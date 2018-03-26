Should You Buy Allied Properties And Its 3.9%-Yielding Dividend?

Investment Thesis

Allied Properties REIT (OTCPK:APYRF) (TSX:AP.UN) owns a portfolio of high-quality urban office properties in Canada. The REIT has a healthy development pipeline that should significantly expand its portfolio. It also has an excellent track record of dividend growth since its inception. However, its share price is currently trading at a premium. Investors are encouraged to check other REITs before making their investment decision.

Reasons why we like Allied Properties

A focus on office properties in major urban centres in Canada

Allied Properties has a strategy to focus on urban office properties in major urban cities in Canada. As can be seen from the map below, most of its properties are located in Canada’s two largest urban centers, Toronto and Montreal. There are several advantages of this strategy. First, these major urban centers are important business hubs in Canada. Demand for office properties are usually strong in these cities. Second, the net asset value (“NAV”) of its properties located in urban centers tends to grow at a much higher rate than other parts of the country. In fact, Allied Properties’ NAV has a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 6.2%.

A healthy development pipeline

Allied Properties currently has several properties under development. These projects are outlined in the table below. If all completed, they will add about 2.3 million square feet of gross leasable area. This will significantly increase Allied Properties’ rental portfolio by 20.4%. The strategy to develop properties on its own is advantageous because development projects tend to have higher yields than acquiring properties through acquisition. As can be seen from the table below, its estimated yield on cost is typically in the range of 3.7% to 7.1%. This is actually quite good considering the fact that these properties are located in Toronto.

Beside its properties under development mentioned in the table above, Allied Properties also has unscheduled development projects (about 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area). If developed, these properties should significantly increase its rental revenue.

Staggered Lease Maturities

Allied Properties has well-staggered lease maturities. As can be seen from the chart below, not one single year’s lease maturities represent more than 11% of its total lease. This reduces the impact of any significant event on its revenue (such as an economic downturn).

An excellent track record of dividend growth

Allied Properties has an excellent track record of dividend growth. As can be seen from the chart below, its annualized dividend increased from C$1.1 per unit in 2004 to C$1.53 per unit last year. During these years, the company has increased its dividend every year except for the 3 years between 2010 and 2012. Looking forward, I expect Allied Properties to raise its dividend frequently.

Valuation at a Premium

Allied Properties has delivered 16.7% average annual total return since 2003. In the past year, its share price has appreciated by about 14%. This is a stock that has consistently delivered well. As a result, it has historically enjoyed a much higher valuation than its peers. As the table below shows, its price to 2017 AFFO ratio of 23.2x is significantly higher than the 14.7x average of its Canadian peers. Its price to net asset ratio of 97% is also significantly higher than the average of its peers. For example, Morguard REIT (OTC:MGRUF)’s price to NAV ratio is only 67%.

P/AFFO 2017 2018E 2019E Dividend Yield P/NAV Artis REIT 12.0 11.8 11.1 8.0% 91% H&R REIT 12.2 11.8 12.0 6.7% 81% Allied Properties REIT 23.2 22.0 20.6 3.9% 97% Morguard REIT 11.5 11.3 11.1 7.1% 67% Average 14.7 14.2 13.7 6.4% 84%

Investor Takeaway

Allied Properties’ focus in office properties in major urban centers has resulted in excessive returns for its shareholders through both dividend increase and capital appreciation. The REIT has a healthy development pipeline that should significantly increase its rental revenue once the projects are completed. However, its share price is currently at a premium valuation. Although Allied Properties has a good track record in the past, REITs such as H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF) might offer better return than Allied Properties.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

