negotiated derivative securities contracts which expire in finite lives, typically of weeks to months.

The forecasts live on and are subject to measure after the fact. Measures which tell what proportion of them have been profit-proficient. These are the odds of success.

Comparing Odds & Payoffs

Different in Figures 5 and 6, but directly related, are Odds vs. Payoffs maps like the Reward~Risk Tradeoff maps of Figures 3 and 4. Here they are:

Figure 5

The orientation of this map is like that of the Reward~Risk Trade-offs in Figure 1; good is down and to the right, not-so is up and to the left. Items in the white Payoffs area at left have achieved average Win Odds amounts less than 80 out of 100, and those in the extreme upper left corner also have had negative % payoffs from prior forecasts at current RI-levels.

For market-reference we include S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [4] to provide a sense of aggregate opportunity and achievement. It turns out that the best current combination of Odds vs. Payoffs is in either the PowerShares QQQ {Nasdaq100} ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) at [8] or Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) at [13], depending on your preference for odds or payoffs.

Now compare these with the Biotech Developer odds and payoff prospects.

Figure 6

More and better choices here. Ones that have stood tests of time and circumstances. Details behind the most favorable Biotech Developer stocks are in the table of Figure 7.

Figure 7

This also provides, in the blue rows at the bottom, a look at the averages of those 2800+ stocks in the Forecast Population and the average of their 20 best, ranked by odds-weighting the experienced rewards and risks of prior similar forecasts. The 20 can be obtained at blockdesk.com.

Conclusion

Sale time is no time to cower in fear; instead awaken all those instincts stimulated by Madison Avenue mavens to get out and buy! There are good, odds-on quality investments out on the bargain counter.

Sure, they may get even a bit cheaper, but if you delay some other determined investor may gobble them all up and you won’t see these prices ever again. Or so goes the peddler’s revered chant.

Or you could pace yourself and ease into a number of these, taking advantage of the diversification of both separate securities and time of commitment. Now is a good time to start, and GW Pharmaceuticals, plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) and Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are top ranked. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) also look pretty good in the next 3 months or the next +21% higher prices.

Don’t believe any of these are infallible, but 7 out 0f 8, or even “only” 8 out of 10 winners are worth going after when the prospects are demonstrated CAGRs of 80% or above. Much better than a +39% CAGR on a “best” DJIA stock.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GWPH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: GWPH and EXEL should be primary Tickers