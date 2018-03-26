Stornoway Diamond's (SWYDF) CEO Matt Manson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stornoway Diamond Corporation (OTCPK:SWYDF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Jodi Hackett - Communications Manager

Matt Manson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Godin - Chief Operating Officer

Orin Baranowsky - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Scott McDonald - Scotia Bank

Paul Zimnisky - PZDA

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Stornoway Diamond Corporation Q4 and Year-End 2017 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jodi Hackett, Communications Manager. Ma'am you may begin.

Jodi Hackett

Thank you, Ashley. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call. As of this morning, we released our fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results, which are available on our Web site or on SEDAR. Here this morning to discuss our results we have Matt Manson, President and CEO; Patrick Godin, COO; and Orin Baranowsky, CFO.

There is a presentation on our Web site that you are able to access at www.stornowaydiamonds.com. It supplements our press release today. Management will provide an overview of the fourth quarter and 2017 full-year results, followed by commentary on the outlook for the business in 2018. We will then open the floor for questions. Please note some number mentioned during the call maybe rounded for ease of listening. However, the full and complete numbers will be listed in the presentation and MD&A.

Before we begin, please note that certain statements may be made on this call by management that may contain forward-looking information. I refer listeners to read the cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information in our press releases, on our Web site, and in our presentation.

I will now turn the call over to Matt Manson, Stornoway's President and CEO. Matt?

Matt Manson

Thanks, Jodi, and thanks everyone for joining us today. We are presenting today the operating and financial results for our first full-year of commercial mining operations at Renard. As usual, we’re going to do this in a tag-team format, so I'm going to start-off then I'll pass over to Orin, Orin will pass over to Pat and then I'll conclude at the very end.

So we're going to start off here on Slide 4 of the online materials if you can see that. Let’s take you to the highlights of the business for the year. Firstly and most importantly, we were proud to have completed the full 12 months within a loss time injury in the work place. There was one incident of administered in our compliance with our environmental permits and that relates to the late timing of a relatively minor vital spill and the insight of full disclosure we’re reporting at. But other than that, we can report full compliance with our environmental offerings permit, so a very good year in terms of remediation and numbers.

We started 2017 on January 1st with the news that we have received commercial production of Renard and we followed that with the on-schedule completion of our processing ramp-up at the end of June and then the accomplishments of truthful offering for an at or above our name plate capacity. We achieved completion certification for the project under the terms of our financing agreements subsequent to the year-end when we announced by that on February 7th.

In our operations, we achieved good performance within or essentially within our plan and mining processing, grade, carat sales and cost control. As we have been communicating through the year, the average pricing we've been achieving at sales for our diamond production has been for lower initial expectations. Partly, we believe the market reasons outside of our control and partly for recovery quality reasons that are within our control. So we’ll discuss these factors further in the call. I will say though that throughout 2017, we have seen a growing demand for Renard's goods and a strong trend of price growth for our products in the rough diamond market and this also I'll be discussing further.

Financially, on the basis of recently adopted accounting policy change that Orin will discuss, we achieved a strong EBITDA of $85 million with 43% EBITDA margin, and that’s even in the lower price environment. That compares well with our peers and the Diamond mining sector. At year end, we've booked $171 million non-cash impairment reflecting the carrying value of our property, plants and equipments and that’s due to the lower price environment within which we’re reporting these results. Our strength of this charge is all known cash and a solely related with our price environment and it’s the first charge on Stornoway and its amalgamated subsidiaries and predecessor companies since our original acquisition of the Renard project back in 2006.

Income before impairment was $15 million. Our balance sheet at year end stood at $81 million of cash and cash equivalents with a total available liquidity of $101.8 million. Our debt position reflects the drawdown of the remaining balance of our senior loan facility with investments in Quebec in the fourth quarter prior to the scheduled expiry of this availability at year end.

So I will now hand this over to Orin who will take you through the results in more detail, starting with the change in accounting policy in the context of which our results today should be read. Orin?

Orin Baranowsky

Thank you, Matt. On Slide 5, at the fourth quarter and 2017 results reported today, will incorporate the impact of an accounting policy change that we’re adopting in accordance with IASA to accounting policy changes in accounting estimates and errors. Under the change, certain costs associated with the development in the underground mine that were previously expensed will now be capitalized and amortized over to the period during which the underground infrastructure can be expected to contribute to the revenue earning capability of the mine.

This change impacts how we state operating costs, capital expenditures and earnings. In general, under the revised accounting policy, cash operating costs will be lower and capital expenditures will be higher than what’s contemplated in the 2017 guidance. The changes has been made to bring us more inline and provide better comparability with our peers in the mining business that operate similar mining projects, and it better describes we believe the nature of our business regarding the cash operating margins at the project level and the capital expenditures associated with the construction of the mine infrastructure. For further details, you can refer to our MD&A from today that was filed both on SEDAR and our Web site this morning.

Turning to Slide 7. For the fourth quarter results, Slide 7 shows results from mining, processing sales and pricing. These numbers are pre-released on January 11th mining in the R2, R3 and Renard 65 open pit in the fourth quarter was up 827,000 tonne and that includes 442,000 tonnes of ore, 519,000 tonnes of process with recoveries of 398,000 carats and attributable grade of 77 carats per 100 tonne or CPHT. The process store in the quarter was derived from the R2 R3 open pit with a small amount coming from the R65 open pits are stockpiled and then also from development drifts in the underground mine.

We sold 487,000 carats in the quarter for gross proceeds of $52.6 million at an average price of $86 per carrot or CAD108. These amounts include approximately 33,000 carats that were sold during the third quarter but for which revenues were realized in the fourth quarter as proceeds from the sale receipts will receive subsequent to September 30th.

Turning to Slide 8. These fourth quarter production results were achieved with continuing good performance and cash operating costs at 4,210 per tonne processed and 5,485 per carat recovered. These good operating results have been consistently within plan all year. Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter were $47.6 million and this is principally related to the development of the underground mine as well as cost associated with the construction of our ore waste sorting facility. I’ll will remind you that these costs reflect the changed accounting policy, so capital costs are higher than what was previously recorded and operating costs are lower than what was previously reported. This performance made our fourth quarter of 2017 our best yet in terms of EBITDA at $25.2 million and our EBITDA margin was 45.4%.

As Matt described at year-end, we booked an impairment of the $171 million on the carrying value of our property, plant and equipment arising from the current diamond price environment, so income prior to the impairment charge in the fourth quarter was $11.1 million. In the fourth quarter we drew down remaining $80 million of our senior loan with Investissement Quebec to provide for the scheduled capital cost associated with our underground mine. And we made a principal repayment of $9 million at the end of the year on this facility. This gave us cash and cash equivalents at year-end of $81 million, total liquidity of $108 million, total debt of $308 million and net debt of $227 million.

On Slide 9, we provide you with on a full-year basis the operating performance. It was broadly in line with our guidance on most metrics. Full year basis, we produced 1.64 million carats and sold 1.7 million compared to a plan of 1.7 million and 1.8 million respectively. Gross proceeds were $145 million at an average price of $85 per carat or CAD109 compared to guidance of between $100 to $132 due to the accounting policy change, cash operating cost of $45 per ton processed and 53 to 60 per carat recovered appear significantly lower than guidance of $60 per tonne and $70 per carat, while capital expenditures of the $126.9 million are significantly higher than guidance. But if you look through the changes, operating costs were modestly under budget and capital expenditures were modestly over budget. But overall on a net basis, they were largely consistent with what our guidance has provided at the beginning of the year.

So I’ll now turn it back to Matt who will take you through some of the headline trends in our business. Matt?

Matt Manson

Thanks Orin. So talking about the broad direction of our business, I'm going to start with cost on Slide 10. And reporting an average operating and cash operating cost of fund for 45 plus a tonne for the year where no one establishes a lowest cost producer in the diamond sector in Canada. This is being achieved because of our location, because of our infrastructure.

We’re the only diamond mining with an all achieving rule and the first mine in Canada to use LNG for power. It's because of our jurisdiction in Quebec and first and foremost, because of our teams that built this and consistently good performance on budget and schedule. This has been a theme of this company since we began to start the project. So this low cost profile in ’17 an average earnings margin of 42% for the year even despite this lower than expected diamond price environment. Our opportunities has further increased this margin as the quality, volume and value of our production improves. We expect to maintain our low cost vision going forward. And as Pat discussed, we’re guiding to $40 to $50 per tonne for 2018 even with the transition for the relatively higher cost underground mining portion of the mine life.

The comparables that we’re showing on the Slide 10 by the way are based on our best attempt to have an apples-against-apples comparison of cost and margin based on the information reported by our peers as always been doing this in particular when giving with non-IFRS items, some of these comparisons will be appropriate than it is clear from this where our competitive advantage in this business lies and where the opportunity for us lies.

Turning to the next trends of our business, Slide 11 resource performance. This was a broad reconciliation again for mineral resource on a project to date basis. So to the end of the December 31, 2017 after approximately 18 months of processing and almost three years of mining, we were trending 6% above plant and tonnes mined, 9% above plan on carats recovered and within 3% of our budgeted production grade. So as in any diamond project, grade and carat production in particular can be highly variable on a month-by-month and quarter-by-quarter basis and you see some of that volatility in the bar graph there. We do not formally reconcile our resource other than the 12 month production ones and volatility with some of these KPIs should be expecting the life of our project. Nevertheless, this is a good result for a new diamond mining project.

Slide 12 talks about the pricing reconciliations. So we’re missing here of course and Slide 12 is a reconciliation that we’ve shown previously in other venues. Based on the mining and selling of a mixture of Renard 2, Renard 3 diamonds during 2017, we would have expected to have been achieving approximately $139 per carat based on the independent valuations of those samples and our tracking of the rough market up to March 2016, which was immediately before we began processing.

Our project to date result on December was $87 per carat, so how could we explain this discrepancy. And then looking at the quality, size and distribution of pricing of our production, we can say that about $15 per carat of this miss is due to size distribution, both the incidents of larger diamonds and smaller diamonds. $28 per carat we believe is due to price and that covers both the quality of our diamonds and the market pricing we get for those qualities when we sell them, and then $9 per carat can be attributable to directly to the movements in pricing for smaller and lower quality diamonds and to the demonetization event of May 2016.

So as can you see Slide 12 on the support materials, you will see that whole distributions on quality are impact with our plant performance and these are under our control. Market price and Indian currency events are market factors that are outside of our control. So subsequent to the event, we have entered our first sale of 2018, we sold 130,000 carats on average price of $104 per carat and this was the highest price Renard Diamond achieved to that date and a [20%] improvement in legal terms over the first sale. This was now reflected the strengthening diamond market at the beginning of the year, but it also reflected appreciable improvements in the size distribution and the quality mix of our production. So we’ll be looking to make further gains there during the course of the year.

So talking about this trend of our guidance sales on Slide 13, which showing the progression of our sales during the year and into 2018. Between our first sale as I said previously in November 2016 and the first sale of this year in January, the average around pricing for Renard Diamond after accounting for changes and size and quality variations have increased in the real term by 20%.

So this was despite the market price direction estimated between 6% and 8% in August and September last year. So this would now reflects a strong following of Stornoway goods have established in the diamond market and the positive response we have received for their performance and polish yields during manufacturing. This is exactly the trend that we wanted to see.

We felt by tender and [indiscernible] and since we started selling, we have seen tenders steadily increasing and the average number of bids per parcel, which is the key measurement for tender sale, increasing from 14.2 in our first sale to 18.5, that’s for sale for parcel in our most recent sale. This is very encouraging. It’s no secret that 2017 was a challenging year in diamond market for us and our peers and our clients. We have an increase in rough supply from producers, including from the three new diamond mining projects including ourselves that came on stream last year. And we have flat some of those sales growth for polished diamonds and diamond jewelry. These conditions remain more challenging yet but the ending demonetization event in 2016, which impacted pricing through most of last year. By the year-end though we have seen price recovery and a strong holiday selling season effectively in Asian markets and that resulted in healthy price growth at the start of this year for both rough and polished diamonds. We have a positive view in the diamond market for the balance of 2018.

And I'm now going to hand this back over to Pat, who will take you through material on our operations and outlook for the year. Pat?

Patrick Godin

Thank you, Matt. I'll invite you to go to Slide 14. So at the beginning what is really being great achievement for us and we’re all proud of this is the 12 months of loss time incidents with more than $1 million worth, I would say. So it’s for, I would say, young project that is going to the development, which we still have construction on site it’s a great achievement for us. The year before in 2016 we did well, but this year it was -- we're really proud of this. We implement our health and safety management program.

And if we look -- we integrate a lot of new employees from different source in Quebec and Ontario and elsewhere in the world and we are really pleased by the results a great team achievement and we are really proud of that. In the meantime also during the year, we readdressed the processed kimberlite containment. We did that with success. And actually the facility, cleaning storage facility is performing over our expectations in terms of ore quality and solid disposition. So it's also a great achievement for us.

In terms of economic benefits for our [indiscernible] communities here again and we are -- our hosting currencies are the USD territory when it will decrease [indiscernible]. And if you look the track record of our business that we are having with them is it’s mainly excellent but forward that what is more important for us is the training and employment where we are investing a lot of time and they are also committed with us to achieve the results that we are looking for is we need to have 40% of our workers were coming from the region. And up to now we are really close to achieve this. Also, the company is really committed in education and to help people who are in needs in our community, so we are committed with limited ways and other foundations that we are supporting during different period of the year.

So I'm inviting you to go to Slide 16. So our outlook for fiscal year 2018 is presented in Slide 16. So these numbers were previously disclosed on January 11, 2018. We are guiding through 2.5 million tonnes processed in 2018 with 1.6 million carats recover at 61 carat per 100 tonne. We'll also provide a read through of change in the sales mix in our business from time to time and sales guidance is provided in segmented form by balance. So we’re guiding to 1.1 million carats in fees above [indiscernible] size between $125 and $165 per carat and 0.5 million carats in size below [indiscernible] size at between $15 to $19 per carat.

Of course we have restated our cost guidance based on the changed accounting policy within this guidance of between $48 and $50 cash operating margin cost per tonne processed and $75 to $77 per carat recovered with capital expenditures of $100 million. So we increased OpEx, reduced OpEx with more or less the top with giving the same total cost compared to the previous guidance that we present to you on January 11th.

So in the first half of 2018, the Renard mine will transition to underground mining and we will commission our new ore reserving circuits in our process land. These two important capital projects will define the character of the Renard mine for the next decade. Development of the underground mining during the fourth quarter focus on lateral developments in kimberlite and waste for the drill drift on level 160, 240, 270 and draw point construction on level 290.

By year-end lateral development stood at 4,869 meters compared to a plan of 4,460 meters. The fresh air raise has been completed 26 out of 32 production draw points in support of [indiscernible] polisher had been excavated and the production during inventory of 436,000 tonnes of drill ore have been established. The first production blast appears specifically in December 20, 2017 and the processing of underground production will commence in the first quarter of 2018. Full production is scheduled for second quarter of this year.

Entering an efficient ramp up of the underground operation is the key priority following our team. We are pleased with the progress year-to-date. We really kind of have the need to remain vigilant with the ramp up progression. However, [indiscernible] in the Renard 2, Renard 3 open pit and maintaining a smooth power supply for processing becomes essential for us.

In 2018, 5,000 meters of underground designation drilling is planned to turn the best potential of the [indiscernible] below the base of the currently defined mineral reserves. This program will take advantage of the underground mine ramp, which has now been developed to a depth of 310 meters. No targeted drilling has been frequently exists below a depth of 400 meters. However, in the deep duration drilling program undertaken in the Renard 2 kimberlite in 2013, Renard 3 wasn’t anticipated to have been intersected purposely of the 127 meters at the vertical depth of approximately 1,000 meters.

This represents over 500 meters of untested exploration potential in the internal undrilled level. Our [indiscernible] with this drill program is to accelerate the inclusion of Renard 3 ores in the underground mine plan and the development of a second mining access to complement our Renard 2 production.

I’d like you to go to Slide 18. So in addition to managing the transition to underground mining at Renard, we will shortly be commencing commissioning of our new ore with sorting circuits at the Renard process plant. Diamond recoveries at Renard during 2017 were characterized by high level of diamond breakage which impacted their quality and size distribution profile and price of the sale.

Our ore waste sorting at Renard is intended to reduce the proportion of ore [indiscernible] waste entering the plant and improve the overall quality of our diamond recovery. The new circuits include covered conveyer, a gravity [indiscernible] tower containing primary, secondary and [indiscernible] sort and the waste [indiscernible] out. The facility will be rated at 7,000 tonnes per day and will be expandable. It will also provide the additional opportunity for future processing expansions at Renard.

Commissioning is expected to commence shortly and newer circuits represent an extraordinary capital expenditures of $20 million approved by the Board of Directors in August 2017. We anticipate ramping up treatment of our ore with the new sorter during the second quarter in contrast with rebalancing of our process plant and renewed focus on the efficient commissioning of our ore. Reducing the waste content in our crushing circuit has the potential to improve both the quantity and the quality of our diamond recoveries with a higher value at sale.

I’ll now pass this back to Matt to finish the presentation.

Matt Manson

Thanks Pat. So I want to conclude this overview of our results with two of the more general implications that we feel are important. In addition to the deep drilling at Renard 3 that Pat talked about will also be renewing our focus in both brownfield kimberlite exploration at Renard and greenfield diamond exploration elsewhere in Canada. This was due to internal growth opportunities.

So starting at Renard, we intend to drill test 100 geophysical anomalies in the Renard property in the search for new kimberlite pipes. The Renard property comprises more than 600 mineral [indiscernible] and 33,000 hectors of growth at the property expand 10 to 12 kilometers in all directions on the Renard mine. We’ve got nine non-kimberlite pipes in the Renard area, five of which are in the main plant and already see 11 additional kimberlitization of property that some of which are on the resource among the main plant. So no systematic expression work has been conducted at Renard properties since 2007, 2008 when we turn their attentions of main development activities.

So excluding drill holes in the north kimberlite on the property to-date only the 40 targets have really been tested for serving our property. So the focus of this new 100 target program is to look for pipe based kimberlite volumes with the size and tonnage potential to grow at a meaningful source of new kimberlite feed to centrally located Renard mine process plant. We're allocating a budget of $3 million for this work in 2018.

We’ll also be allocating a budget over $1 million for gradual exploration work elsewhere in Canada, including drilling at up to three new projects. Given the opportunities we see for new discoveries in the exploration portfolio, I am very hopeful that we’ll be drilling new kimberlite in 2018. And finally, I'd like to say something, if you go to Slide 21, I’d like to say something about the supply for diamonds and this is again very germane for the short-term reporting of our 2017 results, but three weeks ago there was an very important announcement for the diamond business where one of our peer companies Rio Tinto announced that they were rating off reserves and resources at the [indiscernible] mine past 2020.

[Indiscernible] of course for those of you know it is a stately mined that’s been producing a very large quantity of generally the lower value diamonds since the 80s. It's responsible for the employment of tens to hundreds of thousands historically of diamond polishes in India. The removal of that production from this supply profile of the international diamond is part of the story of quite steep rough diamond mines depletion that we are now heading into 2017, 2018 is the peak, the forecast peak of diamond production in the world after the introduction of these three new projects in last year. And from here on then mines begin closing.

And I think it's important for anybody in the diamond and investor in the international diamond business, understand that we don’t have the new supply on deck to properly replace this depleting production profile. And the graph you can see in Slide 20 shows that being forecast for carats depletion over the next few years modified pursuant to that information at least by Rio Tinto few weeks ago. So it's something I was also focused on.

So in conclusion, I’d like to say that in 2017 we achieved good performance against plan and tonnnes and carats and cost. We’re lower than we like be to be in price but we see positive pricing trends and we’re bringing processing adjustments to our business with a view to increasing the volume and the quality and the value of our production further. We're encouraged by the strengthening diamond market we have seen at the beginning of the year and we're looking for that to continue. Even with the low price environment in 2017, we are reporting today strong earnings and earnings margin with an underlying business supported by continued good performance and cash operating costs. 2018 will be a transition year for us as we ramp up the underground mining operations and commission our new ore waste sorting. We’re still spending capital in this business. At the end of this transition, however, as significant reduced capital profile and a long resource life with steady state land. Our focus going forward is the delivery of the production and revenue growth potential of our business and a continued and careful management of our balance sheet to achieve that.

So with that, I will turn this back to, Ashley, the operator for questions.

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from [Mike Boyka of Stornoway Diamond]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Actually TD. Matt, can you just speak to the CapEx for this year in terms of what you’re saying when you say significantly reduce going forward to ’19. Can you give any idea of what ’19 would look like?

Matt Manson

Mike, we haven’t given specific guidance past 2018. I am going to pass this over to our CFO, Orin Baranowsky, who has all the numbers in his head and can better address the specifics of the question.

Orin Baranowsky

So we haven’t provided guidance for 2019. But what you can do is you can look at our technical report. And what you can do with that is with the change in the accounting policy, you can look at roughly $20 million to $25 million of CapEx and take the same amount out of OpEx going forward. We are tracking very well against our mine plan. So I think from the technical report, the CapEx was in the $40 million range in 2019. So that would be lag to $25 million to that and then that profile will come down to a steady state range of between $40 million to $50 million as we progress through the life of the mine.

Operator

Our next question comes from Paul Zimnisky of PZDA. Your line is open.

Paul Zimnisky

Is there any noticeable change in the quality of Board, I mean distribution as you get deeper in R2? And then can you just remind us of the projected breakdown of production between two ore bodies in 2018?

Matt Manson

Not really with that. I mean we’ve got sampling data over the depth of our mineral resource here at Renard. Although, we’ve have 700 meters. The Renard kimberlite are the main part is multiple pipes and multiple phases within each pipe. We’ve always seen small differences in quality some of which are not actually susceptible within the valuation dip we achieved for the pipes. The only material difference in quality really impacts price is between Renard 65 and the other price, Renard 65 does seem to have a higher quality production, albeit at lower grades. But we don’t expect there to be changes with debt.

We do see the different raw units that we process behaving we believe different metallurgically in our plants, which we have provisions again at diamond mining situation on which we have the results. In 2018, we've been selling a combination of Renard 2, Renard 3 diamonds in 2017. We're still processing Renard 3 at the beginning of 2018 as we complete the mining in the open pits but then at the underground mining, it is predominantly in 2018 going to be Renard 2 balanced with Renard 65 material. And then as Pat was talking about in his section, we are drilling Renard 3, because we would like to bring we need to think it's a big opportunity to bring Renard 3 into the underground mine plan earlier than we’re currently contemplating. So we introduced some drilling there, it’s very close to where we are working with Renard 2. So to answer your question 2018 will be the balance 2018 will be Renard 2 and Renard 65 with Renard 3 at the beginning of the year and then looking to bring Renard 3 and again as soon as we can in underground.

Paul Zimnisky

And is it fair to say probably 1% to 3% would be R65 in 2018?

Matt Manson

I think it’ll be more than that, more than 1% to 3%. The mine plan in 6,000 tonnes a day of ore from the underground mine and 1,000 tonnes a day of Renard 65 ore, Renard 65 is lower grade. So it has proportionately less carats in that. But Orin will jump in here and say something.

Orin Baranowsky

It’d probably be between 5% and 10% of the carat production will come from R65 in 2018.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Scott McDonald of Scotia Bank. Your line is open.

Scott McDonald

First on the underground. Could you give us a sense of what kind of tonnages you’re getting out of there now that production started or how that compares with your plan if you’re happy with it?

Patrick Godin

We’re having over two thirds of that. So actually underground -- so we are mining our first ore panel and we are extracting actually at around 3,000 tonnes per day. So in November -- in March, we are forecasting around 60,000 tonnes from underground. And we are ramping up so in next ramp it's going to be 106. In May, we’ll be allowing 150 and after that in June we’ll be at 180,000 tonnes per month, ore development less stopes feed. So it's more or less where we stand, so it's really and we are actually totally aligned with the budget and our long-term plans -- our life of mine plans.

Scott McDonald

Just on the ore sorter, you said you expect to start commissioning shortly. Is that like the next few days or when exactly do you expect to start?

Patrick Godin

Shortly, it was yesterday.

Scott McDonald

Shortly is generous then. So then you are ramping up through Q2?

Matt Manson

We have the press release last week, Scott.

Scott McDonald

Then you’re ramping up during Q2 and then we’ll see the impact of that hopefully in the Q3 later sales and maybe the first full quarter we’ll see the impact would be Q4 perhaps. Is that timeline a bit right?

Matt Manson

Yes, we’re stretching with everybody that this isn’t pulling of a switch. We’re engaged in an exercise of incremental change in our diamond recoveries. There is the conditioning of this is not inconsequential. I mean, we have to ramp this thing up. We have to tune it. We have to iron with bars. We have to balance the plant. We’re taking material out of the plant, so we have to make sure it’s balanced properly. And so it will be working and ramping up during the second quarter, and we would hope and expected to have a positive impact on our recoveries there upon, understand that we have about 10 week pipeline between production and sale.

But look, I mean again this isn’t a magic bullet, this is something that we’re doing because we expect it to have a positive impact on our business. But this is one step on a series of steps of potential changes that we’re doing to improve to improve the outcome of the overall business and our shareholders now should see in that context.

Scott McDonald

And maybe just one last one, if I may, for Orin. Your liquidity at the end of the year was about $102 million. I think and if you do it the math, the guidance suggests it could get the liquidity could get a bit tight later on in the year. Could you maybe speak to any liquidity levers you have available if you end up meeting them?

Orin Baranowsky

In 2018, it’s a transitional year for the company as we are transitioning from the open pit to the underground mine and completing the associated capital cost with the underground and with the ore sorting. We’re going to be prudent in terms of our management of our cash to cover capital expenditures and then where we see stresses that might arise. We have the ability to engage with our financial partners. I think it’s important to note that our largest lender is also our largest shareholder, and even very supportive Stornoway as we progressed the project from exploration to development to operations.

Scott McDonald

So at this point, you haven’t engaged with the lenders in terms of relaxing the repayment schedule or the covenants or anything like that?

Matt Manson

I think we’ve done a very good job here in the last four years of construction operations, managing a good balance sheet, that’s our focus going forward. We’re still spending capital. We’re engaged with our lenders and stakeholders all the time. We have a very positive and good relationship with all of them. So I mean we’re still spending capital. We’ve done what we need to do to maintain strong balance sheet through this, that’s our objective going forward. And to the extent that we need to engage with our lenders and stakeholders this year, I’m sure we’ll find a willing partner.

Operator

And I am showing no further questions at this time. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Jodi Hackett

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.