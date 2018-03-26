Meet 18 S&P Wall-Star 'Safer' Dividend Picks In March

Analyst one-year targets revealed that ten highest-yield S&P Wall-Star ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks could produce 14.94% LESS gain from $5k invested all ten. The higher priced "big" dog stocks ruled.

Top ten Wall St. S&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividend annual yields ranged 4.49% to 10.33% from SWM; DRH; SPG; SIX; IVZ; F; LAMR; TUP, GCI, and led by IVR. Their free cash-flow yields ranged 5.18%-26.16%.

Broker target-estimated top ten 'safer' gains ranged 20.99%-42.38% from GCI, F, SPG, SIX; QCOM, ARR, IVZ, SWM, GM, and were capped by TUP.

8 of 90 S&P Wall-Star stocks were tagged as "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields 3/23/18.

Wall Street plots prices for most equities. My articles regularly include Broker 1yr. Targets. This ranking was suggested by a reader, Minnesota72. It's focused on S&P400/500/600 equities.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted Top Ten S&P Wall-Star ‘Safer’ Dividend Stocks To Net 20.9% to 42.38% Gains To March, 2019

Seven of ten top S&P Wall-Star ‘Safer’ Equities by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the yield-based gains prediction for this group, as graded by analyst estimates this month, proved 70% accurate.

Projections based on dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March, 2019 were:

Tupperware Brands (TUP) was forecast to net $423.84 based on estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% above the market as a whole.

General Motors (GM) netted $399.39 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) netted $382.98 based on mean target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Invesco (IVZ) netted $379.09, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 75% more than the market as a whole.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) netted $367.30 based on a median target estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) netted $332.59 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% more than the market as a whole.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) netted $267.73 based on a median target estimate from twelve analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15%more than the market as a whole.

Simon Property Group (SPG) netted $244.75 based on a median target price set by twenty-two analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Ford Motor (F) netted $211.06, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Gannett (GCI) netted $209.99 based on estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GCI.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 32.19% on $10k investedS&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Seven Of Eleven Sectors Are Represented By The 18 S&P Wall-Star ‘Safer’ Dividend Equities For March

Sectors represented by the 18 S&P Wall-Star ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks were seven of eleven. Those 18 stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of March 23.

The S&P Wall-Star ‘Safer’ Dividend sector representation broke-out, thus: Real Estate (6); Consumer Cyclical (6); Financial Services (1); Basic Materials (2); Consumer Defensive (1); Utilities (1); Technology (1); Communication Services (0); Energy (0); Healthcare (0); Industrials (0).

Four of the nine sectors were represented in that top ten.

18 of 90 S&P Wall-Stars Sport ‘Safer’ Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of these top 90 S&P Wall-Star stocks.

You see grouped below a tinted list showing 18 that passed the "safer" dividend check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out thirty with sagging prices.

Corporate financial resources, however, are easily re-deployed by boards of directors making company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. Some may not cut or reduce dividends but carefully regulate their annual pay outs in slow business periods.

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend pay increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

To quantify top equity rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

O'Higgins Metrics Revealed No Bargains From Lowest Priced, High Yielding, S&P Wall-Star ‘Safer’ Dividend Equities

Ten Wall St Favored ‘Safer’ Dividend stock with the biggest yields March 23 per YCharts data ranked themselves as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend S&P Wal-Star Stocks, (11) Delivering 22.24% VS. (12) 26.14% Net Gains from All Ten by March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the ten Wall St. S&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividends pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 14.94% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced Wall St Favorite ‘Safer’ DiviDog, Tupperware Brands (TUP) showed the best broker-calculated net-gain of 42.38% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five Wall St S&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividends as of March 23 were: Gannett (GCI); Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH); Ford Motor (F); Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR); Invesco (IVZ) with prices ranging from $9.87 to $30.72.

Higher priced five S&P Wall-Star ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks as of March were Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM); Tupperware Brands (TUP); Six Flags Entertainment (SIX); Lamar Advertising (LAMR); Simon Property Group (SPG), with prices ranging from $38.29 to $151.73. The bigger high-priced S&P Wall-Star ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks won-out.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

