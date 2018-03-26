Attractively-Priced, Defensive Poultry Producer Outperforming Competitors, Broader Market, And U.S. Treasury Notes

Valuation multiples remain surprisingly attractive for a stock that has outperformed its benchmark by more than 1.5 times since the bull market began in 2009.

The company's net profit margin is the highest among its North American peers, and management's return on invested capital is near 20%.

Despite a modest dividend yield, our calculation of the stock's equity bond rate exceeds the 10-year treasury yield by nearly 250 basis points.

Industrias Bachoco is an under-the-radar Mexican livestock and grains producer that commands a 35% share of its country's chicken production market.

Industrias Bachoco (IBA) is a Mexican fresh chicken producer that has been on our screens and small-cap watchlist for some time because of its enduring legacy as a founding family-controlled, consumer non-cyclical with commanding market share and an industry-leading net profit margin.

The stock offers compelling valuation multiples despite handily outperforming its small-cap benchmark since the bull market began nine years ago.

Building walls and starting trade wars with our North American partners will likely blow out in short order with the ever-changing political winds. Thus, we think IBA is a bullish, long-view, consumer defensive "under stock" for a globally-inclusive portfolio.

Family-Controlled Producer Controls 35% of Market

(Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.)

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. is a Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico-based, small-cap poultry processor in the packaged foods & meats industry within the consumer staples sector. IBA trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as an American Depositary Receipt or ADR.

Industrias Bachoco also trades in the Over-the-Counter [OTC] Grey Market as OTC:IDBHF. Main Street Value Investor [MSVI] avoids OTC issues because unlike NYSE ADRs, OTC tickers list on unregistered exchanges with stock quotes that are not always up to date.

According to the company's investor relations website and most recently published Form 20F, the foreign company equivalent of the Form 10-K to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:

Industrias Bachoco was founded in 1952 by descendants of the Robinson Bours family that emigrated from the Netherlands to Mexico in the 19th century. The company went public in 1997.

The company is the leader in the Mexican poultry industry, and one of the largest producers globally.

Its primary business lines are chicken, eggs, pork, turkey, beef, and feed.

Bachoco says it controls 35% of Mexico's chicken production market. It now accounts for about 2% of overall U.S. chicken product sales since expanding its production to the United States by first acquiring Arkansas-based poultry producer, OK Foods, in 2011.

Since January 1, 2008, there has been a negotiated free trade chicken market between Mexico and the United States that allows U.S. producers to export any amount of chicken (mainly leg quarters) free of tariffs to Mexico.

The founding family's trusts control 73.25% of the total Bachoco shares outstanding. The 26.75% free float or Series B ordinary shares have full voting rights. Each IBA ADR represents 12 units of the Series B common issue.

Historical Performance versus Industry and Market

Past performance does not predict future returns, but we gravitate toward wonderful companies represented by reasonably priced stocks with a history of beating its industry and broader benchmarks.

IBA data by YCharts

Bachoco has outperformed three of its publicly-traded, primary competitors since the current bull market commenced in March 2009. Pilgrim's Pride (PPC), which did not integrate into the chart due to an unresolved error, is up +166% during the selected time frame, the worse performance of the group.

Tyson Foods (TSN) is currently on our large-cap total return watchlist, and as a natural follow-up to our Bachoco thesis may warrant publication of initial research as well.

IBA data by YCharts

Net of dividends, IBA has outperformed its small-cap benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index, by more than one and a half times during this bull market.

Equity Bond Rate Nearly Doubles the Ten-Year Treasury

(Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.)

Main Street Value Investor considers a company's returns to shareholders as a leading barometer of the worthiness of owning a slice of that business.

We measure the average of the sum of yields per share on trailing earnings, free cash flow, and dividends and weigh against the 10-year Treasury rate, which was yielding 2.83% as of this writing. This equity bond rate modeling gives us a sense of whether a stock is worthy of the assumed higher risk profile compared to the allegedly safer intermediate-term government issue.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Earnings Yield

Earnings yield is the annualized trailing earnings per share [EPS] divided by the most recent stock closing price. Earnings yield is the inverse of the price to earnings ratio [P/E] thus providing a comparable equity profile to a bond rate.

As of the close of trading on March 23, 2018, IBA was yielding 8.52%, based on its trailing earnings of $5.10 a share against the closing stock price of $59.83.

Free Cash Flow Yield

Some investors trust free cash flow more so than earnings due to the GAAP/non-GAAP controversy surrounding earnings calculations. We prefer to analyze the returns for both as opposed to picking one over the other, as having more information about a company and its underlying stock is to our advantage. Nonetheless, keep in mind that free cash flow [FCF] is a byproduct of earnings.

Free cash flow yield is trailing free cash flow per share divided by the most recent stock closing price. As of this writing, IBA was trading with a free cash flow yield of 5.98% based on a trailing FCF per share of $3.58.

Dividend Yield

Ultimately, dividends keep us compensated in the short term as we wait patiently for capital appreciation of the stock over time.

We target companies with a dividend yield - the annual dividend rate divided by the most recent stock price - that is exceeding 2%. IBA is currently yielding just 1.44% on a dividend payout of $0.86 paid semi-annually. The trailing yield of 1.39% is consistent with a steady rising semi-annual dividend rate that has doubled from $.21 in 2006 to the present $0.43.

Since 2006, IBA's dividend has increased an average of 6%, reminding us of the magical compounding Rule of 72, e.g., if earning 6% interest, your money will double every 12 years (72 divided by 6% = 12 years.)

IBA Normalized Diluted EPS [TTM] data by YCharts

As of this research, Industrias Bachoco management is awarding shareholders with an equity bond rate of 5.30% when averaging the per share yields on trailing earnings, free cash flow, and dividends.

The result suggests that IBA is currently favorable to the Ten-Year Treasury by nearly 250 basis points, thus implying that holding IBA, the stock, is superior to investing the same funds in an intermediate government bond.

Stock Buybacks

If executed strategically, stock repurchases by a company's board of directors can add enduring value to shareholders of record.

According to its 20-F, the company has not repurchased shares since February 2016, although the plan includes an option to repurchase up to 12 million Series B common shares under the authority of the board of directors. This authorization represents about 25% of the current float which, if exercised at current price levels, would likely add significant value for shareholders.

Industry Leading Profits and High Returns on Capital

(Source: Industrias Bachoco 2016 Annual Report)

At Main Street Value Investor, we prefer highly profitable, cash-generating enterprises that provide margins of safety in a literal sense. We want to own companies with efficient and transparent management that leverage returns for customers, employees, and shareholders.

In our 20 years of active investing, we have discovered a mere handful of fundamental measures of a company that more often - although not always - predict the general direction of the forward-looking long-term performance of the underlying stock.

Here's our current evaluation of management effectiveness at Bachoco.

Revenue, Earnings Per Share, and Dividend Growth

When considering the worthiness of a company's inclusion in the Main Street Value Investor Small-Cap Total Return model portfolio (Marketplace subscription service), the emphasis is placed on actual growth metrics as opposed to speculative forecasts of what may or may not occur with future revenues, earnings per share, free cash flow, or dividend growth.

As defensive investors, we prefer companies that are already growing, not just promising to grow.

We evaluate a minimum of three-year growth in revenues, earnings per share, and dividends. In each case, we are looking for double-digit compounded annualized growth rates [CAGR].

The 25,000+ employees of Bachoco Industries are growing revenue at a three-year CAGR of 11.60%. Three-year EPS without non-recurring items is increasing at 7.20% CAGR.

The dividend's three-year annualized rate is negligible despite the 12-year, six percent annual rate mentioned earlier. After paying a special dividend of $0.92 in late 2013, the board raised the dividend to an annual payout of $1.17 in 2015 before lowering to the current $0.86.

Operating and Net Profit Margins

We invest exclusively in profitable companies. Only speculators or misinformed investors go long the stock of companies that are consistently losing money.

We take a look at the trailing 12-month operating margin (EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes divided by revenue); and net profit margin, i.e., trailing 12 months of income after taxes [NOPAT] divided by sales.

As of this report, IBA is reporting an operating margin of 8.93% that is yielding a net profit margin of 8.39%.

Although we favor double-digit margins as predictable indicators of superior forward growth, we recognize that IBA's margins are typical of the packaged foods & meats sub-industry, which currently shares an average 6.33% net profit margin. Thus, IBA is performing slightly above its peers on the bottom line, including poultry producers as displayed in the below chart.

IBA Profit Margin [TTM] data by YCharts

Bachoco is expected to report Q1 2018 quarterly results on April 26, 2018. Also scheduled at about the same time is the release of the company's 20-F and Annual Report for 2017.

Return on Invested Capital

As does Warren Buffett, we place a premium on the return on invested capital [ROIC], or how well a company is allocating its financial resources to generate returns for the business. We target companies producing 12% or higher in ROIC.

The Bachoco management team is delivering an impressive ROIC of 19.11%, suggesting outstanding capital allocation.

To be sure, the return on invested capital is only as good as the company's weighted average cost of that capital [WACC]. When a business's ROIC diminishes toward the underlying cost of capital, it typically translates to an inverse decrease in valuation and an increase in risk.

At just 8.83% WACC, IBA is generating returns on capital that exceed twice the cost of that capital.

Outperforming the Market with Attractive Multiples

(Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.)

The potential for increasing annualized compounding from total returns on capital and dividends improves when we purchase stocks with wide margins of safety.

Determining the attractiveness of a stock's current price based on valuation multiples relative to a company's fundamentals is one of the primary tenets of the Main Street Value Investor's search for stock investing nirvana or alpha.

In our mission to keep investing super simple [K.I.S.S.], we rely on just three multiples that serve as indicators of what we believe are the best measurements of a stock's potential mispricing: market sentiment, revenue, and cash flow.

Enterprise Value to Operating Earnings

Enterprise value to operating earnings [EV/EBITDA] is enterprise value [EV], i.e., total market value and debt less cash, as it relates to operating earnings or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization [EBITDA]. In general, less than 12 times reflects a reasonable stock price.

As of the writing of this report, IBA was trading at just 6.55x EV/EBITDA.

EV/EBITDA is a useful indicator of sentiment and whether the market has overbought the stock or oversold it as appears the case for IBA.

Price to Sales

We interpret <2.00 times as an attractive multiple when measuring a stock price relative to its revenue stream or price to sales [P/S].

IBA was recently trading at an appealing 0.97x its trailing revenue.

IBA EV to EBITDA [TTM] data by YCharts

Price to Operating Cash Flow

We also measure cash flow multiples as a reliable predictor of the intrinsic value of a stock price. We look for stocks trading at a single-digit multiple to the organization's operating cash flow (P/CF).

Again, IBA's current stock price appears reasonable, trading at 10.18x its most recent reported cash flow.

Value Matters

In our view, IBA is presenting with arguably bullish valuation multiples. For example, its most recent price to earnings multiple was 11.59x against the significantly higher 18.34x for the packaged foods & meats sub-industry as a whole.

That written, taking a research dive into downside risk can assess IBA's value as either compelling or no more than the proverbial trap planted by the bears, or in Bachoco's case, perhaps by the chickens.

IBA's Downside Risk is a Value Investor's Delight

As value investors, we view an attractive current stock price as a non-negotiable prerequisite to initiating the productive partial ownership of a quality company. However, preservation of capital becomes supreme immediately following the stock purchase. Thus, evaluating downside risk is useful, if not required, in measuring the all-encompassing margin of safety.

Economic Moat

In investment terms, an economic moat - the proprietary rating system of Morningstar - is the subjective measurement of the competitive advantages of a company's products or services in the marketplace, thus creating a barrier to entry for potential competitors. The stock prices of publicly-traded corporations that are surrounded by wide - or least narrow - economic moats tend to have higher floors in down markets.

We recognize that packaged foods & meat producers would have a lower barrier to entry when competing with Bachoco for the poultry producer market. Acquisitions by holding companies alone could probably produce formidable competitors from the highly fragmented livestock farming industry.

Thus, we turn to debt coverage, volatility, and market sentiment to evaluate the downside risk at Bachoco.

Long-term Debt Coverage

A company's long-term debt coverage, e.g., current assets divided by long-term debt [CA/LTD], was a favorite of Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing. Higher than 1.50 is ideal, as we want to own businesses that theoretically can pay down debt at least one and a half times using liquid assets.

Bachoco demonstrates well-covered long-term debt on its most recent publicly available balance sheet with a commanding CA/LTD of 5.57 times. A company cannot do much better beyond having zero debt.

Current Liabilities Coverage

We also measure short-term debt and current liabilities coverage, specifically the current ratio [CR], another simple but telling measure of a company's financial stability. CR is current assets divided by current liabilities, thus the higher above 1.00, the better.

IBA's CR of 2.86 more than adequately covers its current liabilities such as accounts payable, short-term debt, the current portions of long-term debt and capital liabilities, and income taxes.

The chart below tells the story of IBA's financial restraint by depicting a balance sheet with manageable long-term debt and short-term liabilities coverage in an economic world that more often dismisses fiscal responsibility.

IBA Total Current Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Manageable long-term debt and adequate coverage of current liabilities on the balance sheet is an impressive outcome for a mature company such as Bachoco with otherwise moderate growth expectations.

Stock Price Volatility

Beta or the fluctuation of a stock price to changes in the overall market is a controversial measure of a stock's volatility, but we look at three-year trailing beta to see how movements in the stock price measure up to the market's current volatility, or lack thereof.

As the leading benchmark, the market assigns the S&P 500 a perpetual beta of 1.00. Three-year beta below 1.25 or no more than 25% volatility against the benchmark is preferred. Less than 1.00 is ideal insurance for protecting our invested capital.

IBA's three-year trailing beta is currently at 0.85 versus 1.07 for the Russell 2000, suggesting minimized downside risk from increasing market volatility.

Short Percentage of Float

The short interest as a percentage of the float is the ratio of tradable common shares sold short, i.e., a bet that the stock price is poised to drop based on decaying fundamentals, high valuation multiples, or negative catalysts.

As of this writing, there is apparently no short interest in IBA.

We usually worry about the market potentially plundering a stock if the short interest is above 10% of the float. That written, we think IBA is a typical defensive consumer staple stock selling a product that endures through all economic cycles.

Market Risk

Naturally, like any livestock or packaged food producer, Bachoco carries industry-specific risks including disease outbreaks, product recalls, commodity pricing, currency risk - in this case, between the peso and dollar - and additional government regulations; not to mention foreign stock risk such as with an ADR.

Plus, any looming trade wars could negatively affect the import/export balance and opportunities for improved growth for Bachoco outside of Mexico and the southern United States.

As active, self-directed value investors, we want to be keenly aware of the perils of investing in the common shares of publicly-traded companies.

Thus, we assign an overall market risk profile of high, above average, average, below average, or low to each stock researched. We more often purchase shares with below average or low-risk profiles that also meet our criteria for value proposition, shareholder yields, return on management, and valuation multiples.

Main Street Value Investor currently assigns IBA an average risk profile. Our rating is due to the company's superior long-term debt and current liabilities coverage plus lower market volatility. Nevertheless, the expected low barrier to entry in the competitive, fragmented live poultry business and foreign stock risk negates the preferred below average rating.

We mitigate any underlying risks by employing a value-oriented, long view portfolio strategy of buying slices of wonderful, dividend-paying companies at reasonable prices. We then hold our shares for as long as the company remains terrific as demonstrated by growing revenues and earnings; and, more importantly, by generating free cash flow and capital allocations that produce compounding annual returns for shareholders.

An "Under Stock" Ready to Protect Your Portfolio

Predictably, skeptical near-sighted investors will cite the building of the Great Wall of America and potential trade wars resulting from breakdowns in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement [NAFTA]; plus any additional tariffs beyond steel and aluminum as death knells for North American companies not domiciled in the U.S.

We think Bachoco's strategic, although modest entry into the U.S. poultry market may provide management with some negotiating leverage with U.S. trade representatives, if necessary. Nevertheless, our educated guess is the 2008 tariff-free agreement - arranged under a Republican administration - will endure and reciprocate in the near term.

Any political grandstanding, trade wars, commodity pricing dilemmas, livestock oversupply issues, or occasional product recalls are fodder for the often inconsequential grievances of short-sighted momentum traders and trend followers.

To be sure, Industrias Bachoco is one of those rare "under stocks." Our research found IBA as seemingly under the radar, undervalued, undercovered, underappreciated, and potentially under attack from political trade wars, solely for its geographic location on the perceived wrong side of the border.

To the contrary, a long-tailed "under stock" - such as IBA - is what value investors live for - and profit from - over a long-view holding period.

