Gran Tierra Energy - Billion Dollar Company With Significant Growing Cash Flow

The company's 2020 cash flow should reach $720 million, without any further increases in oil prices, an incredible number for a company worth less than $1 billion currently.

The company has increased production by 50% since 2015 and plans to increase production by a further 50% by 2020.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEA: GTE) is an energy company headquartered in Calgary, Canada that is focused on taking advantage of significant oil assets centered in Colombia, South America. As we will see throughout this article, the company has a strong asset portfolio with significant production growth, and huge cash flow potential going forward.

Oil Mining - Mining.com

Gran Tierra Energy Strong Asset Portfolio And Production Growth

Gran Tierra Energy has plans to take advantage of its portion of Colombia’s estimated 2 billion barrels of oil reserves by utilizing its strong portfolio of assets.

Gran Tierra Energy Asset Overview - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy’s assets center around the Acordionero, Costayaco, and Moqueta fields that together produce roughly 11 million barrels of oil annually. These assets have a strong conventional asset base combined with significant production upside funded by their own cash flow. This upside will support the company towards its plan to produce more than 18 million barrels of oil annually by 2020.

Past that, Gran Tierra Energy also has an astounding 1.1 million gross acres in Putumayo, along with several high-impact exploration targets. The company spun off its Peruvian assets into a new company, Sterling Resources Ltd., allowing it to focus on Colombia, while holding on to upside from its Peruvian business. As an investor, I think this was an incredibly good decision.

In Mexico, the company has a small team evaluating opportunities. As an investor, I would write off the value of this to nothing, unless it pans out to something different.

Gran Tierra Energy Midstream Production - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

An integral part of any company's asset portfolio, especially an oil company in a non-major country, is the company’s midstream assets. Another company I actively follow, Africa Oil Corporation’s (OTCMKTS: AOIFF), largest problem is getting the Kenyan government to come through on a promise pipeline. As a result, as an investor, one of the first things I look at when investigating a small company is the midstream infrastructure it utilizes.

A company with immense oil prospects but poor access to midstream resources could go bankrupt before ever earning a profit.

In the Middle Magdalena area, where Gran Tierra Energy’s top producing Acordionero field (50% of production) is located, the company is currently trucking oil, but is looking at pipelines or barging. In the Putumayo Basin, which is responsible for the other 50% of Gran Tierra Energy’s production, the company currently has access to 2 pipelines.

Looking at American midstream oil infrastructure, which has a significant amount of low cost oil production, pipelines dominate movement. That’s because oil pipelines are a low cost and effective way to move oil. Gran Tierra Energy’s access to pipelines, especially if it can put in a pipeline for its Acordionero field, would allow its margins to grow significantly.

Gran Tierra Energy Acordionero Assets - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Looking through Gran Tierra Energy’s assets, we can see why the company is such a strong investment opportunity. The company originally acquired the Acordionero field for half a billion dollars in 2016, taking advantage of low oil prices. Since acquiring the field, Gran Tierra Energy has increased production by 200% to more than 16 thousand barrels per day - all while remaining cash flow positive.

The field currently has roughly 70 million barrels of 2P reserves and a 14% low decline rate for existing production. That means the field will continued to generate half a billion in cash flow positive revenue annually for the foreseeable future. At the same time,the company is continuing to explore the field, with 1 rig running continuously through 2018. That could mean additional discoveries going forward.

As a result of growing reserves, namely through the conversion of 3P and 2P reserves to 1P reserves, and new discoveries, the field’s total lifespan and production should increase going forward. As a result, by 2019, Gran Tierra Energy’s production from this field should reach 23 thousand barrels per day. Combined with increasing efficiency, that means cash flow from the field could grow by a further 50% in just 2 years.

Gran Tierra Energy Putumayo Basin - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Looking at the Putumayo Basin, Gran Tierra Energy’s other major set of assets that produce 50% of its production, we can see that this field has even stronger prospects. The field has risked reserves of almost 300 million barrels which should last decades at the company’s current production rates. More importantly, the company remains focused on transitioning unrisked resources to risked which should increase its value significantly.

The company has had a number of exciting results. In the PUT-1 area, the company drilled a new well in A-Limestone that had fairly steady production of 2000 barrels per day leading to cumulative production of more than 0.4 million barrels per day in 6 months. That means that this single exploration well increased the company’s overall production by almost 10%, an incredibly exciting discovery.

The existing production here has had low decline rates of 12-17%, better than the Acordionero field, and something that will lead to steady production and cash flow. Traditionally as production in a field declines, it leads to water being injected in the field coming out, a big issue with the largest oil field in the world. Currently, no water has come out of the Putumayo Basin, pointing to significant oil in place.

For 2018, Gran Tierra Energy has several anticipated wells it’s drilling in the Putumayo Basin and even if two of them become as successful as the PUT-1, that could increase the company’s overall production by almost 20%. Overall, this points to Gran Tierra Energy’s strong assets and growth potential, and is the reason why I see the company as a great investment.

Gran Tierra Energy Huge Cash Flow Potential

As we saw above, Gran Tierra Energy has significant assets with strong growth potential. The company’s production has increased by several times since the start of the crash, and that increase should continue going forward. Now let’s try and put some numbers of the company’s production and cash flow going forward, to figure out how undervalued the company is.

For starters, let’s look at production growth. Gran Tierra Energy anticipates 2020 production of 50 thousand barrels per day, on the back of production growth in its Acordionero and Putumayo Basins. To do this, company plans to drill 30-35 wells, all funded by cash flow from operations, meaning no extra debt. Given current production of almost 35 thousand barrels per day, that means 50% production growth in 2 years.

Gran Tierra Energy’s investors and the market seem to believe they can pull this off. They purchased $300 million of the company’s debt in a debt offering at year-end 2017, in the midst of the worst oil crash in a generation. Purchasing that much debt from a company worth less than a billion dollars not only means that Gran Tierra Energy will have the cash it needs, it means investors believe it can pull of its goals.

Gran Tierra Energy Expenses - Gran Tierra Energy 10K

Now, to determine an average selling price, we look at the company’s history of expenses. Oil prices averaged $52.3 in 2015, $43.6 in 2016, and $54.3 in 2017, where the company sold its oil for an average of $42.4, $33.5, and $43.9 respectively. Current 2020 Crude Futures are roughly $60 per barrel, but other organizations such as the IEA have forecast a price spike going into the early-2020s.

At the same time, Gran Tierra Energy’s average operating expenses per barrel of oil have decreased from roughly $15.0 in 2015, to $12.5 per barrel in 2016 to roughly $12 per barrel in 2017. Producing a total of more than 18 million barrels of oil in 2020, versus 6.0 million in 2015 and 7.85 million barrels in 2017, I anticipate 2020 production per barrel could follow the trend and decrease all the way to $10 or less per barrel.

Assuming that the relation between average selling prices and average prices continue, and prices in 2020 average $60 per barrel, that means in 2020 Gran Tierra Energy will be earning $50 per barrel - $10 of operating expenses per barrel for total earnings of $40 per barrel. That’ll lead to 2020 cash flow of $720 million, incredibly impressive for a $1 billion company, especially because we’re assuming oil prices don’t rise further.

Gran Tierra Energy NAV v. Value - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

In terms of valuing the company, Gran Tierra Energy tends to trade slightly below its 1P NAV. While it's difficult to convert annual cash flow to a NAV, we can assume that as Gran Tierra Energy's production grows, so too will

As a result of this potential, I think that Gran Tierra Energy is an incredibly strong investment at the present time that will reward investors well in the coming years. In 2017, Gran Tierra Energy had net operating cash flow of $190 million with a 1P NAV of $1.12 billion, meaning a NAV to cash flow ratio of just under 6.

Assuming that continues, in 2020, Gran Tierra Energy will be valued at almost $10 per share. I don't see any financial hiccups in the company's balance sheet given that out of 39 peers, only 3 of the have a lower debt / cash flow ratio. Past that, the company plans to fund growth with cash flow from its existing fields, which means its balance sheet should only improve going forward.

As a result of these things, I think that Gran Tierra Energy is a strong investment opportunity at this time.

Conclusion

Gran Tierra Energy has had a difficult time since the start of the crash, especially as the value of the company’s assets decreased, hurting its value. Despite that, the company took advantage of the oil crash in 2016 to make several investments. As an investor, this was incredibly exciting to see, it showed the company’s commitment towards its future growth.

In 2017, the company significantly increased production to 35 thousand barrels per day. That should increase further to almost 50 thousand barrels per day by 2020, and as a result, I estimate by 2020, the company will be earning $720 million in cash flow annually. Given its current market cap is barely 125% of that, that shows how good of an investment the company is at this time.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.