Rumors Of Exxon Mobil's Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated

The company's long history of sound capital allocation - stretching back 140 years - makes the company worthy of the benefit of the doubt.

Let's face it, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), one of the largest corporations on the planet, has been anything but a growth story in recent years:

This has occurred for two reasons. First, Exxon Mobil's sheer size makes "moving the needle" difficult. Second, and perhaps more interesting, is that Exxon was ill-positioned for the shale boom. While players like Diamondback Energy (FANG), EOG Resources (EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) were the darlings of the shale boom, Exxon was left out in the cold.

However, with the shale bust nearing its end (and the speculative fervor that no-doubt scared off Exxon's management from diving into the shale-patch), Exxon Mobil has been moving in and snapping up valuable shale assets.

Believe it or not, these moves plus XOM's plans to increase its already sizable lead in the advanced petroleum products market, make Exxon Mobil a compelling growth story through 2025.

Strengths and value proposition

Exxon primarily has two competitive advantages. One is its accessibility and global reach of its products. By selling its products to many countries like the US, Canada, the UK, Belgium, Italy, France, Singapore, Germany, Middle East and others, Exxon has created a mass-market strategy with no significant differentiation in customer segments. The second value proposition is its brand name. The name Exxon Mobil commands respect. Its reputation is valuable when bidding on leases or making supply deals.

But a storied history is not a wise investment to make. And given a cursory glance, growth-minded investors would almost certainly give XOM a pass. And therein lies their mistake.

You see, Exxon follows an integrated earnings approach - seeking to add value at every level of the supply chain. It is so much more than an "oil company." To this end, XOM plans to increase its annual capital expenditures to $24 billion for 2018, $28 billion for 2019, and $30 billion from 2023 to 2025. These investments are just what the company needs to enter a new period of growth. It also sets up XOM for an increasingly renewable-energy fueled world.

Crude oil is so "last century"

Exxon's revenue segments are broken down into three distinct segments: upstream, downstream, and chemicals.

Upstream involves oil exploration, extraction, operations, and shipping. Downstream involves refining, marketing, and retail operations. The chemical division offers petrochemicals (think asphalt, base-stocks, commercial vehicle lubricants, industrial lubricants, marine fuels and lubricants, passenger vehicle lubricants, retail fuels, waxes, white oils, and wholesale fuels).

Source: Exxon Mobil Q4 Earnings

The upstream segment contributes a little over half of the company's revenue. Its operations in Guyana and the Permian Basin are the key upstream growth drivers. At present, the downstream and chemical operations each contribute less than a quarter of total revenue. This is a key fact that gives the company lots of room to grow.

As oil usage shifts from fuels to more advanced uses like plastics, it's not a stretch to think that Exxon will do just fine.

Solid results despite the downturn

Exxon reported revenues of US$19.7 billion for 2017. The company's year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth has turned positive during 2017, having shown negative growth during the previous years amidst a sector-wide downturn. This positive impact was due to factors such as the US tax reform, improved upstream realizations, and expanding downstream margins.

Source: Google Finance, Exxon Mobil Investor presentations

Exxon's commercial discoveries and resource additions between 2012 and 2017 is far ahead of its competitors like Chevron Corporation (CVX), BP plc (BP), Total SA (TOT), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A).

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor presentation 2018

Recent developments and strategy

To maintain its expansionary winning streak, Exxon has shown interest in working in Algeria, a major gas supplier to Europe and a member of OPEC. The company has acquired Southeast Asia's Jurong Aromatics in May 2017, thus strengthening its aromatics supply position in Southeast Asia. Also of note, Exxon's Hebron off-shore oil platform began producing in November 2017. The platform can produce up to 150,000 barrels per day.

Also, by contributing $20 million in funding over five years to research and develop low-carbon energy solutions, Exxon will become the first founding member of the new Stanford Strategic Energy Alliance. But these recent wins are nothing compared to Exxon Mobil's plans for the future.

Runway for growth

Exxon's reserves totaled about 97 billion barrels of oil equivalent ((boe)) at year-end 2017, after factoring in field revisions, production, and asset sales.

Exxon's reserves, at current production rates, will last them about 14 years, which is impressive for a company of its size. Liquids represented 57 percent of the reserves, up from 53 percent in 2016. The Permian Basin, Guyana, Mozambique, and Upper Zakum are key factors in this growth.

Exxon currently operates 20 rigs in the Permian and plans to increase to 30 operated rigs by the end of 2018. It also aims to triple its production of oil and chemical feedstocks in the Permian Basin to 600,000 barrels of oil equivalent by 2025. All told, XOM's growth plans call for increasing production from 4 million to about 5 million boe per day.

But while oil production has been expanding reasonably well, the real action for Exxon has been in more advanced products and technologies. The company is beginning construction of 13 new world-class facilities by 2025.

Downstream growth is expected by the company's plans to invest in refineries at Texas, Louisiana, the Netherlands, the UK, and Singapore. The company plans to grow its chemical manufacturing capacity in North America and the Asia Pacific by about 40 percent.

Exxon's plans to grow earnings not only call for modest production increases but for taking advantage of the energy-sector downturn that devastated many of its smaller peers. Now that the storm seems to be passing, Exxon is swooping in to supply the world with the energy that it will need in the years ahead.

What investors need to know

Exxon Mobil is no mere stodgy oil-major. It is also uniquely positioned to provide the world with advanced petroleum-derivative products - a key as we slowly move away from the use of crude oil for gasoline.

With shares at multi-year lows (and trading for less than 16x forward EPS estimates), and sporting a dividend yield of 4%, there's a lot for value-minded investors to like as well. But for those with an eye towards the future, its growth plans and history of sound capital allocation make Exxon a fantastic bet for every investor.

