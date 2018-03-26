Lam Research Will Benefit From A Strong Memory Market In 2018 As In 2017

In the thin film deposition equipment market, technological benefits of atomic layer deposition (ALD) will be a further tailwind for Lam Research.

Lam Research, with market dominance in the plasma etching equipment sector, should gain further market share against its peers in 2018.

The semiconductor memory (DRAM and NAND) market will grow another 9.1% on top of 61.5% growth in 2017.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch initiated Lam Research (LRCX) on March 20, 2018 with a Buy rating due to Lam’s exposure to the memory upcycle. Let’s look more deeply about this “memory upcycle” and how it will impact LRCX and its competitors in the plasma etch and deposition markets.

Memory Market

Two weeks prior to the upgrade of LRCX by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Lam Research Rises In Semiconductor Etch Sector On Heels Of 3D NAND Memory," on March 7, 2018.

I noted that, according to WSTS (World Semiconductor Trade Statistics), the global semiconductor industry posted sales totaling $412.2 billion in 2017, the industry’s highest-ever annual sales and an increase of 21.6% compared to the 2016 total.

Memory was the largest semiconductor category by sales with $124.0 billion in 2017, and the fastest growing, with sales increasing 61.5%. Within the memory category, sales of DRAM chips increased 76.8% and sales of NAND increased 47.5%.

For 2018, WSTS projects the overall semiconductor industry to grow 7% while memory is forecast to grow 9.3%.

Charts 1 and 2 from DRAMeXchange illustrate the changes in pricing, which correspond with the increase in memory revenues of 61.5% in 2017 reported by WSTS, and the subsequent forecast of only 9.3% growth for 2018.

Chart 1 – DRAM Price Change - Source: DRAMeXchange

Chart 2 – NAND Price Change - Source: DRAMeXchange

Etch Market

Concomitant with the rise in memory chip sales and the overall semiconductor industry, was strong growth in the semiconductor equipment market. I noted in a February 5, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Sizeable Changes In Semiconductor Equipment Market Share In 2017,” that the overall semiconductor industry generated revenue growth of 38%, and that Lam Research grew 50% in 2017 while Applied Materials (AMAT) grew only 30% and less than the industry average.

As memory and overall semiconductor revenue growth will drop in 2018 compared to 2017, semiconductor equipment revenue growth will drop as well to only 9% to 11% in 2018.

I noted that the semiconductor equipment companies with customers that include the 3D NAND manufacturers Micron Technology (MU), Intel (INTC), Toshiba, SK Hynix, and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), fared best among competitors in 2017 and will continue to do so in 2018.

One reason is that 3D NAND scaling utilizes a combination of deposition and etch processes to define complex 3D structures with extremely high aspect ratio (NYSE:HAR) features. As shown in Chart 3, Plasma Etching equipment represents 15% of equipment purchased for 2D NAND (left) but 50% of equipment for 3D NAND. Chart 3 comes from Tokyo Electron (NYSE:TEL) one of the equipment companies selling plasma etching equipment.

Chart 3 - Source: Tokyo Electron Ltd.

According to The Information Network’s report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” Lam Research’s market share for plasma etching equipment was more than two time greater than Applied Materials and TEL. In fact, its market share was more than the combined total of its two major competitors, as shown in Chart 4.

Chart 4 - Source: The Information Network

Deposition Market

In addition to plasma etch, deposition equipment is used for memory devices (as well as all semiconductor chips). However, referring back to Chart 3, while plasma etch makes up more than 50% of equipment installs for 3D NAND, deposition equipment increases from only about 20% for 2D NAND to 30% for 3D NAND. Nevertheless, deposition is a critical component.

There are two types of deposition equipment used in memory production. PECVD (Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition) and ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition).

PECVD has been used extensively for memory production. The nearly $4 billion market is led by AMAT with a 60% share followed by LRCX with a 25% share. The rest of the market is made up of competitors each with a market share less than 10%, primarily from Korean equipment suppliers.

Unlike Taiwan and China, when the chip industry expanded in Korea, an industry of home-grown equipment suppliers sprang up. With a customer base that includes memory IC manufacturers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, business has grown to a $500 million PECVD market in 2017, according to The Information Network.

However, dimensional scaling and the need to deposit thin films with aspect ratio of 15:1 for 2D NAND and 40:1 for 32- and 48-layer devices and 60:1 for 64 layer 3D NAND has dictated the need for ALD.

I discussed ALD technology in a February 23, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “New Technologies Are Eroding Applied Materials' NAND And Display Revenues.”

Chart 5 illustrates the applications of PECVD and ALD in a 3D NAND structure. Each of the PECVD steps can, and are, being replaced by ALD.

Chart 5 - Source: Lam Research

ASM International and TEL are the market leaders, each with 33% of the market. Revenue has been strong for these companies based on DRAM production. Since no new DRAM fabs were built in 2016, the ALD market dropped that year. Like PECVD, the ALD market is also comprised of equipment companies including LRCX, AMAT, and the Korean suppliers.

Shown in Chart 6 are market shares for ALD for LRCX, AMAT, and Korean suppliers. Here we can see the meteoric rise in ALD revenues for LRCX. Note that both LRCX and AMAT have customers outside Korea, so that any stagnation in fab construction and equipment install in Korea impacted the Korean companies. Samsung increased its fab equipment spending by 128% in 2017, from $8 billion to $18 billion, representing most of the $21 billion in equipment spend in Korea in 2017.

According to SEMI, the equipment consortium, after record investments in 2017, Korean fab equipment spending will decline 9 percent, to $18 billion, in 2018 and by an additional 14 percent, to $16 billion, in 2019.

ALD revenues of the Korean equipment companies in 2017. Samsung's record-breaking capex spend suggests that the ALD equipment from Korean equipment companies is not sufficiently advanced compared to that of LRCX for the 64-layer 3D NAND manufactured by Samsung.

Chart 6 - Source: The Information Network

Investor Takeaway

The semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industries in 2018 will be vastly different from the historic highs of 2017.

The memory market (DRAM and NAND) exhibited explosive growth in 2017, but the 61.5% increase will not be duplicated, as the market is forecast to grow only 9.3% in 2018.

Likewise, the overall equipment market increased 38% in 2017, but is forecast to only increase 9% to 11% in 2018.

Korea, home to memory giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, registered equipment purchases of $21 billion in 2017, but purchases will decrease to $18 billion.

Nevertheless, although the equipment market will slow, it will still be 9% to 11% higher than record-breaking revenues of 2017. With the huge demand for deposition and etch equipment for 3D NAND, these sectors will still grow strongly. Even though ASPs for memory devices will drop, it will do so because of increases in bit density and new capacity brought on stream with new fab construction. These are positives for the equipment sector.

What will change, however is a more modest environment in the semiconductor equipment market. Greater competitive pressures, while exhibiting only a growth of 9% to 11%, means some equipment companies can actually exhibit negative growth in 2018.

Based on sequential increases in market share for plasma etch and ALD, LRCX will grow at the expense of AMAT and Korean manufacturers in the 3D NAND market. PECVD will still be dominated by AMAT, but there is a movement away from PECVD to ALD. But that will happen primarily in 3D NAND, and PECVD will continue to be a large and strongly growing market. This will benefit AMAT.

