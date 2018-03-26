Apache Makes A North Sea Discovery, Which Is Good News At The Right Time

The North Sea production is paramount in supporting the company cash flow during the company's highly-sensitive transition period.

The recoverable resource is expected to exceed 10 million barrels of light oil. Apache has a 100% working interest ("WI") in the Garten block.

Investment Thesis

Apache Corporation (APA) is an American petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apache Corp. offers an unprecedented opportunity for growth despite a disappointing negative trend that has weakened the stock and its price, which tumbled to its lowest level since January 2016.

Looking at the chart below, Apache Corp. bifurcated abruptly since July 2017 from a tight correlation with the price of oil, due mainly to the substantial investment in Alpine High.

The company's overall strategy has been revised fundamentally after the Alpine High Nat gas discovery, which led management to allocate more than two-thirds of its capital expenditures to develop the West Texas play. The company has spent more than $1 billion on infrastructure in Alpine High. For more details, please read my preceding article on Apache here.

With this new and exciting prospect completed, Apache will be considered as another consequent nat gas shale play. However, the market sold off the stock, alarmed by this significant and uncertain gamble to bring the Alpine High play to full production as soon as possible.

What the market perceives as a selling opportunity, I see it as an excellent opportunity to accumulate a strong E&P stock for the long-term at a discounted price.

I am echoing the President and CEO John J. Christmann, who said that 2018 promises to be a fascinating year. The oil industry is at a critical inflection point following three years of depressed commodity prices and disappointing returns regarding both returns on investment and capital.

Today, the industry is in a more constructive oil price environment. The market is observing to determine whether E&P companies will maintain discipline and focus on long-term returns or revert to the historical norm of a singular focus on top line growth.

News: Apache Corporation announces significant discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea.

Apache Corporation's oil discovery is located in the Block 9/18a Area-W in the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea. Garten is 6 kilometers south of the Beryl Alpha Platform (please see map above).

The Garten discovery well targeted a downthrown structural closure and encountered more than 700 feet of net oil pay in stacked, high-quality Jurassic-aged sandstone reservoirs. The recoverable resource is expected to exceed 10 million barrels of light oil, which is at the high end of pre-drill estimates. Apache has a 100% working interest ("WI") in the Garten block.

The Garten discovery is Apache's fourth in the North Sea in three years, said Chief Executive John Christmann, the CEO.

While the company has reduced its global footprint in recent years to focus on the United States, the UK North Sea is still one of its two international focal points along with offshore Egypt as you can see below.

Apache Corp.: North Sea assets Snapshot.

1 - Production

The fourth-quarter 2017 total production was 440K Boep/d or down 1.8% sequentially. In 2017, the Permian output represented 41% of the overall adjusted production mix (up from 11% in 2011) compared to 41% for the International company part. In the U.S., fourth quarter production averaged 222K Boep/d, up 7% from the third quarter. U.S. oil production increased to 98K Boep/d, an 8% increase from the preceding period.

Apache has interests in approximately 362K gross acres in the U.K. North Sea. The region contributed 13% of Apache's 2017 production and about 11% of year-end estimated proved reserves. During 2017, APA drilled ten development wells with a 90% success rate: four at the Forties, four at Beryl, and two at Callater. Also, it completed or participated in four exploration wells with a 25% success rate.

Note: Production in the North Sea was cut to 58K Boep/d due to the closure of the Forties Pipeline System. Production for 4Q'16 was 69,830 Boep/d.

2 - Cash flow from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities.

Note: Canada cash flow was zero in the 4Q'17.

Apache is generating 70% of its total 2017 cash flow from the International segment including the North Sea and Egypt. This percentage will change the next few years significantly with Alpine High contribution and in favor of the USA segment. I believe it is an essential consideration when evaluating a long-term investment in APA.

Commentary and Technical analysis (short term).

I believe Apache is right to focus on the Alpine High despite the negative short-term effect on the price per share and the company must complete the initial buildout of the infrastructures needed to develop plainly this promising field. After all, Alpine High will drive growth for many years to come. The North Sea production is paramount in supporting the company cash flow during this highly-sensitive transition period, and this discovery is good news.

As always, the market is short-sighted and hates to gamble. It prefers paying a higher price later when material facts can confirm the benefits foreseen, and it is called preservation. I do not blame this move of self-protection. However, in this case, the market should be more clairvoyant and factor in the long-term strategy with apparent advantages down the road.

This conservative attitude opens the door to an opportunity for investors who can afford to wait, and as always, patience is the key. The stock is weakening and is now down to $37 after a nearly 12% increase in March alone. I see it as an excellent opportunity here and recommend a buy at $35 or lower.

Technical analysis (short term).

One strong technical element is that APA is struggling with a long-term resistance around $38.25 (partial sell flag) which seems to indicate a right-angled broadening and descending pattern with weak support at $36 and stronger support at $33.50 (Buy flag).

Given the company's unique situation, I believed a decisive break out on the plus side is likely later in 2018.

I consider this pattern neutral short-term and bullish long-term with a target at $46 if APA can cross the $38.25 resistance successfully.

