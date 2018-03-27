Are Tariffs A Lose-Lose Proposition? - Today's Editors' Picks

Good morning! I'm your curator, Jason Kirsch

Comment by contributor Pompano Frog

The existing ideas on trade are nothing more than an academic structure that has no validity in the real world. If tariffs and regulatory tariffs didn't work, how was China able to increase its share of global trade? How did Singapore increase its trade and per capita wages over the last 30 years?

How did Japan increase its GDP and wages from the 1950s to the 1980s? Chinese companies are, in general, not more productive than their U.S. competitors. Of course, every year more are catching up. They offer goods at lower prices on the global market because their currency is 30% to 40% undervalued what it would be if there were free capital flows into China. That underpriced currency was maintained until a few years ago using the standard Japanese practice of re-circulating the currency inflows from the trade imbalance into the purchase of U.S. government bonds. Take a look at a chart of their central bank's foreign reserve holdings.

When we demanded this stop they switched to using their banking system to accomplish the same goal. Their banks lend money to Chinese corporations and individuals to make foreign asset purchases. We were told this was capital flight. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Our economic establishment assured us that this was a great benefit to us to trade manufacturing jobs for cheaper consumer goods. These guys were/are. Every one of these countries that have raised real wages long term for their populations has suppressed current consumption and increased domestic investment. The tariffs are already working. All of those exemptions you read about are not really exemptions. The countries involved are agreeing to limit their steel exports to the U.S. That of course, has the same effect as a tariff. The steel industry is controlled in these countries by the government. A domestic steel industry is essential for a manufacturing base. On top of an underpriced currency, China subsidizes companies that can expand higher wage employment. If your industry sector will hire large numbers of engineers you can get free land, buildings and infrastructure and the bank will give you essentially 100% financing for your machinery purchases at below market rate financing. The U.S. is at an economic war with China whether it wants to be or not. China is not going to use its economic might to do good in the world. Humans like to stick their heads in the sand and think problems will go away. The leadership in the U.S. over the last 30 years is disgraceful in its level of sophistication.