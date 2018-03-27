Platinum Reaches A New Milestone

Platinum is a rare precious metal with only around 250 tons of annual production each year. When compared to gold, platinum output is over ten times rarer than the yellow metal.

Platinum is both an industrial and precious metal. Its rarity makes it an investment vehicle, and platinum is a popular metal when it comes to jewelry. As a dense metal with high resistance to heat, platinum has a myriad of industrial applications. It cleans toxins and pollutants from the air in catalytic converters in automobiles. Platinum is also required for catalysts in oil refining and the manufacturing of fiberglass. Additionally, platinum is also present in therapies for combating diseases such as cancer.

The price of platinum reached its all-time high in 2008 when it traded to $2308.80 on the active month NYMEX futures contract. However, by the end of that year, the price plunged to a low of $761.80 causing many market participants who had bought the metal to exit the market for good.

The price action in platinum has been weak since the 2008 high, and while it recovered to a peak at $1918.50 per ounce in 2011, the precious metal’s performance has been uninspiring over recent years. The most recent high came in August 2016 when it traded to $1199.50, and since then it has made lower highs.

A discount to gold since 2014

Platinum’s nickname is “rich man’s gold.” Since 1974 it spent the lion’s share of the time trading at a higher price than gold. However, in late 2014 it slipped to a discount to the yellow metal.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of platinum minus the price of gold highlights, before 2015, the lowest that platinum traded under the yellow metal was $172 in 2011. After a recovery back to a $163 premium in 2013, platinum began a long and steep decline against gold reaching a new low in the relationship in 2015 at over a $200 discount.

$400 traded last week for the first time

The last time “rich man’s gold” was trading at a premium over the yellow metal was back in 2014, and since then it has made a series of lower highs and lower lows.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, in 2017 platinum found a bottom at a $375 discount to gold, but last week the bottom gave way, and by the end of the week gold was trading at $400 per ounce over platinum for the first time in modern history. On a historical basis, either platinum is too low or gold too high at their respective current prices.

The fundamentals are compelling

Gold production is ubiquitous with output coming from many countries around the world. However, platinum production is limited with the vast majority coming from only two nations; South Africa and Russia. While platinum output in South Africa is primary production, it is a byproduct of nickel in Russia where platinum is in the ores in the Norilsk region.

Every ounce of gold ever produced in the history of the world remains in above-ground stocks. Central banks hold the yellow metal as a reserve asset, and together they own over 20% of all of the yellow metal that has come from the crust of the earth. Platinum inventories are more elusive when it comes to calculating the fundamental supply and demand picture for the metal. While platinum used for industrial purposes can often be recycled, there is a lot less of the metal in the world compared with gold.

Modern technology has developed many more uses for dense metals with high resistance to heat. Platinum’s properties make it a commodity that industry will continue to find new applications in the years to come.

Liquidity will eventually become a factor

It is likely that memories from a decade ago still leave a bad taste in many investors and speculators mouths when it comes to platinum. The fast and furious decline from over $2300 to under $800 per ounce left many nursing a financial hangover which continues to deter them from sticking a toe in the platinum market on the long side of the market. However, liquidity in the platinum market could be the best reason why the metal that is currently trading at a price that is lower than the fall it took in 2008 is a perfect candidate for a dramatic recovery.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the open interest or the total number of open long and short positions, in the COMEX gold futures market stood at 564,301 contracts as of March 23. Average daily volume in the gold futures market is above the 300,000-contract level.

Source: CQG

In the NYMEX platinum futures market, open interest was at 76,631 contracts on March 23 with an average daily volume of under 30,000 contracts. While open interest in gold is over seven times higher than in platinum and daily volume is ten times higher in the yellow metal, that is only part of the story when it comes to comparative liquidity. The COMEX gold futures contract represents 100 ounces of the yellow metal, while a NYMEX platinum futures contract contains 50 ounces of the rare precious metal. Therefore, liquidity in the platinum futures market is half the level that the open interest and volume data suggest, and that could be a compelling factor when it comes to the future path of least resistance for the price of platinum.

Platinum has the potential to shock on the upside

Liquidity is always a significant factor for speculators, traders, and investors in markets across all asset classes. In highly liquid markets, bid-offer spreads tend to be tighter, and the addressable market of buyers and sellers is diverse. Moreover, there tends to be a high correlation between liquidity and price volatility in futures markets. Highly liquid markets display less price variance over time. Less liquidity can lead to price distortions and gaps to the up and downside when buying or selling dries up and markets attempt to find equilibrium prices where selling can satisfy buying requirements.

Platinum has been under pressure since its most recent attempt at a recovery in 2016 that took the price to just under $1200 per ounce. On a long-term basis, technical support is at the January 2016 low at $812.20 per ounce. Platinum closed on Friday, March 23 at around the $950 level, around $50 below the midpoint of its trading range since March 2015. At the same time, palladium, another platinum group metal traded to a new all-time high in January 2018 at $1133 per ounce before a correction has taken it back below $1000 over recent weeks. Rhodium, another platinum group metal has been strong over recent months and was trading at over the $1900 per ounce level on Monday, March 23.

The bottom line is that precious metals sector has been strong, and economic growth around the world has supported the prices of industrial metals. Platinum’s price is low compared to both gold and palladium, and it may not be long before the precious metal stages a recovery on the upside. The lower level of liquidity compared to gold could cause platinum to move in volatile fashion on the upside once it gets going. After years of being a dog in the sector, platinum could take off and once again earn its nickname as “rich man’s gold.”

Source: Barchart

For those who do not trade in the volatile futures markets, PPLT is the physical platinum ETF product that does an excellent job replicating price action in the platinum market. With $554.65 million in net assets, an average of almost 50,000 shares trading each day, and an expense ratio of 60 basis points, PPLT is a fairly liquid product in an illiquid market. PPLT was trading at $90.76 per share on Monday, March 26.

Once a recovery begins in the platinum market, the price volatility could make it difficult to hop on board of a trend. Commodities are volatile assets and when it comes to platinum, taking advantage of its current price action by establishing a long position on price weakness could pay off handsomely in the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.