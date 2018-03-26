Philip Morris: Restart The Buyback?

In my first few years writing for this site, cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM) was perhaps the favorite income investment I covered among investors. The dividend grew at a steady pace and buybacks were flowing, sending shares higher and higher. Unfortunately, the situation changed a few years ago thanks to a stronger dollar, which limited dividend raises and killed the buyback. With the situation changing in the last few quarters, now is the time to wonder if it is time to restart the share repurchase plan.

The first reason the buyback question comes up is because of the stock price. As you can see from the chart below, it has not been a good six months for the stock, with the latest leg down sending the stock to a new 52-week low of $95.51. Even though US markets surged on Monday, Philip Morris shares did not fare as well as most large caps.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

I mentioned the stronger dollar above, which hurt PM's results for a number of years. Earnings per share were under strong pressure from currency headwinds, which in turn pressured cash flows. After six straight years of pain, management guided to a currency tailwind for earnings at the Q4 earnings report. Unfortunately things so far this year aren't as good as they could have been thanks to the company's 2018 dollar/yen hedge, but with the dollar currency index remaining low as seen below we could see guidance increased at the Q1 report.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Free cash flow had dipped to around $7 billion on an annual basis, and with the dividend payout being over $6 billion, management was prudent to stop buybacks. However, if a weaker dollar improves free cash flow by a few hundred million more than expected, we could see free cash flow top dividend payouts by a billion dollars this year. That gets me to the question of restarting the buyback program.

As Philip Morris investors know, the company is in a huge net debt position, nearly $26 billion at the end of the most recent quarter. While a lot of that debt isn't due for years, investors do start to worry about debt heavy companies when interest rates rise like they have been, for example the 5-Year US Treasury rate seen below. Every few million here and there adds up when you are arguing for higher dividends and buybacks.

(Source: cnbc.com)

The key to this whole buyback question could be the maturity of the company's May 2018 bonds in the next few months. There is $2.5 billion due at a high rate of 5.65%, due to a 10-year issuance during the financial crisis. Management could likely refinance all of this at perhaps a lower rate, saving on interest expenses, which would allow for some of that free cash flow to be used for buybacks. However, a decision could also be made to repay some or all of this debt, trying to improve the balance sheet and further cut costs.

If the company can borrow at around a 4% rate, it certainly makes sense to bring up the buyback question. This is because the annual dividend yield is 4.43%, so buying back shares reduces total dividend payments by more than you are paying in interest, which means an improved cash flow situation (when you subtract dividend payments from free cash flow). This scenario didn't exist with shares at $110 or $120, but at a few dollars under $100 things look much different today.

With the dollar still weak and shares of Philip Morris falling to a new 52-week low recently, one must wonder if now would be a good time to restart the share repurchase plan. With free cash flow potentially exceeding total dividend payments by up to a billion dollars this year, two potential uses for that cash are balance sheet deleveraging (reducing total debt) or share repurchases. As long as the company can take out bonds at a lower rate than its dividend yield, repurchases would seem to make sense, but what will management do as 2018 progresses? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.