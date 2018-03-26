Closed-End Fund ETG - A Name To Keep Buying At A Discount

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Nick Ackerman as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) is a $1.764 billion fund that might be a good long-term holding, if you're looking for a closed-end fund (CEF) with some solid performance of 7% annually since its inception on Jan. 30, 2004. That includes 2008 when it was down 55.8% in that year alone! As everyone knows that the S&P 500 was down 37% that year as well, YCharts shows the S&P 500's annual returns since 1988. ETG does have leverage of about 25%, so that could attribute to at least some of the difference along with the composition of the portfolio at that time.

Although past performance is no indication of future results, I believe with the right management team and a strong name in Eaton Vance we could continue to see similar performance. Considering they have $432 billion under management and history starting in 1924, they have been around to see all market cycles. Eaton Vance does a wonderful job of updating information on all the funds they manage. ETG's website shows all of the relevant calendar returns and distributions. It's a very concise, easy-to-navigate site.

Distributions

In looking at ETG, though, I would be more impressed with it's distributions, which is also one of the main reasons to own a closed-end fund. It's market price of $16.45 currently yields 7.5%. That's only a 6.88% NAV yield that Eaton Vance has to earn for the fund to continue to pay out. That is a great benefit when a CEF is trading at a discount, knowing that the fund actually doesn't have to earn as much as the "advertised" distribution.

It has a current distribution of .1025 paid out monthly and has been at this level since December 2008 before the bear market that had taken over that year. That's almost 10 years' worth of the same rate; I love that kind of consistency. Prior to December 2008, it was paying .1438 monthly. That is a major cut, but it was necessary at that time. When looking at funds I believe a sustainable distribution is more important than trying to pay out as much as possible and eroding the NAV.

The distribution has been made up of return of capital (ROC) so far this year, as they are using capital loss carry-forwards that expire on Oct. 18, 2018. That's a tax advantage if you are looking to hold long term because the ROC lowers your cost basis, thus deferring tax obligation until you decide to sell. I personally don't see myself selling anytime soon and can look forward to the lowered long-term capital gains taxes. I am not a tax expert, however, so every individual should consult with their own tax professional for expert advise.

Performance

As you can see above, the NAV has increased since 2008, even if just slightly to 2011's 0.08%. This is an indication that even when ROC is used in their distribution that it is not a destructive use of ROC. While it's true that YTD performance of ETG's NAV is -0.72%, I believe that has more to do with the overall market being down. S&P 500 is currently down 3.19% YTD as of March 23, 2018, close according to CNNMoney, when I checked on March 24, 2018. Maybe it's a bonus that ETG isn't down as far this year.

Last year was a great year for the market overall. Looking at the annual returns for ETG it was no different, with a NAV performance of 25% and an outstanding 32.5% market return. Since this fund has began it has almost always traded at a discount, but looking at recent history it seems as if the discount has widened slightly. The current discount is -6.32% while the 52-week average discount is -5.64%, giving ETG a one-year z-score of -0.62. For those unfamiliar with a z-score, here's a definition from Fidelity:

To measure relative discounts, we use a z-score: z = (current discount − average discount) / standard deviation of the discount A negative z-score indicates that the current discount is lower than its average.

A positive z-score indicates that the current premium is higher than average. In our opinion, a z-score of less than −2 signals that a fund is relatively inexpensive, and a z-score greater than +2 signals that a fund is relatively expensive.

Holdings

ETG is a mostly equity fund with around 80% in equities, close to 9% in bonds, and about 8% in preferred stocks and funds. Within the equity holdings roughly half are in global equities and the other half in U.S. equity. I actually do wish it was invested more heavily in U.S. equity, but maybe management knows something that I don't. It has 137 equity holdings as of the Dec.31, 2017, Fact Sheet. As you can see below, no single position makes up a significant portion of the portfolio, with the top 10 listed here. On their fund page for ETG, you can see a whole listing of all the holdings under the portfolio tab. You can find the fund page here if you'd like to look further under the hood.

It's nice seeing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as the top holding. While we are in a bull market as of now, I believe Alphabet will always be relevant. It's a household name that people use every single day and there is no limit on the amount of places they can put ads, as well as other ventures they pursue or invest in. They even have a website dedicated to Google Ventures.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is another great holding, coming in at the sixth-highest holding percentage. Amazon is another household name that has endless potential as they keep expanding their business, with the purchase of Whole Foods being just one example.

When looking at the top sectors, while a quarter of the holdings are in the financial sector I would say that this fund owns a diversified portfolio within all the different sectors. If anything, being slightly overweight in the financial sector is a good thing at this point, as I believe we're still in a strong bull market and the Fed raising rates keeps on helping banks.

Conclusion

I believe this fund is a buy given the current discount and long-term performance. It won't blow performance out of the water, but the distribution is stable at least with what is known at this time. This could be a great CEF for someone looking for income, with its steady monthly distribution that has been in place since the beginning of 2009 and hasn't changed. We can always hope for an increase in distribution as well, with the very similar Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) getting three increases since cutting that distribution as well in 2008. That's why I will keep buying this fund given the discount and steady distributions and knowing that Eaton Vance can handle all the different market cycles. While I'm looking at this fund to keep reinvesting the cash they send me every month, the growth potential is definitely a bonus.

